I review gaming laptops for a living and $300 off this RTX 4070 beast is the best deal I've seen all week

Finding a great gaming laptop deal right now is pretty tricky, but I review them for a living and I can tell you there are still some sweet discounts to be had if you know where to look.

For example, I just noticed that the Lenovo Legion 5i with Nvidia RTX 4070 is on sale for $1,699 at B&H Photo, which is $300 off the $1,999 asking price. I don't know if B&H is sitting on a trove of these Lenovo beasts or what, because they seem to have a great deal and plenty of stock when lots of other retailers currently do not.

If that's still a bit too expensive for your budget right now, no worries — B&H has a nearly identical model of the same laptop on sale for the same $300 discount. This cheaper model has an RTX 4060 instead of a 4070, but it's still a great machine.

Now, I will say that both of these laptops are about $100 more expensive than they were six months ago. That could be due to seasonal pricing shifts (prices tend to drop around the holidays), or it could be due to the current market instability resulting from the U.S. tariffs situation.

But I don't expect these prices to drop any further any time soon, and in fact they may go up in the short term. So if you or someone you love is looking for a laptop play the best PC games on, I recommend you seriously consider snagging one of these while you can.

These portable PC gaming machines may not have the latest Nvidia RTX 50-series GPUs onboard, but honestly those cards are overkill for most games these days. These machines have speedy 14th Gen Intel Core i9 CPUs that work well with Nvidia's GeForce RTX 40-series laptop GPUs to run most games at good to great framerates, though you may need to dial down the high-end raytracing effects in demanding games like Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty to get the best performance.

Luckily, these laptops have GeForce cards so you can take advantage of Nvidia gaming tech like DLSS and G-Sync, meaning you can generally count on getting better-than-expected framerates with minimal screen tearing or other issues.

Plus, the 32GB of RAM in these gaming laptops gives you enough speed for both work and play, and the terabyte of storage gives you enough room to keep several of your favorite games on deck at all times. And since the 16-inch (2560 x 1600 pixels) 240Hz screen can display HDR content and supports Dolby Vision, it should make HDR-capable games and movies look fantastic.

And when you're not gaming on the go you can hook it up to a TV or monitor for big-screen gaming thanks to the HDMI 2.1 port on the Legion 5i. You also get two USB-A slots, two USB-C ports, a microSD card reader and an Ethernet jack for gaming on wired Internet. Plus, there's a headphone jack so you don't have to rely on Bluetooth when gaming.

I've been covering gaming laptops for over a decade and right now the market is more volatile and interesting than it has been in a while, so if you're shopping for a gaming laptop I think there's a decent chance these could be the best prices you see on these models for a while.

So snap them up while you can, and keep an eye on our regularly-updated list of the best PC gaming deals to stay ahead of the curve when it comes to saving money.