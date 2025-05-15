Recommended reading

Massive Keen sale is live from $32 at Amazon — 11 deals I’d buy on sandals, sneakers and more

Deals
By published

Some of our favorite Keen footwear is on sale at Amazon

Keen Hyperport H2 water hiking sandals with aquagrip soles, injected foam soles, and a cinch clasp for slip-on ease, in the taupe/coral colorway
(Image credit: Tom's Guide)
Jump to:

Hunting for early Memorial Day sales? Keen makes some of the comfiest footwear around, which is a must if you want to enjoy the summer to the max. And if you’re looking to score a pair for less, you’ll be excited to know that there’s a massive Keen sale running at Amazon right now.

Right now you can get the Keen Hyperport H2 sandals on sale from $99 at Amazon. We’re big fans of these sandals after checking them out in our Keen Hyperport H2 review, where we described them as “mind-blowingly comfortable.” Sure, you’ll probably either love or hate their style, but there’s no debating how great these feel to wear on everyday walks and hikes.

Prices vary based on your choices of size and color, so remember to check out any different color options available in your size to find the best deals. For more savings, check out our Amazon promo codes coverage and see the best early Memorial Day sales at Home Depot.

Quick Links

Best deals now

Keen Barbados Hybrid Flip-Flop with Toe Protection (Men's)
Keen Barbados Hybrid Flip-Flop with Toe Protection (Men's): was $59 now $32 at Amazon

Get some flip-flops that love you back! The Keen Barbados are durable and have a toe cap to protect your feet. They also have a comfort contoured footbed and dry fast when they get wet.

View Deal
Keen Yogui Comfortable Slip on Lightweight Clogs (Men's)
Keen Yogui Comfortable Slip on Lightweight Clogs (Men's): was $74 now $45 at Amazon

Keen are coming to take the crown from Crocs for the most comfortable slip-on clogs. The Yogui clogs are made of lightweight EVA foam, have traction outsoles for stability and ventilation holes to keep your feet cool.

View Deal
Keen Kona Flip Flop Beach Sandals (Women's)
Keen Kona Flip Flop Beach Sandals (Women's): was $74 now $48 at Amazon

The Keen Konas are some of the most comfortable flip flops you'll find. They have water repellent leather straps that dry fast and molded soles that support your feet.

View Deal
Keen Newport H2 Closed Toe Water Sandals (Women's)
Keen Newport H2 Closed Toe Water Sandals (Women's): was $125 now $49 at Amazon

While they're an older model, the Keen Newport H2 water sandals are now on sale from just $49 in certain sizes and colors. They have a water-resistant upper for walking on the beach and around lakes, as well as a comfortable and secure contoured heel. They're also breathable and have grippy soles to keep you steady.

View Deal
Keen Rose Casual Closed Toe Sandals (Women's)
Keen Rose Casual Closed Toe Sandals (Women's): was $114 now $50 at Amazon

If you're headed to the beach, these Keen sandals are ideal. They're comfortable and supportive for everyday walks, have grippy outsoles and are water resistant too. They come in a range of muted shades that are super easy on the eyes.

View Deal
Keen Circadia Vent Hiking Shoes (Women's)
Keen Circadia Vent Hiking Shoes (Women's): was $120 now $54 at Amazon

These shoes are made for walking, with a rubber sole to offer superior grip, and a number of vents to prevent your feet from overheating. Right now you can get a pair starting from just $54.

View Deal
Keen KS86 Comfortable Durable Retro Style (Women's)
Keen KS86 Comfortable Durable Retro Style (Women's): was $109 now $75 at Amazon

Keen doesn't just make sandals! These sneakers have a super stylish retro design, with platform soles that make them stand above the crowd. They have a Luftcell footbed that you can add or remove depending on if you want some extra arch support.

View Deal
Keen Austin Low Height Leather Oxford (Men's)
Keen Austin Low Height Leather Oxford (Men's): was $135 now $88 at Amazon

These Keen Austin Low Height Leather Oxfords are now on sale starting from just $88. Whether you're headed to the office or for a night out, these are stylish and comfortable enough to wear all day. Their traction outsoles also help prevent slips.

View Deal
Keen Brixen Waterproof Slip on Mules (Men's)
Keen Brixen Waterproof Slip on Mules (Men's): was $150 now $92 at Amazon

If you want some durable shoes with a smart look, the Keen Brixen Mules are a solid choice. They're made of breathable waterproof leather and have compression molded underfoot cushioning. They also have KEEN.warm 200g insulation inside to keep your feet warm, so you might want to snag this deal now to put away for winter.

View Deal
Keen Hyperport H2 Closed Toe Water Sandals (Men’s)
Keen Hyperport H2 Closed Toe Water Sandals (Men’s): was $119 now $99 at Amazon

For hikes, water and casual walks, you’ll struggle to find a better shoe than this. In our Keen Hyperport H2 review we called them “mind-blowingly comfortable” and loved their supportive slip-on design. They’re also lightweight and dry fast if they get wet.

View Deal
Keen Targhee 4 Mid Height Hiking Boot (Men's)
Keen Targhee 4 Mid Height Hiking Boot (Men's): was $169 now $125 at Amazon

In our Keen Targhee 4 review we said these are “the definition of an ideal hiking boot.” These waterproof soft-leather boots have super comfortable cushioning and arch support, and will keep you stable on your feet. They’re also easy to clean.

View Deal
Millie Davis-Williams
Millie Davis-Williams

Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.