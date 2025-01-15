Epic Yeti sale is live on Amazon from $17 — 9 deals I’d shop now
Drinkware deals you don't want to miss
In my opinion, Yeti's highly-praised coolers and water bottles are worth their hefty price tags. However, I'll admit that I love seeing the rare Yeti sale — which is why I'd be remiss not to mention that Amazon is currently knocking 30% off Yeti tumblers and coolers.
If you're a fan of Yeti, you know that a sale like this doesn't come around often enough. That's why now is the perfect opportunity to save big on the brand with deals starting at just $17. For instance, the popular Yeti Roadie Cooler 24 is now $50 off. You can also shop the lightweight and leakproof Yeti Yonder water bottle for just $17.
So don't wait — snag a new cooler or water bottle before the discounts disappear! Check out my 9 favorite deals from the epic Yeti sale on Amazon.
Best Yeti Deals
Sip your water in style with this lightweight and leakproof water bottle. It's perfect for everyday use or bringing along with you on hikes. It can also clip on to your backpack or a large keychain for carrying H20 on the go.
Straw slurpers will love the Yeti Rambler 26 oz Straw Cup. You can sip away at your favorite drinks and trust that the straw will stay in place with the built-in stopper. Plus, it's designed to fit in a standard cup-holder —perfect for your next road trip.
For someone who is always on the go, this Yeti tumbler is the perfect sidekick. Its handle and cup holder-compatible design make it ideal for toting water or iced coffee on road trips, a daily commute and work out sessions. It also comes with a straw for easy sipping.
If you want chilled beverages on the move, this is a great Yeti. With its double-walled vacuum insulation, this keep water cold or coffee hot for much longer periods. Best of all, the Chug Cap enables fast sips while you're on the go.
If you don’t want to haul around a large cooler on your travels, this all-purpose utility bag is ideal. It might be small but it’s sturdy enough to carry everyday items on your shoulder. Equipped with useful dividers and two interior zippered pockets, you can keep everything organized. Plus, it’s waterproof and puncture-resistant thanks to its durable material.
Spread some cheer at your next party or happy hour by bringing this beverage bucket that can hold a 6 pack of beer or up to 3 wine bottles. The bucket also includes a lid so you can transport your beverages and ice without worrying about spills.
If you want a heavy-duty cooler that is still light enough to carry around, this YETI Roadie is a great deal. Despite its compact size, it has a capacity to hold up to 18 cans and wine bottles. Designed for easy carry, its slimline build can fit behind the driver’s seat of a car, making it a great space-saver.
Named our best leakproof cooler, the YETI Hopper M Series is a fantastic cooler for keeping your stuff chilled, but that’s not all it does. The soft cooler stands out for its wide mouth and magnetised closing with buckles. This means it can withstand impacts without opening up.
Looking for a cooler that you can easily wheel around? This YETI Roadie the perfect find — especially right now since it rarely goes on sale. It can hold everything from wine bottles and soda cans to a whole watermelon.
