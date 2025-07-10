These 'budget' headphones are so good I stole them from my colleague — now they’re $86 off for Prime Day

With Prime Day deals now well and truly rolling, there are only a couple of days of sales left. But it isn't too late to bag yourself some of the best headphones around.

And I'm not talking about your Apples, your Sonys, your Boses. No no. I had the pick of all of those headphones, and I still chose these "budget" cans. The Soundcore Space One Pros, which are currently $86 off at Amazon and the cheapest they've ever been.

They're so good, in fact, that I pinched them from my colleague Erin Bashford after her Soundcore Space One Pro review (in which she gave the headphones 4.5 stars!)

Soundcore Space One Pro: was $199 now $113 at Amazon The Soundcore Space One Pros are premium cans from Soundcore, usually seen as a budget manufacturer. There's very little about these headphones that's budget, though, except for the price this Prime Day. Soundcore has slashed the price by a huge $86 to $113 — the cheapest these headphones have ever been.

All right, so I didn't fully steal them. It's more that I took them without asking. Is that the same thing?

Some key context is that we have the pick of a huge array of headphones in the Tom's Guide U.K. testing lab, so Erin wasn't too bothered.

Still, as I mentioned above, I could've had any of those headphones, but chose the Space One Pros. And there are a few reasons for that.

Firstly, there's the styling. Personally I think these headphones are gorgeous. The sleek leatherette combined with the brushed matte metal gives an understated but premium look. They're also incredibly comfortable, with soft earcups and padding across virtually the entire headband.

More importantly, there's the sound quality. We awarded the Space One Pros 4.5 stars in our review, and a huge part of that was because of how good they sound. Bass performance is very strong, although not enough to overwhelm other frequencies. Mids and treble also sound great, and the profile is generally very balanced.

I'm also a big fan of the Soundcore app, having used it with other of the brand's products. It's great for customizing your experience.

These headphones are usually much more expensive than typical Soundcore products, which usually sit at the top end of the budget category. They typically retail for $199, so they're more a set of mid-range cans. And they're worth it.

At $113 on sale, though, these headphones are an actual steal. Make sure you get them while they're still on offer!

For more great savings, stay locked to our live coverage of the best Prime Day deals under $25.