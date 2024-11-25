I test earbuds for a living and my favorite AirPods Pro alternative is just $62 for Black Friday

Black Friday deals are in full-swing as we approach the big day later this week. I'm an audiophile. I've been headbanging for as long as I can remember, and I've been playing the guitar for the best part of two decades now — so trust me when I say that I know what to look for when recommending the best wireless earbuds and the best Bluetooth speakers. But if you don't want to spend hundreds of dollars, don't worry, I've got you covered.

My favorite budget audio brand, EarFun, is having a massive Black Friday sale and this is your chance to save big. For instance, the EarFun Air Pro 3 earbuds are currently 50% off at Amazon — and these are fantastic budget earbuds that provide powerful sound for the money. On the hunt for a speaker instead? My favorite speaker, the EarFun UBoom L, is currently 42% off at Amazon. Big sound, big savings.

That's not all. I've found seven sweet, sweet EarFun Black Friday deals for you, so keep scrolling to see the deals I'd snap up.

EarFun Black Friday deals

EarFun Air Pro 3: was $99 now $49 at Amazon The EarFun Air Pro 3 pair of earbuds was the first product I tested as a reviews writer at Tom's Guide, so we go way back. These budget earbuds boast solid ANC and an impressive 45-hour battery life, making them great value for money. In my review, I noted that these earbuds provide quite an immersive sound with fantastic bass and gorgeous vocals. Read more ▼

EarFun Wave Pro: was $99 now $55 at Amazon The EarFun Wave Pro headphones boast some impressive features for the low, low price of $55 this Black Friday. As my colleague Erin noted in her review, you get robust codec support, amazing battery life and good wired playback too. Also, the headphones are extremely comfortable. Read more ▼

EarFun UBoom L: was $85 now $49 at Amazon Thumping basslines, groovy vocals, fantastic value for money — what more could you want? In my EarFun UBoom L review, I rated it very highly for its well-balanced sound across a range of genres, the dedicated outdoor mode and IP67 rating which makes it great for hikes and pool parties, and I said the customizable EQ via the user-friendly companion app works really well. This deal is too good to pass up on! Read more ▼

EarFun UBoom X: was $189 now $127 at Amazon Big package, big boom. Equipped with dual 30W subwoofers, dual 10W silk tweeters and passive bass radiators, the EarFun UBoom X is the speaker you need to be the life of the party. This chonky boi is also IP67-rated which means it's great for the beach — it even floats in water! If you want more oomph, you can connect up to a total of 50 speakers for a completely immersive experience. Oh, and it doubles as a power bank too. Read more ▼

EarFun Free Pro 3: was $79 now $55 at Amazon Need budget earbuds that don't sport the traditional drop stem design? check out the EarFun Free Pro 3. These earbuds have solid ANC, blocking sounds up 43dB, and they utilize Snapdragon sound technology and aptX adaptive audio to deliver a dynamic yet balanced audio experience. Battery life is good too, with a single charge lasting 33 hours. All this for $55? Sign me up! Read more ▼

EarFun Air 2: was $49 now $39 at Amazon For the low, low price of $49 — or $39 this Black Friday — the EarFun Air 2 buds are a great option if you’re searching for super budget earbuds but you don’t want to compromise on quality. While they won’t impress those accustomed to uber high-fidelity, they do their job just fine. In her review, my colleague Erin said the Air 2 buds conveyed a deep bass and crisp treble without falling into the dreaded tinniness she's heard from other cheap models. These buds are a steal! Read more ▼

If you're tired of your AirPods and want to switch it up while saving some money, I'd highly recommend EarFun's products. They're awesome at delivering big sound for less money, and Black Friday deals don't get better than these. I'm eyeing up the EarFun UBoom X which is currently 33% off at Amazon, bringing its price down from $189 to $127 — that's a crazy deal for a speaker of its calibre. And if you want to replace your AirPods, let me introduce you to the EarFun Air Pro 4 earbuds which are currently 30% off at Amazon. I've been using these instead of my Bose QuietComfort earbuds and love them so much that you'll have to pry them out of my cold hands.

