I review gaming laptops for a living and $300 off this RTX 4070 beast is the best deal I've seen all week

By published

Prices are rising, but you can still get this RTX 4070 beast at a sweet discount

Finding a great gaming laptop deal right now is pretty tricky, but I review them for a living and I can tell you there are still some sweet discounts to be had if you know where to look.

For example, I just noticed that the Lenovo Legion 5i with Nvidia RTX 4070 is on sale for $1,699 at B&H Photo, which is $300 off the $1,999 asking price. I don't know if B&H is sitting on a trove of these Lenovo beasts or what, because they seem to have a great deal and plenty of stock when lots of other retailers currently do not.

Lenovo Legion 5i w/ RTX 4070 GPU
Lenovo Legion 5i w/ RTX 4070 GPU: was $1,999 now $1,699 at BHPhoto

This beastly laptop is great for gaming thanks to its Intel Core i9-14900HX CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 laptop GPU, 32GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. Not only can it run even the best Steam games at great framerates, they should look lovely too on the 16-inch (2560 x 1600) 240Hz display.

View Deal

If that's still a bit too expensive for your budget right now, no worries — B&H has a nearly identical model of the same laptop on sale for the same $300 discount. This cheaper model has an RTX 4060 instead of a 4070, but it's still a great machine.

Lenovo Legion 5i w/ RTX 4060 GPU
Lenovo Legion 5i w/ RTX 4060 GPU: was $1,599 now $1,299 at BHPhoto

This cheaper model has the same Intel Core i9-14900HX CPU, 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage as the laptop above, but it's $400 cheaper because it has a weaker Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 laptop GPU inside.

View Deal

Now, I will say that both of these laptops are about $100 more expensive than they were six months ago. That could be due to seasonal pricing shifts (prices tend to drop around the holidays), or it could be due to the current market instability resulting from the U.S. tariffs situation.

But I don't expect these prices to drop any further any time soon, and in fact they may go up in the short term. So if you or someone you love is looking for a laptop play the best PC games on, I recommend you seriously consider snagging one of these while you can.

These portable PC gaming machines may not have the latest Nvidia RTX 50-series GPUs onboard, but honestly those cards are overkill for most games these days. These machines have speedy 14th Gen Intel Core i9 CPUs that work well with Nvidia's GeForce RTX 40-series laptop GPUs to run most games at good to great framerates, though you may need to dial down the high-end raytracing effects in demanding games like Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty to get the best performance.

Luckily, these laptops have GeForce cards so you can take advantage of Nvidia gaming tech like DLSS and G-Sync, meaning you can generally count on getting better-than-expected framerates with minimal screen tearing or other issues.

Plus, the 32GB of RAM in these gaming laptops gives you enough speed for both work and play, and the terabyte of storage gives you enough room to keep several of your favorite games on deck at all times. And since the 16-inch (2560 x 1600 pixels) 240Hz screen can display HDR content and supports Dolby Vision, it should make HDR-capable games and movies look fantastic.

And when you're not gaming on the go you can hook it up to a TV or monitor for big-screen gaming thanks to the HDMI 2.1 port on the Legion 5i. You also get two USB-A slots, two USB-C ports, a microSD card reader and an Ethernet jack for gaming on wired Internet. Plus, there's a headphone jack so you don't have to rely on Bluetooth when gaming.

I've been covering gaming laptops for over a decade and right now the market is more volatile and interesting than it has been in a while, so if you're shopping for a gaming laptop I think there's a decent chance these could be the best prices you see on these models for a while.

So snap them up while you can, and keep an eye on our regularly-updated list of the best PC gaming deals to stay ahead of the curve when it comes to saving money.

Alex Wawro
Alex Wawro
Senior Editor Computing

Alex Wawro is a lifelong tech and games enthusiast with more than a decade of experience covering both for outlets like Game Developer, Black Hat, and PC World magazine. A lifelong PC builder, he currently serves as a senior editor at Tom's Guide covering all things computing, from laptops and desktops to keyboards and mice. 

