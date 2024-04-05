Massive Best Buy weekend sale is live — here's the 15 deals I'd buy

The weekend is upon us, and Best Buy just launched a bunch of new sales to celebrate. March Madness TV deals, smart home tech and Bluetooth speakers that are great for outdoor parties have been slashed in price.

For instance, the JBL Go 3 for $39 at Best Buy is pretty much a no-brainer buy. This pocket-friendly device made our list of the best cheap Bluetooth speakers for its bassy sound and IP67 dust and waterproof rating. It also comes in a range of fun colors. It's a steal at $10 off its usual price.

Plus, don't forget Best Buy has a massive sale on Apple gear with iMacs on sale from $799 and MacBooks from $999. Keep scrolling for more of my favorite Best Buy deals. Plus, check out this huge JBL audio sale at Amazon.

Best Buy deals — Editor Picks

Samsung TV sale: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsamsung-store%2Fsamsung-first-look%2Fpcmcat1707251695265.c&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">buy one, get a 65" TV for free @ Best Buy

Here's an epic deal from Best Buy. For a limited time, buy a new 2024 Samsung TV and you'll get a free Samsung 65-inch 4K Crystal TV. Most of the TVs in this promo cost upwards of $1,000, but you can get the new <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6576604&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsamsung-43-class-ls03d-the-frame-series-qled-4k-smart-tizen-tv%2F6576604.p%3FskuId%3D6576604&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Samsung 43-inch Frame 4K QLED TV and a 65-inch Crystal TV for $999 (pictured). Note: If you're a My Best Buy Plus member (<a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Felectronics%2Fbest-buy-membership%2Fpcmcat1679668833285.c&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$49/year at Best Buy) you'll get an extra $100 off your TV purchase. Note that although Samsung is offering this same promo, only Best Buy will knock an extra $100 off if you're a My Best Buy Plus member.

Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.samsung.com%2Fus%2Ftvs%2F2024-pre-order%2F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">buy one TV, get a 65" free @ Samsung

JBL Go 3: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fjbl-go3-portable-waterproof-wireless-speaker-black%2F6427076.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $49 now $39 @ Best Buy

The <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/jbl-go-3" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">JBL Go 3 is the ideal Bluetooth speaker for traveling and outdoor adventures, and it's dropped to $39 at Amazon. It's IP67 waterproof and dustproof, and ultra-compact in size. But it still offers surprisingly strong sound and up to five hours of playback on a single battery charge.

Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FJBL-Bluetooth-Built-Waterproof-Dustproof%2Fdp%2FB08KW1KR5H%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$39 @ Amazon

Appliance sale: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?id=pcmcat1563301508502&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Ftop-deals%2Fsmall-appliance-deals%2Fpcmcat1563301508502.c%3Fid%3Dpcmcat1563301508502&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">deals from $59 @ Best Buy

This huge sale includes massive savings encompassing everything from up to $1,500 off refrigerators to tabletop air fryers dropping as low as $59. There are also deals on washing machines, coffee makers, cookers and lots more, if you need to kit out your kitchen, look no further.

Echo (4th Gen): <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Famazon-echo-4th-gen-with-premium-sound-smart-home-hub-and-alexa-charcoal%2F6430065.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $99 now $64 @ Best Buy

The 4th-gen Amazon Echo is the best smart speaker you'll find for less than $100. In addition to its new orb-like shape, it packs a host of new features — such as a built-in Zigbee hub — that makes the new Echo the foundation of your smart home devices.

Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB07XKF5RM3%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$64 @ Amazon

Arlo Video Doorbell: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Farlo-video-doorbell-wired-white%2F6379206.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $129 now $69 @ Best Buy

The Editor's Choice Arlo Video Doorbell packs all of the features you'd want in a video doorbell, minus the high price tag. It offers 1536 x 1536 video resolution, 180 degrees field of view, and Alexa/Google Assistant support.

iPhone 15: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fiphone%2Fshop-iphone-15-models%2Fpcmcat1694621185359.c&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">up to $830 off w/ trade-in @ Best Buy

Best Buy's iPhone 15 deals will offer a credit of up to $830 with trade-in of an older phone. Otherwise, the retailer has the new iPhone 15 family from $799.

Acer Chromebook 315: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Facer-chromebook-315-15-6-hd-display-laptop-intel-celeron-n4020-with-4gb-lpddr4-64gb-emmc-silver%2F6554685.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $299 now $139 @ Best Buy

This Acer Chromebook is on sale at Best Buy. For just $139, you get a Chromebook with a 15.6-inch HD display, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It's one of the cheapest new-condition Chromebooks you can buy right now.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fbose-quietcomfort-earbuds-ii-true-wireless-noise-cancelling-in-ear-headphones-triple-black%2F6512575.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $299 now $199 @ Best Buy

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 take ANC to the next level. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/bose-quietcomfort-earbuds-2" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 review, we said these buds are a remarkable follow-up to their predecessors delivering better sound, call quality, and unrivaled ANC. Sound balance and noise neutralization work extremely well and battery life lasts up to 6 hours, with an extra 24 hours via the charging case.

Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0B7838HH6%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$199 @ Amazon

JBL Pulse 5: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fjbl-pulse-5-portable-bluetooth-speaker-with-light-show-black%2F6531637.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $249 now $199 @ Best Buy

This attention-grabbing Bluetooth speaker straddles the company's portable speakers and 'fun' party speakers ranges. Our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/jbl-pulse-5-review" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">JBL Pulse 5 review mentioned that it did a solid job at pumping out upbeat tunes while putting on a dazzling light show. It's robust enough to take on your travels, and an eye-catching addition for a bedroom.

Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FJBL-Pulse-Portable-Bluetooth-Dazzling%2Fdp%2FB0BQPVNJFN%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$199 @ Amazon

Samsung Galaxy A54: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsamsung-galaxy-a54-5g-128gb-unlocked-awesome-violet%2F6538051.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $449 now $349 @ Best Buy

The Galaxy A54 is the best budget smartphone you can buy. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/samsung-galaxy-a54" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">Samsung Galaxy A54 review, we said it offers solid battery life, a bright and colorful display and an improved main camera that's great when the lights are low. It features a 6.4-inch FHD AMOLED 120Hz display, Exynos 1380 chipset, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The rear cameras include a 50MP main (f/1.8), 12MP ultrawide (f/2.2) and 5MP macro (f/2.4). On the front you'll find a 32MP (f/2.2) lens. Just note that the newer <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/phones/samsung-galaxy-a55-rumored-release-date-price-specs-and-more" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">Samsung Galaxy A55 is now available.

Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.samsung.com%2Fus%2Fmobile%2Fphones%2Fgalaxy-a54%2Fbuy%2F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">from $99 w/ trade-in @ Samsung | <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSAMSUNG-Factory-Unlocked-Android-Smartphone%2Fdp%2FB0BSLR2L5R%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$349 @ Amazon

Acer Aspire 3: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Facer-aspire-3-thin-light-laptop-15-6-full-hd-ips-touch-display-amd-ryzen-5-7520u-8gb-lpddr5-512gb-ssd-wi-fi-6-steam-blue%2F6530235.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $599 now $349 @ Best Buy

The Acer Aspire 3 is an awesome choice for anyone looking for a laptop on a budget. It comes with a 15.6-inch FHD IPS touch display, AMD Ryzen 5 7520U CPU, 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and a 512GB SSD. This deal is for the stylish Steam Blue color.

Apple iMac M1 (7-Core GPU): <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fimac-24-with-retina-4-5k-display-all-in-one-apple-m1-8gb-memory-256gb-ssd-pink%2F6450918.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $1,249 now $799 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has the iMac M1 (with 7-core GPU) on sale. It features Apple's M1 CPU, a 24-inch 4.5K screen, 7-core GPU, 1080p FaceTime camera, and 256GB SSD. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/apple-imac-24-inch-review-beauty-and-brawn-in-one-slim-package" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">iMac M1 review, we said it delivers speed, beauty, and great sound in a slim new design. Note that the newer <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/apple-imac-m3" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">Apple iMac M3 is now available.

Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0932FPBV8%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">sold out @ Amazon

Hisense 65" U8K Mini-LED 4K TV: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fhisense-65-class-u8-series-mini-led-qled-4k-uhd-smart-google-tv%2F6541862.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> was $1,399 now $999 @ Best Buy

If you want a new 65-inch TV and don't want to overspend, the Hisense U8K Mini-LED TV packs a ton of premium features into a mid-ranged price tag. It offers a Mini-LED panel with a high peak brightness, beautiful contrast and colors, and support for a 144Hz refresh rate, VRR, ALLM and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. It comes with an ATSC 3.0 tuner and support for IMAX Enhanced, HDR 10+, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/hisense-u8k-mini-led-google-tv" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">Hisense U8K review we said the Editor's Choice TV is "one of the most colorful TVs we've tested."

Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0C73JDM1X%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$999 @ Amazon

LG C3 65" 4K OLED: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Flg-65-class-c3-series-oled-4k-uhd-smart-webos-tv%2F6535929.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $2,599 now $1,599 @ Best Buy

The LG C3 is one of the best mid-tier OLED TVs you can buy. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/lg-oled-c3" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_self">LG OLED C3 review, we said the Editor's Choice TV delivers perfect blacks, thrilling contrast and rich, accurate colors at every point across the visual spectrum. It's also perfect for gamers with a suite of Game Optimizer features and a 120Hz refresh rate. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR 10/HLG support, four HDMI 2.1 ports, built-in Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant/Apple HomeKit support and LG's Magic Remote. Note: Amazon has it for a few dollars less.

Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0BVXDPZP3%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$1,596 @ Amazon