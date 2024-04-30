Huge Best Buy sale on Fitbit, Samsung, TheraGun — 9 deals you can’t miss

Temperatures are warming up and the unofficial start of summer is just a few weeks out. For some, that means ditching the gym and bringing your workouts to the great outdoors. Whether you're training for you first 5K or just looking to spend more time under the sun, Best Buy is slashing the price of numerous fitness trackers, smartwatches, and massage guns during its latest sale.

The sale includes major brands like Fitbit, Samsung, and TheraGun. It's worth noting that Memorial Day sales will begin later in May, but the chances of these items being significantly cheaper are slim. That said, below are the best deals you can buy right now.

Fitbit

Fitbit Charge 6: was $160 now $139 @ Best Buy

We tested the Charge 6 and found that it was easily the best fitness tracker for most people. The on-device menus are easy to use, the screen is bright even in direct sunlight, and the tracker lasts six days between charges. It's an ideal option for keeping tabs on your daily activities and light exercise, with all the data accessible in the Fitbit app. Plus, the Charge 6 has Google Maps and Google Wallet (for contactless payments) and an ECG for keeping tabs on your heart health.

Price check: $144 @ Walmart

Fitbit Sense 2: was $249 now $199 @ Best Buy

This advanced fitness watch has built-in GPS and can track everything from your activity and workouts to stress and your sleep. Its bands are interchangeable, so you can swap between silicone, metal, or leather bands. In our Fitbit Sense 2 review, we called it a fantastic fitness- and health-tracking smartwatch.

Price check: $199 @ Amazon

Samsung

Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm/WiFi): was $199 now $149 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has the 40mm Galaxy Watch 4 on sale for just $149. The Galaxy Watch 4 has a sporty aesthetic, plus a cool body composition analysis feature, and revamped Wear OS software. In our Galaxy Watch 4 review, we named it one of the top Samsung smartwatches.

Price check: $185 @ Walmart

Galaxy Watch 6: was $299 now $269 @ Best Buy

The Galaxy Watch 6 is available in 40mm and 44mm models. In our Galaxy Watch 6 review, we said it's the most polished Samsung smartwatch yet with substantial upgrades like a brighter display, comprehensive sleep tracking features, and a slimmer design. Best Buy is knocking $80 off right now. Note: Amazon offers it for a few bucks less, but it ships via a third party retailer.

Price check: $236 @ Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro: was $499 now $389 @ Best Buy

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro packs an 80-hour battery life, ultra-durable design, and more outdoor sports-specific features than the Galaxy Watch 5. For instance, you get GPX, which makes it possible to share geographic information with others and keep a reliable track of your routes. A dedicated return feature also shows you how to track back your journey, if you get lost along the way. In our Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro review, we said it's great for those who want a substantially sized smartwatch, several days of battery life, and enjoy occasional outdoor sports.

Price check: $499 @ Target

TheraGun

TheraGun Mini 2: was $199 now $169 @ Best Buy

This palm-sized triangular device packs a punch of percussive power despite its relatively diminutive footprint. The Theragun Mini 2 has three speeds: 1750, 2100 and 2400 PPMs. Battery life is a decent 150 minutes and a full charge takes about 80 minutes. While this isn't the most feature-packed massage gun out there, as we said in our Theragun Mini review, it is one of the best choices for percussive massages on the go.

Price check: $169 @ Amazon

Therabody Hot Wrap: was $249 now $199 @ Best Buy

The Therabody Hot Wrap is an all-in-one wearable device that provides heat with expertly placed vibration to reduce back and core discomfort. It helps with injuries, aches, menstrual cramps, and chronic lower back pain.

Price check: $199 @ Amazon