Massive Keen sale is live from $32 at Amazon — 11 deals I’d buy on sandals, sneakers and more
Some of our favorite Keen footwear is on sale at Amazon
Hunting for early Memorial Day sales? Keen makes some of the comfiest footwear around, which is a must if you want to enjoy the summer to the max. And if you’re looking to score a pair for less, you’ll be excited to know that there’s a massive Keen sale running at Amazon right now.
Right now you can get the Keen Hyperport H2 sandals on sale from $99 at Amazon. We’re big fans of these sandals after checking them out in our Keen Hyperport H2 review, where we described them as “mind-blowingly comfortable.” Sure, you’ll probably either love or hate their style, but there’s no debating how great these feel to wear on everyday walks and hikes.
Prices vary based on your choices of size and color, so remember to check out any different color options available in your size to find the best deals. For more savings, check out our Amazon promo codes coverage and see the best early Memorial Day sales at Home Depot.
Quick Links
- shop all Keen deals at Amazon
- Keen Barbados Hybrid Flip-Flop with Toe Protection (Men's): was $59 now from $32
- Keen Yogui Comfortable Slip on Lightweight Clogs (Men's): was $74 now from $45
- Keen Kona Flip Flop Beach Sandals (Women's): was $74 now from $48
- Keen Newport H2 Closed Toe Water Sandals (Women's): was $125 now from $49
- Keen Rose Casual Closed Toe Sandals (Women's): was $114 now from $50
- Keen Circadia Vent Hiking Shoes (Women's): was $120 now from $54
- Keen KS86 Comfortable Durable Retro Style (Women's): was $109 now from $75
- Keen Austin Leather Oxford (Men's): was $135 now from $88
- Keen Brixen Waterproof Slip on Mules (Men's): was $150 now from $92
- Keen Hyperport H2 Water Sandals (Men's): was $119 now from $99
- Keen Targhee 4 Hiking Boot (Men's): was $169 now from $125
Best deals now
Get some flip-flops that love you back! The Keen Barbados are durable and have a toe cap to protect your feet. They also have a comfort contoured footbed and dry fast when they get wet.
Keen are coming to take the crown from Crocs for the most comfortable slip-on clogs. The Yogui clogs are made of lightweight EVA foam, have traction outsoles for stability and ventilation holes to keep your feet cool.
The Keen Konas are some of the most comfortable flip flops you'll find. They have water repellent leather straps that dry fast and molded soles that support your feet.
While they're an older model, the Keen Newport H2 water sandals are now on sale from just $49 in certain sizes and colors. They have a water-resistant upper for walking on the beach and around lakes, as well as a comfortable and secure contoured heel. They're also breathable and have grippy soles to keep you steady.
If you're headed to the beach, these Keen sandals are ideal. They're comfortable and supportive for everyday walks, have grippy outsoles and are water resistant too. They come in a range of muted shades that are super easy on the eyes.
These shoes are made for walking, with a rubber sole to offer superior grip, and a number of vents to prevent your feet from overheating. Right now you can get a pair starting from just $54.
Keen doesn't just make sandals! These sneakers have a super stylish retro design, with platform soles that make them stand above the crowd. They have a Luftcell footbed that you can add or remove depending on if you want some extra arch support.
These Keen Austin Low Height Leather Oxfords are now on sale starting from just $88. Whether you're headed to the office or for a night out, these are stylish and comfortable enough to wear all day. Their traction outsoles also help prevent slips.
If you want some durable shoes with a smart look, the Keen Brixen Mules are a solid choice. They're made of breathable waterproof leather and have compression molded underfoot cushioning. They also have KEEN.warm 200g insulation inside to keep your feet warm, so you might want to snag this deal now to put away for winter.
For hikes, water and casual walks, you’ll struggle to find a better shoe than this. In our Keen Hyperport H2 review we called them “mind-blowingly comfortable” and loved their supportive slip-on design. They’re also lightweight and dry fast if they get wet.
In our Keen Targhee 4 review we said these are “the definition of an ideal hiking boot.” These waterproof soft-leather boots have super comfortable cushioning and arch support, and will keep you stable on your feet. They’re also easy to clean.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.