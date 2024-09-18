Forget Apple Watch Series 10 — the Apple Watch Ultra 2 in Satin Black is the smartwatch to get

While I had a good experience testing Apple's newest flagship smartwatch for my Apple Watch Series 10 review, I was itching to get the Apple Watch Ultra 2 in Satin Black on my wrist. And now that I have, I know I was right to be excited.

I became an Apple Watch Ultra girlie when the original launched donning the largest display and longest battery life of any Apple Watch. As a sort of "power user" when it comes to the best smartwatches, the Ultra can't be beat. Now, the Series 10 in the 46mm size option actually has a marginally larger display than the Apple Watch Ultra 2, and the Ultra 2 doesn't get the latest LTPO spec that allows the always on display to auto-refresh every second, but it does come in a new sharp color option: Satin Black.

Previously, the Apple Watch Ultra only came in natural Titanium. While I didn't mind the industrial color, the lack of selection obviously paled compared to the color options for the flagship watch. I relied heavily on Apple Watch bands to personalize the look of my watch.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 in Satin Black ($799 @ Amazon) finally gives shoppers another option — and one that's a bit more sophisticated if I do say so. I can't be the only one who's noticed that professionals adopted the Apple Watch Ultra as much as outdoor sports enthusiasts. This finish of the watch is better suited for dressing up, especially when paired with the new Titanium Milanese Loop (although this band is a $100 add-on.)

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is powered by the s9 SiP processor with 5.6 billion transistors, 30% faster GPU, and 4-core neural engines. In our Apple Watch Ultra 2 review, we said it's the ultimate Apple Watch.

Apple also refreshed the existing Apple Watch Ultra band styles to come in a color-matched finish. When you check out, you can choose from the Alpine Loop, Trail Loop and Ocean Band at no additional cost. The one pictured in this article is the Trail Loop, if you were wondering.

Why buy an Apple Watch Ultra 2?

(Image credit: Future)

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is highly capable smartwatch when it comes to communication, productivity, activity, and safety. Some of the biggest selling points for me is that the battery life can last about two full days, the 3,000-nit display is a breeze to see in sunny conditions, and the 86-decibel safety siren offers major peace of mind.

I'm also a big fan of the added Action Button, which can be assigned a useful function. In watchOS 11, which ships standard on Apple Watch Ultra 2 (in both colors) going forward, the Action Button's functions grow to include voice memo recording, the translate feature, and a Shazam integration that can quickly identify a song playing out loud.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 is also compatible with Apple's new Sleep Apnea Detection feature, announced alongside the the Series 10. The feature recently received FDA clearance, meaning anyone 18 or older without an existing sleep apnea diagnosis can enable notifications. You'll just have to wear the watch to sleep at least 10 nights in a month to collect enough data.

At $799, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is a bigger investment than the Apple Watch Series 10. But you get a lot for the price, and in Satin Black, the package has never looked better.