Hurry! Apple's stunning Apple Watch Ultra 2 in Black Titanium just hit lowest price ever for Black Friday

If you're looking to turn heads with your smartwatch, there's no better option than the Apple Watch Ultra 2 in black titanium. And thanks to Black Friday deals, it just hit its lowest price ever.

Right now you can snag the Apple Watch Ultra 2 in Black Titanium for just $719 at Amazon. That's $80 off and the lowest price ever for this model.

Apple says that the new black titanium finish for the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is achieved using a custom blasting process, and the carbon physical vapor deposition coating over the grade 5 titanium makes it scratch resistant. Meanwhile, the back crystal is made from a matching dark zirconia.

Our own Kate Kozuch had a chance to check out the black titanium Apple Watch Ultra 2, and she likes the look even better than the new Apple Watch Ultra 10. She says "this finish of the watch is better suited for dressing up, especially when paired with the new Titanium Milanese Loop (although this band is a $100 add-on.)"

Otherwise, you're getting a stellar smartwatch that's made for the outdoors. In our Apple Watch Ultra 2 review, we called it the ultimate smartwatch, thanks to a brighter display, faster S9 processor and support for Apple's handy double tap gesture.

Yes, the battery life could be better at 36 hours, but that's still twice what you'll get from the Apple Watch 10.

If you want a smartwatch with equal style and substance, this is the Black Friday deal to get. For more discounts, check out our Black Friday smartwatch deal guide.