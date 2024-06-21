Forget Amazon — epic International Day of Yoga sale shreds 50% off the 'best yoga mat on the planet'

International Day of Yoga has arrived, and with it, some seriously hot sales on the best yoga mats out there. 

Right now and for a limited time only, you can shave up to 50% off Liforme yoga mats dubbed "the best yoga mats in the world," from Liforme. The level of discount you receive depends on the mat you buy and how many you purchase at checkout. 

A keen yogi and personal trainer, I train regularly using this mat, whether exercising myself, doing outdoor penguin yoga (yep, you read that right), or teaching other people online. 

So, forget the Amazon sale on tech and apparel for one moment if you're a yoga lover looking for a new mat or a yoga beginner investing for the first time. This sale is not to be missed.

Liforme yoga mat: was $185 now $129 @ Liforme Save between 30% and 50% on the Liforme yoga mat.

Liforme yoga mat: was $185 now $129 @ Liforme
Save between 30% and 50% on the Liforme yoga mat.
Plush cushioning, stable foot-ground connection and unrivaled sticky grip make this mat a contender for the best yoga mat. The brand even dubs it the 'best in the world.' They use non-toxic inks and Radiant AlignForMe Guide printing to improve your alignment, and the mats are truly planet-friendly, complete with a complimentary bag.

I adore exercising on this yoga mat. It's plush enough that I don't need to use a yoga block beneath my joints but stable enough underfoot that arm balances and inversions are achievable and I feel connected with the ground. 

The stunning designs elevate Liforme to a leading yoga mat brand and the mats look beautiful rolled out in any studio, home environment, or outdoor setting. GripForMe® technology keeps you anchored during postures with very little chance of sliding around, although hot yoga fanatics should still use a grip towel.

But what about the eco credentials? 

Each mat is made with a natural rubber base and eco-polyurethane top surface, weighing around 2.5kg with 4mm of thickness. Liforme promises non-toxic, sustainable, PVC-free and biodegradable products and the ink used on the mats is also non-toxic and eco-friendly. You'll receive your own carry bag upon purchase (I adore mine and it's easy to carry), and none of the packaging is plastic. Hurray! 

It's worth noting that you'll need to scour the page for the correct discount, depending on the mat, colorway and how many you buy. Discounts start at 30% off and reach up to 50% if you fancy investing in more. 

Once you buy, read up on how to clean a yoga mat to keep yours in tip-top shape. 

Sam Hopes
Sam Hopes
Senior Staff Writer - Fitness

Sam Hopes is a level III qualified fitness trainer, level II reiki practitioner, and senior fitness writer at Future PLC, the publisher of Tom's Guide. She is also about to undertake her Yoga For Athletes training course. Having trained to work with mind and body, Sam is a big advocate of using mindfulness techniques in sport and fitness, and their impact on performance. She’s also passionate about the fundamentals of training and building sustainable training methods.  When she's not writing up her experiences with the latest fitness tech and workouts, you’ll find her writing about nutrition, sleep, recovery, and wellness.