Early Black Friday Nike deals — here's the deals I'd shop on sneakers, apparel and more
Nike's sales are starting ahead of Black Friday
Black Friday deals will officially be here in a few weeks. However, Nike has already released incredible discounts on some of its most popular activewear and sneakers. Check out these early Black Friday deals at Nike if you want to refresh your wardrobe.
Right now Nike's sale has up to 40% off everything from running gear to cozy sweaters. You can get some of the best Nike running shoes, like the Nike Pegasus 41, on sale from $119. If you're looking for an even comfier pair of shoes, the Nike Calm Women's Mules are on sale from $45.
Check out my favorite Nike deals below. Some prices can be dropped by logging in and entering the code "JUMP25" at checkout. For more, see our Nike promo codes guide and the early Black Friday deals I'd get at Lowe's.
Apparel
Nike Everyday Plus Cushioned Training Crew Socks: was $22 now $14 @ Nike
There are socks for working out and socks for everyday use. However, these Nike socks handle both. They're seriously comfortable, with a supportive arch band and a cushioned heel and toe. And at this price, they're a bargain. Log in and use code "JUMP25" for this discount.
Nike Indy Light-Support Padded V-Neck Sports Bra (Women's): was $38 now $22 @ Nike
Made from ribbed fabric and using a seamless design, the bra wears like a second skin. The bra is moisture-wicking and has a strappy back, offering light support with removable padding.
Nike Sportswear Club Long-Sleeve T-Shirt (Men's): was $35 now $26 @ Nike
This Nike long-sleeved t-shirt is a dependable inner or outer layer in the year's colder months. Made of cotton, it's soft and naturally breathable.
Nike Form Dri-FIT 9" Unlined Versatile Shorts (Men's): was $55 now $20 @ Nike
These Nike shorts have a double discount when you log in and use code "JUMP25". Made with Nike Dri-FIT tech, these will keep you dry and comfortable during tough workouts. Plus, their black camo pattern looks slick.
Nike Sportswear Essential Short-Sleeve Polo Top (Women's): was $48 now $29 @ Nike
This Nike polo top looks great whether you're on the court or keeping it casual. It's made of soft cotton and has a cropped cut that's great to pair with high-waisted jeans or leggings. Log in and use code "JUMP25" for this discount.
Nike Oversized Cropped Hoodie (Women's): was $75 now $42 @ Nike
Smooth on the outside and fuzzy on the inside, this fleece helps keep you warm while still being breezy. We're also loving this brown color that's perfect for fall.
Nike ACG PrimaLoft "Skull Peak" Storm-FIT Jacket (Men's): was $265 now $172 @ Nike
The Storm-FIT Jacket is a solid companion for tackling the fall and winter weather. With an oversized fit, you can layer under it easily, and the full-length storm flap is the show's star, keeping the cold out and the warm in.
Sneakers and shoes
Nike Calm Mules (Women's): was $60 now $45 @ Nike
These super comfortable mules have seen a solid discount at Nike. Thanks to their neutral color and supportive feel underfoot, they're perfect whether you're chilling at home or running errands.
Nike Air Max Excee (Women's): was $95 now $62 @ Nike
A comfortable and reliable shoe, the Nike Air Max Excee is now on sale for $62. The style puts a modern twist on the original Air Max shoes, with a chaotic swirl of colors across the upper.
Nike Blazer Mid ‘77 Vintage Shoes (Men's): was $105 now $54 @ Nike
These mid-vintage sneakers from Nike summon the retro style with a modern twist. There’s a leather and synthetic upper for both comfort and support. Plus, it’s always a benefit not to have your ankles exposed in colder weather. A throwback to ‘77 in a simple color. Log in and use code "JUMP25" for this discount.
Nike Air Force 1 ’07 Shoes (Women's): was $115 now $60 @ Nike
These stylish shoes will be a hit whether you plan to play ball or go out to dinner with friends. Aside from the laces and the shoe's lip, the entire outer layer is a sleek, leather-like material that'll look great and be easy to keep clean. Log in and use code "JUMP25" for this discount.
Nike Zoom Vomero 5 (Women's): was $160 now $98 @ Nike
With an early 2000s-inspired design, these Vomero shoes are ideal for runners thanks to air cushioning for a smooth ride throughout. Log in and use code "JUMP25" for this discount.
Nike InfinityRN 4 (Men's): was $160 now $111 @ Nike
The Infinity Run 4 is the latest iteration of Nike's Infinity line. It's a good all-rounder — comfortable enough for easy recovery runs and supportive enough to wear in the gym. Our Nike Infinity Run 4 review also said this is a solid shoe for beginner runners.
Nike Pegasus 41 (Men's): was $140 now $119 @ Nike
The Nike Pegasus 41 made our list of the best Nike running shoes as the best pair for beginners. Now that they're on sale, they're even better. We think it's the best Nike running shoe in years, thanks to its soft, springy ReactX foam. It's versatile, durable and great value for money.
Nike Invincible 3 Road Running Shoes (Men's): was $190 now $126 @ Nike
Although newer models have replaced them, the Nike Invincible 3 used to have a place in our best running shoes list. Applauded for their max-cushioning, the thick stack of ZoomX foam will help you feel like you’re floating on air, not stomping the sidewalk. They offer high support and even higher responsiveness to suit your running style.
