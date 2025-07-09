Prime Day skincare deals — save up to 55% today on these deals, starting at just $6

Amazon Prime Day is here, running from 8th-11th July, and if you're like me, you'll use it as an excuse to stock up on all the beauty essentials you use every day. From sunscreen and body wash to those clever little capsules Reese Witherspoon credits for her flawless complexion, I've hand-picked some of the best beauty deals in the Prime Day sale.

The best Prime Day beauty deals

Supergoop Play : was $36 now $28 at Amazon As a marathon runner, this is my go-to sunscreen. It doesn't leave me with streaky white marks down my face halfway through my run, and it doesn't sting my eyes as I sweat. It's also factor 50, so it offers a good amount of protection from the sun as the weather heats up. Grab it while you can!

Neutrogena Clear Face Sunscreen: was $17 now $7 at Amazon Another go-to sunscreen I always use is this one, so I've bought three while it's on offer for $7. Great if, like me, you have oily, acne-prone skin, this sunscreen offers a good level of protection from the sun's harmful rays, without clogging your pores and giving you spots. This is a seriously good price.

Necessaire The Body Wash: was $38 now $30 at Amazon Who said you can't feel like you're in a fancy spa at home? This Necessaire body wash is rarely on sale; in fact, the last time it was this price was Black Friday, when I stocked up. I've been using it for years, and the wash is gentle on my sensitive skin, while still smelling divine.

Elizabeth Arden Ceramide Capsules : was $56 now $39 at Amazon There's a reason why these capsules sell out every Prime Day and Black Friday — they work. Celebrities like Reese Witherspoon credit these capsules for their flawless complexions, and judging by the thousands of five-star Amazon reviews, they're on to something. One happy customer wrote, "I am 86 years old, but people think I am 60". Where do I sign up?

Neutrogena Beach Defense: was $13 now $5 at Amazon Am I boring you with my sunscreen deals yet? No? Good. Every dermatologist I've ever interviewed has sworn that SPF is the secret to looking younger, and more importantly, protecting your skin. This Neutrogena pick has a whopping 55% off right now, and an SPF 70 protection, which is perfect if you have fair skin.

Amika Perk Up Dry Shampoo: was $29 now $20 at Amazon I'll let you in on a secret — I run most days, but only wash my hair twice a week. Without this dry shampoo, I'd look like a sweaty mess. It's the best I've tried, it smells wonderful, and right now, it's 30% off. Add it to your Amazon basket before I buy them all.

Sun Bum Original SPF 30 Sunscreen Body Spray: was $18 now $9 at Amazon It's my last sunscreen deal, I promise, but at 50% off, this was too good a deal not to include. It's a classic, but for good reason, and it's on sale in several different SPF offerings. I'd probably go for the 50, but if you're not as terrified of the sun as I am, this is a popular option to have this summer.

Olaplex Wash Shine Hair Kit: was $64 now $44 at Amazon About a decade ago, I did the classic break-up move of dying my naturally light hair dark brunette. It didn't suit me, and it left my hair in a complete state when I decided to go back to blonde. Fast forward ten years, and I'd say I spend 10% of my yearly earnings on Olaplex. This is a great deal and includes the brand's shampoo, conditioner, and hair oil. Broken heart or not, it's a deal worth shopping.