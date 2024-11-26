I ditched my Bose QuietComfort for these earbuds — and they’re just $62 for Black Friday

As Black Friday deals ramp up, we're seeing some amazing discounts on headphones and soundbars. My favorite budget audio brand, EarFun, has also introduced killer deals on earbuds and speakers, and now, the EarFun Air Pro 4 wireless earbuds have just been reduced to their lowest ever price. They're currently 30% off at Amazon U.S. and 40% off at Amazon U.K., bringing them down to $62 / £59 from $89 / £99. Trust me, it doesn't get better than this.

These earbuds are so good that they made me ditch my Bose QuietComfort earbuds and I haven't looked back since. This is one deal you don't want to pass up.

EarFun Air Pro 4: was $89 now $62 at Amazon The EarFun Air Pro 4 earbuds boast five different effective ANC modes, gorgeous and well-balanced sound across genres, and they support advanced codecs for better audio quality. They’re extremely comfortable too — these are the perfect budget earbuds for audiophiles.

The Air Pro 4s are a pair of the best cheap wireless earbuds in the market right now. In my EarFun Air Pro 4 review, I gave them 4.5 stars which earned them the coveted Editor's Choice award.

So why did the Air Pro 4 receive such high praise from me? I'd recommend these earbuds at their full retail price too, thanks to the design and sound quality. The long stem body is coated in a glossy finish which makes them look pricier than they are, and boy are they comfortable. They weigh just 0.17 ounces each and I've never felt any discomfort wearing them for long hours — I often forget I have them in!

The sound quality is bonkers too. The Air Pro 4 buds utilize Bluetooth 5.4 with support for AAC, SBC, aptX lossless, LDAC and Bluetooth LE, so you get best-in-class sound. Basslines are thumping and vocals are crystal clear. The 10mm dynamic drivers offer an outstanding listening experience, especially when listening to bass-heavy tracks. You can also customize the EQ to your heart's content via the user-friendly app. I recommend turning the bass up high to unlock the pair's full potential.

Active noise cancelation is fantastic too, as the earbuds use Qualcomm’s QuietSmart 3.0 adaptive hybrid ANC to block out sounds up to 50dB. For sub-$100 earbuds, that's phenomenal. And now, you can save big, thanks to the earbuds being discounted by $27 at Amazon U.S. and £40 at Amazon U.K. — it doesn't get better than this.

For more big savings, tune into our Black Friday deals live blog for discounts on all kinds of tech, like TVs and laptops, and even Lego!