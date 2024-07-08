Forget Amazon Prime — Walmart just took 50% off its Walmart Plus memberships

Amazon isn't the only retailer with a major sales event on the horizon. The Walmart Deals event kicks off today with deals going live at 12 p.m. (ET) for members and 5pm for non-members. However, Walmart is offering a killer deal anyone can get now.

Through July 18, you can get a Walmart Plus membership for just $49/year. That's 50% off its regular $98/year price and a rare deal that Walmart typically reserves only for Black Friday season.

Walmart Plus: was $98 now $49/year @ Walmart

Save 50% Walmart Plus is a subscription service from Walmart. Priced at $98 per year (or $12.95/month), it's now on sale for just $49/year. This deal is available to new members only. Membership includes perks like unlimited free delivery on more than 160,000 items as well as fuel discounts at more than 2,000 Walmart and Murphy USA fuel stations. The latest perk includes five free months of Apple Music.

If you've ever been curious about Walmart Plus, now is the time to join. Walmart Plus is a membership program designed for frequent Walmart shoppers. The subscription service competes with the likes of Amazon Prime and My Best Buy.

Walmart Plus gives subscribers in-store and online benefits, such as unlimited free delivery and fuel discounts from participating gas stations. It also includes free access to Paramount Plus. Members are also given early access to deals on major holidays such as Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Make sure you check our Walmart promo codes page for additional discounts.