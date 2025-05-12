Massive Lego sale from $9 at Amazon — 15 deals I'd add to my cart
Amazon just dropped some of the best Lego deals I’ve ever seen
If you plan to spend the summer building Lego, now’s the time to add to your collection! A bunch of bestselling sets are seeing price cuts over at Amazon, so don’t wait around to snatch them up.
Right now you can get the beautiful Lego Botanicals Mini Orchid Building Set on sale for $23 at Amazon. This makes for a great display piece, or a late Mother’s Day gift. Or, you can also get an awesome 20% discount on the Lego Star Wars R2-D2 which is on sale for $80 at Amazon.
Keep scrolling to see all the Lego deals catching my eye right now. Plus, check out our Amazon promo codes coverage, and see our Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders live blog for the latest restock info.
Best Lego deals
This Lego Creator Mighty Dinosaur set transforms into three different dinosaurs — a T-rex, a triceratops and a pterodactyl (well, technically that’s two dinosaurs and a pteranodon.) Each model can be moved and posed, and the set also comes with some bones left over from whatever the dinosaur last snacked on.
Suitable for kids aged 4 and up, this Lego construction vehicle is easy to build and perfect to get your little one's Lego City collection started. You also get two minifigures and some rubble to move around.
You can enjoy cherry blossom season all year round with this Lego set. This easy build comes with two branches covered in blooms, and make for a super pretty display in a vase.
Which aircraft is king of the skies? With this set you can build your choice of either an airplane, fighter jet or helicopter. There's also a stand to show off your chosen model in style.
Your Lego collection isn't complete without a Batmobile model. While there are pricier versions available, this one is awesome because it comes in at just $16. As well as the iconic car, you get minifigures of Batman and Mr. Freeze, and some icy accessories to slip the caped crusader up.
Not a fan of themed LEGO sets? Want to flex your own creative muscles? Grab this 484-piece assorted set and dream up your own perfect LEGO build with this collection of mixed LEGO bricks. It comes with parts in 35 colors and includes parts like tires, windows, and eyes so you can bring anything you want to life.
We're a decent way into 2025 now, but this Lego calendar is on sale for a nice discount right now. And not to worry, the calendar is reusable and can be rearranged to display the right date once new year rolls around again.
This Mini Orchid is a gorgeous addition to the Lego Botanicals collection, and it's even better when it's on sale. This set comes with five pretty peach blossoms in an orange and gold pot.
If you have kiddos that love animals, then these buildable buddies are just the thing for them. You can build a cat on a stand, a dog with a bowl and bone, a hamster with an apple, a rabbit with a carrot and a bird on a perch.
Terrify and amaze all visitors with this Lego Jurassic World Dinosaur Fossils T. Rex Skull! This set comes with 577 pieces, allowing you to build a T. Rex Skull, footprint and an information plate. It's perfect for dinosaur lovers aged nine and up.
What's better than plants? Tiny Lego plants! This botanicals set contains a variety of brick greenery, including cacti and colorful flowers. Each one comes in its own pot.
Moana fans, set sail for adventure! Right now this canoe building set is on sale for a 20% discount. As well as a canvas sail and a rope to swing from, this set comes with minifigures of Moana and friends. The boat even opens up to reveal a living space underneath.
The iconic New York City skyline is recreated in miniature with this Lego set, from the Chrysler to the Empire State. There's even a tiny Statue of Liberty, too.
Who wouldn't want their own Droid on display? Right now you can get a small but still appreciated discount on this Lego Star Wars R2-D2 Building Set. It stands 9-inches high and comes with an information plaque, making it a great display piece.
The Lego Architecture Landmarks kits take historic landmarks and turn them into beautiful Lego models. This set is of the famous Japanese Himeji Castle. It's an impressive model at 7.5-inches high and 12.5-inches wide with 2,100 pieces.
