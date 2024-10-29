Early Black Friday Skechers deals at Amazon — here's 15 early deals I'd shop now on sneakers, flats and more from $20

Black Friday is approaching. If you need a little extra support to keep you light on your feet this holiday season, you'll want to check out this Skechers sale at Amazon. Although we're a few weeks out from the biggest retail holiday of the year, I've already seen some epic price drops on Skechers.

If you want the ultimate feeling of cushy comfort underfoot, you can get the Skechers Max Cushioning Premier 2.0 Ascendant II Men's sneaker on sale from $78 at Amazon. These slip onto your feet hands-free and stay in place thanks to their padded heel pillow. Plus, you get Skechers' ULTRA GO cushioning soles.

Note that prices on footwear vary by size and color on Amazon. That means you need to check out any different color options in your size to find the best discounts possible. For more deals, see our Amazon promo codes coverage and check out the early Black Friday deals I'd get at Target.

Skechers deals — Sneakers/shoes

Skechers Tantric (Men's): was $40 now from $20 @ Amazon

It's a little chilly for flip-flops this time of year, but this deal makes the Skechers Tantric hard to pass up. They have traction outsoles and perforated footbed for a cool, comfortable feel. They make great indoor shoes, or you could put them away for next summer.

Skechers Plus-Peace and Love Ballet Flat (Women's): was $42 now from $20 @ Amazon

This simple, slip-on shoe is easy to wear thanks to the stretchy canvas material they're made with. They fit snugly and, shape-wise, are a bit more narrow overall to hug your foot sans socks.

Skechers Go Walk Joy Sneaker (Women's): was $60 now from $24 @ Amazon

Snag the incredibly comfortable Skechers Go Walk Joy from just $24 at Amazon. They feature a 5Gen cushioned midsole, Air Cooled Goga Mat insole and mesh upper for an incredibly lightweight and supportive pair of shoes. And you don't need to take my word for it — these have over 76,000 positive reviews under their belt.

Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins Go Walk 6-Lovely Day Sneaker (Women's): was $95 now from $25 @ Amazon

The Go Walk series is a staple of the Skechers line, so if your size is in stock at this discount, get it while you can! With Skechers' ULTRA GO cushioning, these sneakers are responsive underfoot. Plus, they slip on hands free and stay in place thanks to their heel pillow.

Skechers Elected Drigo Slip-On Loafer (Men's): was $70 now from $31 @ Amazon

A cool, understated pair of loafers has seen a tasty discount thanks to this Amazon sale. Available in brown or taupe, these shoes feature a relaxed fit and soft memory foam soles. Plus, this style works well whether you're dressing up or dressing down.

Skechers Ice Angel Slipper (Women's): was $45 now from $34 @ Amazon

Even if the weather is chilly, your feet don't have to be. These Skechers slippers have a comfortable memory foam footbed and a soft, fuzzy lining. The outer is made of a stretchy knitted fabric. All in all, these slippers couldn't be any more cozy.

Skechers Go Walk Max Effort (Men's): was $60 now from $42 @ Amazon

The Skechers Men's Go Walk Max Effort sneakers are on sale now at Amazon. They feature a super supportive insole that uses Goga Max Technology with high-rebound cushioning along with an extra padded heel for comfort.

Skechers Moreno Canvas Oxford (Men's): was $70 now from $43 @ Amazon

These Skechers Oxfords look smart without sacrificing comfort. They have an energetic Goga Mat Arch and Skechers Air Cooled Memory Foam soles. The insole also wicks moisture, keeping your feet dry.

Skechers Squad Sr Food Service Shoe (Women's): was $67 now from $44 @ Amazon

If you're on the hunt for a comfortable pair of work shoes, look no further. Skechers' Squad Sr Food Service Shoe features a slip-resistant sole to help prevent any on-the-job mishaps. Comfort and protection combine with its sporty utility design and a cushioned Skechers Memory Foam insole.

Skechers Dazzling Haze Slip Ins (Women's): was $75 now from $54 @ Amazon

These are the best Skechers slip-ins we've tested, so they're the ones to get if you want a super easy way to put your shoes on. They're lightweight, stretchy and breathable. In our Skechers Slip Ins Dazzling Haze review, we said they're perfect for low-impact activities like walking, light resistance training and dance cardio.

Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins Bobs Squad Chaos-in Color Sneaker (Women's): was $69 now from $54 @ Amazon

Make a solid saving on these recently released Skechers sneakers. Although their name makes them sound a little crazy, this is actually a dependable, comfortable pair of sneakers. Plus, they come in a range of muted hues that are easy on the eyes.

Skechers Slip-Ins Max Cushioning Elite Smooth Transition (Men's): was $110 now from $57 @ Amazon

These hands-free Skechers are on sale at Amazon. They're lightweight, comfortable enough to wear all day and great for walks. We said wearing them was like walking on a cloud in our Skechers Slip-ins Max Cushioning Smooth review.

Skechers Uno Wedge-Hi Steps Sneaker (Women's): was $80 now from $59 @ Amazon

Featuring a visible air cushioning unit, a high wedge heel and a striking two-toned design, these Skecher Uno sneakers are both stylish and comfortable. They slip on easily with no need to tie your shoes and have a Skechers Air Cooled Memory Foam insole.

Skechers Max Cushioning Premier 2.0 Ascendant II Slip-ins (Men's): was $120 now from $78 @ Amazon

For ultimate comfort, turn to these Skechers Max Cushioning Premier 2.0 Ascendant II Slip-Ins. As the name suggests, they have a super soft comfort insole that energises you with every step. Plus, they slip on easily, with no need to bend down or tie your laces.