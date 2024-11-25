Best Black Friday Soundbars deals 2024: Sonos, Bose, Samsung and more
Save big on a soundbar right now
With Black Friday deals heating up, there are a whole bunch of sales you should be paying attention to on Soundbars. Now, if you're anything like me, and you love to watch movies in your spare time, you're probably equally as irritated by the woeful speakers on your TV. A soundbar like those here is going to be a worthy upgrade to your setup — take it from me, and my extensive testing of the best soundbars.
There are already some incredible savings on very tempting soundbars. Samsung's top-of-the-line soundbar with all the trimmings currently has a monster $800 off. You can buy the Samsung Q990D for $1,099 at Walmart. If you want something on the other end of the price spectrum, the Samsung S61D low-profile soundbar is just $197 at Amazon, with a $150 discount. And Sonos fans rejoice — the Sonos Arc is now just $699 at Amazon for its lowest price ever.
I'll be tracking all the lowest prices of soundbars as they go live over Black Friday, so keep it locked to Tom's Guide for all the best prices. Looking for a pair of headphones? Make sure you check out my constantly updating Black Friday headphones deals live blog to see how much you can save on a new set of cans.
Quick List
- Sonos Ray: was $279 now $169 @ Amazon
- Samsung S61D: was $347 now $197 @ Amazon
- Polk MagniFi Mini AX: was $499 now $299 @ Amazon
- Sonos Beam Gen 2: was $499 now $369 @ Amazon
- Bose Smart Soundbar: was $499 now $399 @ Amazon
- Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar: was $899 now $719 @ Amazon
- Sonos Arc: was $899 now $699 @ Amazon
- Samsung HW-Q990D: was $1,997 now $1,197 @ Walmart
- Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar: was $1,499 now $1,199 @ Best Buy
Best Black Friday Soundbar deals
The Sonos Ray is the cheapest soundbar on the list, but it brings some extra smart features thanks to Sonos app integration. We were very impressed with the sound of the bar in our Sonos Ray review, and the WiFi connection means you can stream music and other audio over AirPlay 2. This $110 discount is a great price for an excellent budget soundbar.
The S61D is a low-profile, super slim soundbar that you can wall mount. It fits into any setup with ease, and thanks to its slim design it'll melt into your decor. Just because it's so small doesn't mean it doesn't pack a sonic punch — there's still plenty of audio meat for your movie sandwich. Couple it with a subwoofer for even more depth to your action movie explosion. This $150 discount brings the soundbar down to its lowest price ever.
The Polk Magnify Mini is a small form factor soundbar that packs in big sound for a small price this Black Friday. In our Polk Magnify Mini AX review, we were impressed with the size of the sound despite its small stature, and the Dolby Atmos support gave it a spaciousness that filled the testing room. This $200 saving gives it a new lowest price.
The mid-range Sonos soundbar comes with features more commonly found on expensive soundbars. We found the Dolby Atmos was very impressive in our Sonos Beam gen 2 review, and the sound modes and voice assistant features made for a smart addition to a TV stand. This $130 discount brings the soundbar down to its lowest price ever.
The Bose Smart Soundbar is great for mid-sized rooms. Bose's signature warm sound and expansive audio makes for a great TV and music experience. Dolby Atmos Spatial Audio and a Bluetooth connection round out the feature list for a solid soundbar option. This $100 discount brings this recently released 2024 model down to its lowest price ever
The larger Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar is the firm's largest soundbar, and packs in some great living room smarts. It connects up to Alexa and there's Google Voice control so that you can control it with your voice. Dolby Atmos certification means you can watch and listen to Spatial Audio content. We loved the way that it sounded in our Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar review. This $180 discount brings the soundbar down to a fresh lowest price.
The last-generation Sonos soundbar is well worth it at this deal price. If you read our Sonos Arc review, you'll find a great-sounding soundbar with excellent Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos playback. There's Apple AirPlay 2 on board for audio streaming as well, and you can control it with your voice thanks to Alexa support. This is the new lowest price for the Sonos Arc.
This is the most well rounded soundbar on the list, with a subwoofer and surround sound speakers in the box. Connect it to a compatible Samsung TV, and it will work with your TV speakers to enrich the audio even further thanks to the Q-symphony feature. It will bring a cinematic experience to your living room, and at the moment do it for a massive discount. This $800 off is almost the lowest that the package has been.
This 7.1.4 Dolby Atmos soundbar is going to bring a great surround sound experience without the need for extra speakers. We found the Dolby Atmos performance to be excellent in our Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Plus review, and that its sound easily filled the testing room. This $500 discount is a massive saving on one of our favorite soundbars.
More Soundbar deals
