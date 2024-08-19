Huge Amazon sale from $19 on Echo Dots, Fire TV Sticks and more — here's 13 deals I'd buy

If you're missing all the epic discounts on Amazon hardware that we saw on Prime Day, you're in luck. Amazon just launched an epic sale on their devices, with deals from $19.

Right now you can get the Echo Dot (5th Gen) for $29 at Amazon. This is $20 off its usual price. The Echo Dot sold for $22 on Prime Day, but now it comes bundled with a free Sengled smart bulb. Plus, you can get one of the best streaming devices, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $39 at Amazon.

For more ways to save, see our Amazon promo codes guide. Plus, check out the best items from $9 in Lululemon's 'We Made Too Much' section.

Smart speakers

Echo Pop: was $59 now $22 @ Amazon

This is the cheapest Alexa speaker offered by Amazon. In our Echo Pop review, we said the speaker sounds great for its size. It lacks the temperature and motion sensors of the Echo Dot, but the Echo Pop still allows you to set timers, control other smart home devices and more. Right now it comes with a free Sengled smart color bulb.

Echo Dot (5th Gen): was $69 now $29 @ Amazon

The 5th-Gen Echo Dot is one of the best Alexa speakers you can buy in terms of value. It features crisp, full sound with built-in Eero for better Wi-Fi coverage. There's also a room temperature sensor that can initiate certain Alexa smart home routines when your climate gets too cold or hot. Right now it comes with a free Sengled smart color bulb.

Echo Spot 2024: was $99 now $54 @ Amazon

The new Echo Spot (2024) is a cross between the Echo Dot and Echo Show. It lacks a camera, but sports a small basic LCD that displays the time, weather, album cover art and smart home controls. In our Amazon Echo Spot review, we said it sits somewhere between the Echo Dot with Clock and the Echo Show 5, offering a good middle ground for those who want a smart speaker for their bedside with limited distractions. It's now bundled with a free Sengled Smart Bulb.

Fire TV Sticks

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite: was $29 now $19 @ Amazon

The Fire TV Stick Lite is the most affordable device in the Fire TV Stick range. While you miss out on 4K Ultra HD support, it does support Full HD resolution and comes with an Alexa Voice Remote Lite. In our Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite review we said this streamer is your best pick if you're looking for a dirt-cheap option for an older TV.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023): was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023) sports an upgraded 2GHz processor and faster Wi-Fi 6E tri-band support. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support on the video front and Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby Atmos support on the audio side. In our Fire TV Stick 4K Max review, we said it's a good streaming stick at a decent price if you use Alexa a lot, but it becomes a better bargain now that it's on sale.

Fire TV Soundbar: was $119 now $99 @ Amazon

The Fire TV Soundbar is a great cheap option to boost your Fire TV's audio. It supports DTS Virtual:X and Dolby Audio, plus Bluetooth connectivity so it won't hog a valuable HDMI port. There's no Dolby Atmos, but for this price it's not too bad.

Smart displays

Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen): was $109 now $59 @ Amazon

The best smallest smart display is now bundled with a free smart bulb. We've found that the Echo Show 5 makes for a great bedside companion and also works great on a desk, so you can see and control all your smart home devices from one central hub.

Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen): was $169 now $104 @ Amazon

The Echo Show 8 is one of the best smart displays for budget-minded shoppers. Its sharp 13MP lens has a wide-angle lens that can center you when you're on video calls. Combine this with speedy performance, improved speakers and a dedicated Zigbee smart home hub and you have our favorite smart display Amazon has made. Bonus: It now comes with a free smart bulb.

Home security

Blink Mini 2: was $40 now $29 @ Amazon

The Blink Mini 2 is Blink's new indoor and outdoor security camera. It's weatherproof and comes with several useful features like color night vision, person detection and an easy-to-use companion app. We noted in our Blink Mini 2 review that it didn't have the best sound quality, but if you want a cheap security camera with Alexa integration you can't go wrong here.

Blink Outdoor 4: was $99 now $59 @ Amazon

The Blink Outdoor is a fully wireless home security camera that records video in 1080p, lets you store video locally (or in the cloud) and has a two-year battery life. The Editor's Choice camera holds a spot in our list of the best home security cameras.

Blink Floodlight Camera: was $129 now $79 @ Amazon

This bundle gets you a Blink Outdoor 4 Camera (Battery) and a Blink Floodlight Mount for just $79. This wireless setup runs entirely on battery so it can be placed on virtually any surface without existing floodlight wiring. It's perfect for use in dark areas like on a shed or the side of your home.

Eero Wi-Fi

Eero Pro 6E (three-pack): was $549 now $409 @ Amazon

The eero Pro 6E is one of the best deals on a mesh router system you can get right now. With Wi-Fi 6E on board, you can get speeds of up to 2.3 Gbps, but this mesh router also has a 2.5G Ethernet port for those with multi-gig plans. The eero Pro 6E can cover up to 6,000 sq ft homes with a strong Wi-Fi connection but it can also support more than 100 connected devices at the same time. To top it off, the eero Pro 6E can work as a smart home hub thanks to its built-in Zigbee radio.