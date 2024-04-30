Huge Best Buy sale on Fitbit, Samsung, TheraGun — 9 deals you can’t miss
Fitness trackers and gear on sale from $139
Temperatures are warming up and the unofficial start of summer is just a few weeks out. For some, that means ditching the gym and bringing your workouts to the great outdoors. Whether you're training for you first 5K or just looking to spend more time under the sun, Best Buy is slashing the price of numerous fitness trackers, smartwatches, and massage guns during its latest sale.
The sale includes major brands like Fitbit, Samsung, and TheraGun. It's worth noting that Memorial Day sales will begin later in May, but the chances of these items being significantly cheaper are slim. That said, below are the best deals you can buy right now.
Quick Links
- Fitbit Charge 6: was $160 now $139
- Fitbit Versa 4: was $199 now $149
- Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm/WiFi): was $199 now $149
- Theragun Mini 2: was $199 now $169
- Fitbit Sense 2: was $249 now $199
- Therabody Hot Wrap: was $249 now $199
- Theragun Prime: was $299 now $239
- Galaxy Watch 6: was $299 now $269
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro: was $499 now $389
Fitbit
Fitbit Charge 6: was $160 now $139 @ Best Buy
We tested the Charge 6 and found that it was easily the best fitness tracker for most people. The on-device menus are easy to use, the screen is bright even in direct sunlight, and the tracker lasts six days between charges. It's an ideal option for keeping tabs on your daily activities and light exercise, with all the data accessible in the Fitbit app. Plus, the Charge 6 has Google Maps and Google Wallet (for contactless payments) and an ECG for keeping tabs on your heart health.
Price check: $144 @ Walmart
Fitbit Versa 4: was $199 now $149 @ Best Buy
The Fitbit Versa 4 has dropped to $149 in this epic deal. This is the cheapest price we've seen for the smartwatch. In our Fitbit Versa 4 review, we said its one of the best cheap smartwatches you can buy (when it's on sale). The watch also comes with six months of Fitbit Premium for free.
Price check: $149 @ Amazon
Fitbit Sense 2: was $249 now $199 @ Best Buy
This advanced fitness watch has built-in GPS and can track everything from your activity and workouts to stress and your sleep. Its bands are interchangeable, so you can swap between silicone, metal, or leather bands. In our Fitbit Sense 2 review, we called it a fantastic fitness- and health-tracking smartwatch.
Price check: $199 @ Amazon
Samsung
Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm/WiFi): was $199 now $149 @ Best Buy
Best Buy has the 40mm Galaxy Watch 4 on sale for just $149. The Galaxy Watch 4 has a sporty aesthetic, plus a cool body composition analysis feature, and revamped Wear OS software. In our Galaxy Watch 4 review, we named it one of the top Samsung smartwatches.
Price check: $185 @ Walmart
Galaxy Watch 6: was $299 now $269 @ Best Buy
The Galaxy Watch 6 is available in 40mm and 44mm models. In our Galaxy Watch 6 review, we said it's the most polished Samsung smartwatch yet with substantial upgrades like a brighter display, comprehensive sleep tracking features, and a slimmer design. Best Buy is knocking $80 off right now. Note: Amazon offers it for a few bucks less, but it ships via a third party retailer.
Price check: $236 @ Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro: was $499 now $389 @ Best Buy
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro packs an 80-hour battery life, ultra-durable design, and more outdoor sports-specific features than the Galaxy Watch 5. For instance, you get GPX, which makes it possible to share geographic information with others and keep a reliable track of your routes. A dedicated return feature also shows you how to track back your journey, if you get lost along the way. In our Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro review, we said it's great for those who want a substantially sized smartwatch, several days of battery life, and enjoy occasional outdoor sports.
Price check: $499 @ Target
TheraGun
TheraGun Mini 2: was $199 now $169 @ Best Buy
This palm-sized triangular device packs a punch of percussive power despite its relatively diminutive footprint. The Theragun Mini 2 has three speeds: 1750, 2100 and 2400 PPMs. Battery life is a decent 150 minutes and a full charge takes about 80 minutes. While this isn't the most feature-packed massage gun out there, as we said in our Theragun Mini review, it is one of the best choices for percussive massages on the go.
Price check: $169 @ Amazon
Therabody Hot Wrap: was $249 now $199 @ Best Buy
The Therabody Hot Wrap is an all-in-one wearable device that provides heat with expertly placed vibration to reduce back and core discomfort. It helps with injuries, aches, menstrual cramps, and chronic lower back pain.
Price check: $199 @ Amazon
TheraGun Prime: was $299 now $239 @ Best Buy
This bigger, beefier sibling of the Mini 2 boasts better ergonomics and more features. We gave it high marks in our Theragun Prime review for its solid battery life (120 minutes) and powerful output with five speeds instead of three (1750, 1900, 2100, 2200 and 2400 PPMs). But we also noted that the price is quite high. However, with $110 knocked off, the Theragun Prime is suddenly a much more tempting buy.
Price check: $239 @ Amazon
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox.
Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals.
As deals editor-in-chief at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets, appliances, and apparel. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. He's also always on the look out for the best coupon codes to use when shopping. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.