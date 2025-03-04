Hurry! The new Mac mini M4 returns to its lowest ever price at Amazon

Apple fans have an exciting week ahead with rumors of a brand new MacBook Air with an M4 chip set to be announced. But if you're looking for the performance of the M4 without the hassle of plugging in your laptop each night, one of the best mini PCs could be the answer.

Right now you can snag the M4 Mac mini for $529 at Amazon, a $70 savings that's the lowest price we've seen this year for what's already Apple's super affordable mini PC.

Need something a bit more powerful? You’re in luck: Amazon's discounted the Mac mini M4 Pro to $1,294 right now as well. This is $105 off its normal price and a good discount on a faster device with an additional 8GB of RAM and double the storage.

Apple Mac mini (M4): was $599 now $529 at Amazon The base model Mac mini M4 is a big step up from its predecessor and likely enough for most people without any expensive upgrades. It comes with Apple’s awesome M4 chip, double the memory with 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. You also get plenty of ports in a tiny package with three Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-C ports, HDMI and Ethernet.

Price check: $529 @ B&H Photo

Apple Mac mini (M4 Pro): was $1,399 now $1,294 at Amazon The pro model of the smallest Mac yet takes things up a notch with more power and storage. It comes with Apple’s M4 Pro chip, 24GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Likewise, instead of Thunderbolt 4 ports, this upgraded model comes with even faster Thunderbolt 5 ports.

From the clean aesthetic of this tiny redesign to the port array and pure performance of M4, each of these tiny-but-mighty PCs packs a whole lot of power and capability into beautiful hardware. Apple has kept a lot of the DNA that made the previous minis so great, including a wide range of ports for connectivity and a sleek, easy-to-hide design that looks at home in any desk set-up.

The Mac mini M4 ranks among the best mini PCs we've ever tested thanks to Apple’s powerful new M4 chip and decision to bump the base model up to 16GB of RAM instead of the meager 8GB of RAM of its predecessor. With a faster chip and a more compact design—measuring just 5 inches wide, 5 inches deep, and 2 inches tall—it's the smallest Mac to date, making it the perfect choice for any desk setup or on-the-go use.

In our Mac mini M4 review, we highlighted how its smaller form factor and other design tweaks Apple made to its chassis, like moving the two USB-C ports and a headphone jack up front where you can actually reach them, make this mini PC even better. On the back, you'll find Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI port and a gigabit Ethernet port, which can be upgraded to a 10 gigabit one if you have one of the best Wi-Fi 7 routers and a fast internet connection.

Under the hood, the M4 chip offers excellent performance for day-to-day use and even prosumer tasks. For those needing even more power, the M4 Pro can breeze through AAA gaming and handles more intense multi-layered 4K edits without breaking a sweat.

Of course, the Mac mini M4 has a few drawbacks worth mentioning. It offers a stingy 256 GB of storage on the base model (though you do get 512GB if you spring for the M4 Pro variant)and its power button placement is somewhat inconvenient. And of course, repairability and upgradeability are nearly impossible.

Despite these issues, this remains one of the best mini PCs on the market today, especially at up to $105 off. If you've been thinking of upgrading from and older Mac mini or finally want to make the switch from Windows to macOS, we can't recommend this Mac mini m4 deal enough.