Huge Adidas sale is live from $6 at Amazon — 15 deals I'd buy on activewear, sneakers and more
I found some of the best deals around on Adidas gear
With Memorial Day sales on the horizon, Amazon continues to offer some of the best deals around on activewear. If you’re on the hunt for new running shoes, tees, shorts or anything in between, you’re in luck with this Adidas sale.
Right now, you can score Adidas deals from $8 at Amazon. The sale includes the awesome Adidas Ultraboost 5 Sneakers on sale from $100 at Amazon. We checked these out in our Adidas Ultraboost 5 review and loved their stylish design and smooth feel underfoot.
Or, if you’re on the hunt for even more comfortable footwear, you can currently get the Adidas Adilette Shower Slides on sale from $17 at Amazon.
Prices vary based on your choices of size and color, so make sure to check out any different color options available in your size to find the best deals. For more savings, check out our Amazon promo codes page, and see the deals I’d buy in Lowe’s sale with up to 40% off.
Sneakers/shoes
Whether you're at the beach, gym or grabbing a coffee, these sandals do the job. They feature a contoured footbed that makes them comfy to walk in, and a hook-and-loop bandage upper dries quickly. Additionally, they complement everything perfectly.
Nothing beats flip flops. Right now, you can get these Adidas Comfort Flip Flops on sale from $18, and they're soft, supportive and easy to slip on. Best of all, they have Adidas' iconic three stripes across the band.
These everyday Adidas women's sneakers are a bargain after this discount. Their hybrid midsole features Adidas' Boost energy return and Bounce cushioning, while the durable rubber outsole is tough enough for all of life's journeys.
An affordable, beginner running shoe, the Duramo SL is great for short- and mid-distance workouts. It features a breathable mesh upper constructed with recycled materials, and a lightweight cushioning midsole that promises to help stabilize the foot.
The Ultraboost Light are our favorite running shoes from Adidas. Our Adidas Ultraboost Light review says these are stylish, fit well and are lighter than the previous Ultraboost 22. They're usually a bit more expensive than other models on the market, but this is an amazing discount you shouldn't miss.
These lightweight, stylish hiking sneakers from Adidas are great if you plan to hit the trail. They have a stretchy textile upper with durable toes and a cushioned EVA midsole. Plus, their traction outsoles endure you won't slip.
Our Adidas Ultraboost 5 review called these "a standout option for those who want a good-looking shoe for general use as well as running." We loved their stylish design, grippy soles and smooth-feeling, comfortable foam stack.
Apparel
Amazon is offering epic discounts on certain sizes and colors of these fleece tapered cuff pants. They'll keep you warm without overheating and have a drawcord to adjust the fit.
These Adidas leggings offer excellent value and a classic sport style for women. Crafted from cotton, they provide a soft and comfortable feel, with a tight fit that wears closely without being restrictive. Described as feeling "like a second skin," they have earned a 4.5-star rating from over 6,000 reviewers on Amazon.
After this discount, how could you say no to this sleek t-shirt? It has a sporty look and is super comfortable thanks to its jersey fabric and roomy, relaxed fit.
Like the name suggests, these Adidas socks offer cushioning for a comfortable feel underfoot. They're made of sweat-wicking yarn to keep your feet dry and arch compression to keep them in place. They come in several different colors, so you can buy a set to match your wardrobe.
Now available starting from just $18, these Adidas Essentials 3-Stripes Cotton Shorts are a great addition to your wardrobe. Their loose fit and cotton fabric makes them super comfortable and makes them perfect everywhere from the gym to the beach.
This full-zip hoodie is tough to resist now that it's on sale for just $19. It comes in a bunch of colors to match your favorite outfits, and is great for the spring since you can layer it and remove it easily depending on the weather.
This classic tank top is perfect for working out in warm weather. It has a cropped, snug fit and is made with AEROREADY fabric that wicks sweat and dries fast.
The ultimate throwback! These Adidas parachute pants are stylish and comfortable thanks to their lightweight material and roomy fit. They're further enhanced by Adidas' classic three-stripes design down the sides.
