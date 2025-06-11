Amazon drops Adidas deals from $10 — 15 deals I’d add to my cart on sneakers and apparel

Recommended reading

I found the best Adidas deals in Amazon’s sale

Adidas Ultraboost 22 Sneakers
(Image credit: Future/Tom's Guide)
Adidas makes some of the best looking and most comfortable activewear around. So if you want to give your wardrobe a summer refresh, make sure to take advantage of the current epic Adidas sale at Amazon.

Slides are the perfect summer shoes to relax in, and right now you can get the Adidas Adilette Aqua Slides on sale from $17 at Amazon. I personally wear my own Adidas slides pretty much 24/7. Or, if you need something to keep warm when the evenings get chilly, the Adidas Essentials Warm-Up 3-Stripes Track Top is now on sale from $27 at Amazon.

Prices vary based on your choices of size and color, so check out any different color options in your size to find the best deals. Plus, check out our Amazon promo codes coverage.

Sneakers/shoes

Adidas Adilette Shower Slides
Adidas Adilette Shower Slides: was $30 now $17 at Amazon

Whether you're at the beach, gym or grabbing a coffee, these sandals do the job. They feature a contoured footbed that makes them comfy to walk in, and a hook-and-loop bandage upper dries quickly. Additionally, they complement everything perfectly.

View Deal
Adidas Barreda Sneaker (Men's)
Adidas Barreda Sneaker (Men's): was $65 now $30 at Amazon

These Adidas Barreda Sneakers look totally iconic and come in a range of eye-catching colors. But they're comfortable and sturdy too, thanks to their cushioned midsole and traction rubber outsoles.

View Deal
Adidas Kaptir 3.0 Sneakers (Men's)
Adidas Kaptir 3.0 Sneakers (Men's): was $90 now $33 at Amazon

Suited for casual wear, the Adidas Men's Kaptir 3.0 have ultra-soft Cloudfoam midsoles for a cushiony feel underfoot. They also feature a large Adidas logo across the side, so no one will question where you got your shoes from.

View Deal
Adidas Duramo SL 2 Running Sneaker (Women's)
Adidas Duramo SL 2 Running Sneaker (Women's): was $70 now $35 at Amazon

The sequel to the Adidas Duramo SL running sneakers has hit the market. We liked the original's lightweight, breathable design, and those features have been carried over. The Duramo SL 2 also have a Lightmotion midsole for a responsive feel while running.

View Deal
Adidas X_PLR Phase Sneaker (Women's)
Adidas X_PLR Phase Sneaker (Women's): was $64 now $36 at Amazon

These everyday Adidas women's sneakers are a bargain after this discount. Their hybrid midsole features Adidas' Boost energy return and Bounce cushioning, while the durable rubber outsole is tough enough for all of life's journeys.

View Deal
Adidas Ultraboost Light Sneaker (Men's)
Adidas Ultraboost Light Sneaker (Men's): was $190 now $47 at Amazon

The Ultraboost Light are one of our favorite pairs of running shoes from Adidas. Our Adidas Ultraboost Light review says these are stylish, fit well and are lighter than the previous Ultraboost 22. They're usually a bit more expensive than other models on the market, but this is an amazing discount you shouldn't miss.

View Deal
Adidas Run 84 Sneaker (Men's)
Adidas Run 84 Sneaker (Men's): was $80 now $50 at Amazon

The Adidas Run 84 Sneakers come in a nice selection of stylish colors, and now you can grab a pair starting from just $50. Designed for everyday wear, these have a Cloudfoam midsole to keep you super comfortable even on long days.

View Deal
Adidas Ultraboost 5 Sneaker (Men's)
Adidas Ultraboost 5 Sneaker (Men's): was $179 now $85 at Amazon

Our Adidas Ultraboost 5 review called these "a standout option for those who want a good-looking shoe for general use as well as running." We loved their stylish design, grippy soles and smooth-feeling, comfortable foam stack.

View Deal

Apparel

Adidas Essentials Single Jersey 3-Stripes T-Shirt (Men's)
Adidas Essentials Single Jersey 3-Stripes T-Shirt (Men's): was $25 now $10 at Amazon

After this discount, how could you say no to this sleek t-shirt? It has a sporty look and is super comfortable thanks to its jersey fabric and roomy, relaxed fit.

View Deal
Adidas Essentials Small Logo Flared Leggings (Women's)
Adidas Essentials Small Logo Flared Leggings (Women's): was $35 now $14 at Amazon

These Adidas flared leggings will help you show your flair! They're soft and stretchy, with a high-rise waist. These blend in well whether you're out and about or heading to a yoga class.

View Deal
Adidas Techfit Training Short Leggings (Women's)
Adidas Techfit Training Short Leggings (Women's): was $25 now $18 at Amazon

When it's too hot for leggings, opt for these Adidas Techfit Training Shorts. These compression short leggings fit snugly for extra support, while wicking sweat off your body to keep you comfortable and dry.

View Deal
Adidas Sunglass Pack Woven Shorts (Women's)
Adidas Sunglass Pack Woven Shorts (Women's): was $35 now $22 at Amazon

These Adidas shorts look super unique thanks to their reflective finish. There are four color options to choose from, all of which come adorned with Adidas' three-stripes along the side in a contrasting color. And their lightweight, roomy design makes them extremely comfortable.

View Deal
Adidas Optime Essentials 3-Stripes 7/8 Training Leggings (Women's)
Adidas Optime Essentials 3-Stripes 7/8 Training Leggings (Women's): was $50 now $25 at Amazon

These Adidas Optime leggings have a bold and iconic look. With Adidas' three-stripes running down the side, they look super cool. But they're also soft, supportive and wick sweat off your body to keep you cool and dry.

View Deal
Adidas Essentials Warm-up 3-Stripes Track Top (Men's)
Adidas Essentials Warm-up 3-Stripes Track Top (Men's): was $55 now $27 at Amazon

Warm up in style with the essentials track top from Adidas. This jacket takes you straight back to the 90s and we're loving it. It features a relaxed fit, a full zip and a stand-up collar. There are also two pockets across the front to store your stuff (or keep your hands warm.)

View Deal
Adidas Ultimate365 Twistknit Jacket (Women's)
Adidas Ultimate365 Twistknit Jacket (Women's): was $110 now $53 at Amazon

This Adidas Ultimate365 Twistknit Jacket lets you look your best on the green, or just when you're out and about. It's loose and stretchy enough to move in and has pockets in the front to store your stuff. It's also not too bulky, so you can wear it as is or layer it.

View Deal
Millie Davis-Williams
Millie Davis-Williams

Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.

