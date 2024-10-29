Early Black Friday Skechers deals at Amazon — here's 15 early deals I'd shop now on sneakers, flats and more from $20
Fill your cart with the best Skechers deals ahead of Black Friday
Black Friday is approaching. If you need a little extra support to keep you light on your feet this holiday season, you'll want to check out this Skechers sale at Amazon. Although we're a few weeks out from the biggest retail holiday of the year, I've already seen some epic price drops on Skechers.
If you want the ultimate feeling of cushy comfort underfoot, you can get the Skechers Max Cushioning Premier 2.0 Ascendant II Men's sneaker on sale from $78 at Amazon. These slip onto your feet hands-free and stay in place thanks to their padded heel pillow. Plus, you get Skechers' ULTRA GO cushioning soles.
Note that prices on footwear vary by size and color on Amazon. That means you need to check out any different color options in your size to find the best discounts possible. For more deals, see our Amazon promo codes coverage and check out the early Black Friday deals I'd get at Target.
Skechers deals — Quick links
- shop all Skechers deals at Amazon
- Skechers Tantric (Men's): was $40 now from $20
- Plus-Peace and Love Ballet Flat (Women's): was $42 now from $20
- Go Walk Joy Sneaker (Women's): was $60 now from $24
- Slip-ins Go Walk 6-Lovely Day Sneaker (Women's): was $95 now from $25
- Elected Drigo Slip-On Loafer (Men's): was $70 now from $31
- Ice Angel Slipper (Women's): was $45 now from $34
- Go Walk Max Effort Sneaker (Men's): was $60 now from $42
- Squad Sr Food Service Shoe (Women's): was $67 now from $44
- Dazzling Haze Slip Ins (Women's): was $75 now from $54
- Max Cushioning Premier 2.0 Slip-ins (Men's): was $120 now from $78
- Respected Swamper Rain Boot (Men's): was $115 now from $95
Skechers deals — Sneakers/shoes
Skechers Tantric (Men's): was $40 now from $20 @ Amazon
It's a little chilly for flip-flops this time of year, but this deal makes the Skechers Tantric hard to pass up. They have traction outsoles and perforated footbed for a cool, comfortable feel. They make great indoor shoes, or you could put them away for next summer.
Skechers Plus-Peace and Love Ballet Flat (Women's): was $42 now from $20 @ Amazon
This simple, slip-on shoe is easy to wear thanks to the stretchy canvas material they're made with. They fit snugly and, shape-wise, are a bit more narrow overall to hug your foot sans socks.
Skechers Go Walk Joy Sneaker (Women's): was $60 now from $24 @ Amazon
Snag the incredibly comfortable Skechers Go Walk Joy from just $24 at Amazon. They feature a 5Gen cushioned midsole, Air Cooled Goga Mat insole and mesh upper for an incredibly lightweight and supportive pair of shoes. And you don't need to take my word for it — these have over 76,000 positive reviews under their belt.
Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins Go Walk 6-Lovely Day Sneaker (Women's): was $95 now from $25 @ Amazon
The Go Walk series is a staple of the Skechers line, so if your size is in stock at this discount, get it while you can! With Skechers' ULTRA GO cushioning, these sneakers are responsive underfoot. Plus, they slip on hands free and stay in place thanks to their heel pillow.
Skechers Elected Drigo Slip-On Loafer (Men's): was $70 now from $31 @ Amazon
A cool, understated pair of loafers has seen a tasty discount thanks to this Amazon sale. Available in brown or taupe, these shoes feature a relaxed fit and soft memory foam soles. Plus, this style works well whether you're dressing up or dressing down.
Skechers Ice Angel Slipper (Women's): was $45 now from $34 @ Amazon
Even if the weather is chilly, your feet don't have to be. These Skechers slippers have a comfortable memory foam footbed and a soft, fuzzy lining. The outer is made of a stretchy knitted fabric. All in all, these slippers couldn't be any more cozy.
Skechers Go Walk Max Effort (Men's): was $60 now from $42 @ Amazon
The Skechers Men's Go Walk Max Effort sneakers are on sale now at Amazon. They feature a super supportive insole that uses Goga Max Technology with high-rebound cushioning along with an extra padded heel for comfort.
Skechers Moreno Canvas Oxford (Men's): was $70 now from $43 @ Amazon
These Skechers Oxfords look smart without sacrificing comfort. They have an energetic Goga Mat Arch and Skechers Air Cooled Memory Foam soles. The insole also wicks moisture, keeping your feet dry.
Skechers Squad Sr Food Service Shoe (Women's): was $67 now from $44 @ Amazon
If you're on the hunt for a comfortable pair of work shoes, look no further. Skechers' Squad Sr Food Service Shoe features a slip-resistant sole to help prevent any on-the-job mishaps. Comfort and protection combine with its sporty utility design and a cushioned Skechers Memory Foam insole.
Skechers Dazzling Haze Slip Ins (Women's): was $75 now from $54 @ Amazon
These are the best Skechers slip-ins we've tested, so they're the ones to get if you want a super easy way to put your shoes on. They're lightweight, stretchy and breathable. In our Skechers Slip Ins Dazzling Haze review, we said they're perfect for low-impact activities like walking, light resistance training and dance cardio.
Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins Bobs Squad Chaos-in Color Sneaker (Women's): was $69 now from $54 @ Amazon
Make a solid saving on these recently released Skechers sneakers. Although their name makes them sound a little crazy, this is actually a dependable, comfortable pair of sneakers. Plus, they come in a range of muted hues that are easy on the eyes.
Skechers Slip-Ins Max Cushioning Elite Smooth Transition (Men's): was $110 now from $57 @ Amazon
These hands-free Skechers are on sale at Amazon. They're lightweight, comfortable enough to wear all day and great for walks. We said wearing them was like walking on a cloud in our Skechers Slip-ins Max Cushioning Smooth review.
Skechers Uno Wedge-Hi Steps Sneaker (Women's): was $80 now from $59 @ Amazon
Featuring a visible air cushioning unit, a high wedge heel and a striking two-toned design, these Skecher Uno sneakers are both stylish and comfortable. They slip on easily with no need to tie your shoes and have a Skechers Air Cooled Memory Foam insole.
Skechers Max Cushioning Premier 2.0 Ascendant II Slip-ins (Men's): was $120 now from $78 @ Amazon
For ultimate comfort, turn to these Skechers Max Cushioning Premier 2.0 Ascendant II Slip-Ins. As the name suggests, they have a super soft comfort insole that energises you with every step. Plus, they slip on easily, with no need to bend down or tie your laces.
Skechers Respected Swamper Rain Boot (Men's): was $115 now from $95 @ Amazon
Terrible weather will be no bother to you with this tough pair of Skechers rain boots. They have a relaxed fit, and are made of breathable material to keep your feet from overheating. Plus, they slip on and off your feet easily, meaning you won't need to get your hands dirty if they get covered in mud.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve!
Millie is a Deals writer at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.