Epic Yeti sale is live on Amazon from $17 — 9 deals I’d shop now

In my opinion, Yeti's highly-praised coolers and water bottles are worth their hefty price tags. However, I'll admit that I love seeing the rare Yeti sale — which is why I'd be remiss not to mention that Amazon is currently knocking 30% off Yeti tumblers and coolers.

If you're a fan of Yeti, you know that a sale like this doesn't come around often enough. That's why now is the perfect opportunity to save big on the brand with deals starting at just $17. For instance, the popular Yeti Roadie Cooler 24 is now $50 off. You can also shop the lightweight and leakproof Yeti Yonder water bottle for just $17.

So don't wait — snag a new cooler or water bottle before the discounts disappear! Check out my 9 favorite deals from the epic Yeti sale on Amazon.

Best Yeti Deals

Yeti Yonder Water Bottle 20 oz.: was $22 now $17 at Amazon Sip your water in style with this lightweight and leakproof water bottle. It's perfect for everyday use or bringing along with you on hikes. It can also clip on to your backpack or a large keychain for carrying H20 on the go.

Yeti Rambler 26 oz Straw Cup: was $35 now $24 at Amazon Straw slurpers will love the Yeti Rambler 26 oz Straw Cup. You can sip away at your favorite drinks and trust that the straw will stay in place with the built-in stopper. Plus, it's designed to fit in a standard cup-holder —perfect for your next road trip.

Yeti Rambler Tumbler 25 oz: was $38 now $30 at Amazon For someone who is always on the go, this Yeti tumbler is the perfect sidekick. Its handle and cup holder-compatible design make it ideal for toting water or iced coffee on road trips, a daily commute and work out sessions. It also comes with a straw for easy sipping.

Yeti Rambler Bottle 46 oz: was $55 now $44 at Amazon If you want chilled beverages on the move, this is a great Yeti. With its double-walled vacuum insulation, this keep water cold or coffee hot for much longer periods. Best of all, the Chug Cap enables fast sips while you're on the go.

Yeti Camino 20 Carryall: was $130 now $104 at Amazon If you don’t want to haul around a large cooler on your travels, this all-purpose utility bag is ideal. It might be small but it’s sturdy enough to carry everyday items on your shoulder. Equipped with useful dividers and two interior zippered pockets, you can keep everything organized. Plus, it’s waterproof and puncture-resistant thanks to its durable material.

Yeti Beverage/Ice Bucket: was $150 now $120 at Amazon Spread some cheer at your next party or happy hour by bringing this beverage bucket that can hold a 6 pack of beer or up to 3 wine bottles. The bucket also includes a lid so you can transport your beverages and ice without worrying about spills.

Yeti Roadie 24 Cooler: was $250 now $200 at Amazon If you want a heavy-duty cooler that is still light enough to carry around, this YETI Roadie is a great deal. Despite its compact size, it has a capacity to hold up to 18 cans and wine bottles. Designed for easy carry, its slimline build can fit behind the driver’s seat of a car, making it a great space-saver.