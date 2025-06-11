Amazon drops Adidas deals from $10 — 15 deals I’d add to my cart on sneakers and apparel
I found the best Adidas deals in Amazon’s sale
Adidas makes some of the best looking and most comfortable activewear around. So if you want to give your wardrobe a summer refresh, make sure to take advantage of the current epic Adidas sale at Amazon.
Slides are the perfect summer shoes to relax in, and right now you can get the Adidas Adilette Aqua Slides on sale from $17 at Amazon. I personally wear my own Adidas slides pretty much 24/7. Or, if you need something to keep warm when the evenings get chilly, the Adidas Essentials Warm-Up 3-Stripes Track Top is now on sale from $27 at Amazon.
Prices vary based on your choices of size and color, so check out any different color options in your size to find the best deals. Plus, check out our Amazon promo codes coverage.
Quick Links
- Shop Adidas deals at Amazon
- Essentials Single Jersey 3-Stripes T-Shirt (Men's): was $25 now from $10
- Essentials Small Logo Flared Leggings (Women's): was $35 now from $14
- Adilette Shower Slides: was $30 now from $17
- Techfit Training Short Leggings (Women's): was $25 now from $18
- Sunglass Pack Woven Shorts (Women's): was $35 now from $22
- Optime Essentials 3-Stripes 7/8 Training Leggings (Women's): was $50 now from $25
- Essentials Warm-up 3-Stripes Track Top (Men's): was $55 now from $27
- Barreda Sneaker (Men's): was $65 now from $30
- Duramo SL 2 Running Sneaker (Women's): was $70 now from $35
- X_PLR Phase Sneaker (Women's): was $64 now from $36
- Ultraboost Light (Men's): was $190 now from $47
- Run 84 Sneaker (Men's): was $80 now from $50
Sneakers/shoes
Whether you're at the beach, gym or grabbing a coffee, these sandals do the job. They feature a contoured footbed that makes them comfy to walk in, and a hook-and-loop bandage upper dries quickly. Additionally, they complement everything perfectly.
These Adidas Barreda Sneakers look totally iconic and come in a range of eye-catching colors. But they're comfortable and sturdy too, thanks to their cushioned midsole and traction rubber outsoles.
Suited for casual wear, the Adidas Men's Kaptir 3.0 have ultra-soft Cloudfoam midsoles for a cushiony feel underfoot. They also feature a large Adidas logo across the side, so no one will question where you got your shoes from.
The sequel to the Adidas Duramo SL running sneakers has hit the market. We liked the original's lightweight, breathable design, and those features have been carried over. The Duramo SL 2 also have a Lightmotion midsole for a responsive feel while running.
These everyday Adidas women's sneakers are a bargain after this discount. Their hybrid midsole features Adidas' Boost energy return and Bounce cushioning, while the durable rubber outsole is tough enough for all of life's journeys.
The Ultraboost Light are one of our favorite pairs of running shoes from Adidas. Our Adidas Ultraboost Light review says these are stylish, fit well and are lighter than the previous Ultraboost 22. They're usually a bit more expensive than other models on the market, but this is an amazing discount you shouldn't miss.
The Adidas Run 84 Sneakers come in a nice selection of stylish colors, and now you can grab a pair starting from just $50. Designed for everyday wear, these have a Cloudfoam midsole to keep you super comfortable even on long days.
Our Adidas Ultraboost 5 review called these "a standout option for those who want a good-looking shoe for general use as well as running." We loved their stylish design, grippy soles and smooth-feeling, comfortable foam stack.
Apparel
After this discount, how could you say no to this sleek t-shirt? It has a sporty look and is super comfortable thanks to its jersey fabric and roomy, relaxed fit.
These Adidas flared leggings will help you show your flair! They're soft and stretchy, with a high-rise waist. These blend in well whether you're out and about or heading to a yoga class.
When it's too hot for leggings, opt for these Adidas Techfit Training Shorts. These compression short leggings fit snugly for extra support, while wicking sweat off your body to keep you comfortable and dry.
These Adidas shorts look super unique thanks to their reflective finish. There are four color options to choose from, all of which come adorned with Adidas' three-stripes along the side in a contrasting color. And their lightweight, roomy design makes them extremely comfortable.
These Adidas Optime leggings have a bold and iconic look. With Adidas' three-stripes running down the side, they look super cool. But they're also soft, supportive and wick sweat off your body to keep you cool and dry.
Warm up in style with the essentials track top from Adidas. This jacket takes you straight back to the 90s and we're loving it. It features a relaxed fit, a full zip and a stand-up collar. There are also two pockets across the front to store your stuff (or keep your hands warm.)
This Adidas Ultimate365 Twistknit Jacket lets you look your best on the green, or just when you're out and about. It's loose and stretchy enough to move in and has pockets in the front to store your stuff. It's also not too bulky, so you can wear it as is or layer it.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.