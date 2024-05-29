Huge Sony headphones sale at Amazon — 9 deals I'd get from $9
Save big on our favorite Sony headphones and earbuds
The end of the month is usually a solid time for bargains. That's especially true this week with many retailers extending their Memorial Day sales for a few more days. One of the best ongoing sales right now comes courtesy of Amazon.
For a limited time, Amazon has Sony headphones on sale from $9. The sale includes some of the best cheap wireless earbuds as well as some of the best over ear headphones we've tested.
Best Sony deals
Sony Wired Earbuds: was $19 now $9 @ Amazon
Sometimes all you need is a cheap pair of earbuds and the Sony MDREX15AP are just that. These wired buds come in three different colors and feature a built-in mic. They include three pairs of different sized silicone earbuds. Note that Best Buy has them for $2 less.
Price check: $7 @ Best Buy
Sony MDR-ZX310AP ZX Series: was $39 now $19 @ Amazon
Need a cheap pair of wired on-ear headphones? These Sony 'phones will do the trick. They're lightweight, sturdy and have 30mm drivers for bright, clear sound. These popular headphones have a 4.5 star rating from nearly 10,000 Amazon reviews.
Sony WF-C700N: was $119 now $94 @ Amazon
The Sony WF-C700N are one of the best wireless earbuds we’ve tested. In our Sony WF-C700N review, we praised their excellent sound, strong noise cancellation and great call quality. They’re also lightweight and last for 7.5 hours of listening time with ANC on. The Sony WF-C700N are at their lowest price ever right now.
Price check: $95 @ Best Buy
Sony WH-CH720N: was $149 now $98 @ Amazon
One of the greatest strengths of these low-cost headphones is the amount of playback time they offer between recharges. Battery life runs to 35 hours with noise canceling on, which is 5 hours longer than the flagship WH-1000XM5. They're among the best cheap headphones for travel.
Price check: $99 @ Best Buy
Sony LinkBuds S: was $199 now $128 @ Amazon
In our Sony LinkBuds S review, we said these buds are among the most intuitive wireless earbuds we've ever tested. They have a lot to offer: active noise cancellation and ambient awareness (or transparency) modes that switch automatically based on your activity, auto-play and auto-pause features, plus the company's respected reputation for sound quality and performance.
Price check: $129 @ Best Buy
Sony Inzone H9: was $299 now $247 @ Amazon
The Sony Inzone H9 are styled similarly to their namesake's home console, so they're a perfect choice if you're also a PS5 gamer. In our Sony Inzone H9 review, we found the Editor's Choice headphones were comfortable to wear, but disliked the their finicky companion desktop PC app.
Price check: $248 @ Walmart
Sony WF-1000XM5: was $299 now $248 @ Amazon
The Sony WF-1000XM5 top our list of the best wireless earbuds on the market. In our Sony WF-1000XM5 review, we loved the smaller and lighter design that's comfortable to wear for long periods. They have some of the strongest ANC around, outstanding sound quality and one of the best user experiences from the Sony Headphones Connect app. Getting the best fit can be hit or miss, but once achieved, the performance with LDAC sources is spectacular.
Price check: $249 @ Best Buy
Sony WH-1000XM4 Headphones: was $349 now $248 @ Amazon
Although now superseded by the WH-1000XM5, the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones are still a solid buy. They offer effective ANC, superior comfort, excellent sound quality, and an epic battery life that runs up to 38 hours. In our Sony WH-1000XM4 review, we said they're one of the best noise-cancelling headphones on the market.
Price check: $249 @ Best Buy
Sony WH-1000XM5: was $399 now $328 @ Amazon
The XM5 are Sony's premium noise-cancelling headphones and our pick for the best headphones on the market. The large, over-ear cushions are incredibly comfortable and the active noise cancellation is excellent. Plus, despite ANC being a drain on battery life, these amazing headphones still give you up to 30 hours with ANC enabled. You can push that up to 40 hours of battery life with ANC turned off.
Price check: $329 @ Best Buy
