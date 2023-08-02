The Infinity Run 4 has lost some of its magic — it’s heavier than ever, firmly putting it in the easy run category, and despite a new midsole foam, it’s lost some of its pop underfoot

Specifications Type: Road

Drop: 9mm

Price: $160/£155

Weight: 281g (W, US8) 352g (M, US10)

For the past few years, the Infinity has been Nike’s everyday running shoe, designed to give runners a decent amount of support underfoot. When Nike released the first iteration of this shoe, it came with the caveat that it would help runners avoid injuries. Now on its fourth version, the shoe has had a major redesign and has gained a whole new midsole foam. I’ve been putting it through its paces on a number of different runs to find out more.

Fans of the Infinity line will be pleased to hear this is still an extremely stable running shoe, designed for easy runs, long runs, and beginners and experienced runners alike. That said, the shoe looks and feels completely different from previous versions, and how does it compare to some of the best running shoes or best Nike running shoes on the market? Read my full Nike Infinity Run 4 review below to find out more.

Nike Infinity Run 4 review: Price and availability

The Nike Infinity Run 4 is slightly more expensive than the Nike React Infinity 3 was when it hit the market in April 2022. The new shoe, released on July 13, 2023, costs $160/£155. The shoe comes in men’s and women’s sizing and is slightly cheaper than the Nike Invincible 3, but more expensive than the Nike Pegasus 40 — two of Nike’s other popular everyday running shoes.

Nike Infinity Run 4 review: Design and fit

I tested the Nike Infinity Run 4 in my usual size — a UK 5/US 7.5. I found the Flyknt upper was pretty tight compared to previous versions of the shoe for a snug fit, and I’d say if you were between sizes, it’s worth sizing up here. That said, I found the toebox to be roomy and didn’t have any issues with the fit of the shoe, it’s true to size. For more information check out our guide on how running shoes should fit here.

Upper

The upper of the Infinity Run 4 is Nike’s new Flyknit upper, designed to be breathable and flexible, while still hugging the foot and keeping it in place on the run. The upper has more volume in the toe, and a water-resistant liner to protect your feet from getting too wet when running through muddy puddles. Like other elements of the shoe, Nike has strived to reduce its carbon footprint, and the new upper uses 60% less waste than traditional footwear-upper manufacturing.

Unlike the first version of the Infinity, which had an almost sock-like upper, the Infinity Run 4’s upper is a lot thicker and more sturdy. The big plastic heel grip we saw on the React Infinity 3 and the React Infinity 2 has gone, but you still get a locked-in feel when running in the Infinity Run 4.

Midsole

The midsole of the Infinity Run 4 features Nike’s new ReactX midsole foam, designed by Nike to be more environmentally friendly. Nike says the ReactX foam cuts down its carbon footprint by at least 43% compared to the Nike React foam used in the Infinity Run 3. Nike says the ReactX foam increases energy return by 13%.

The shoe still has the same rocker geometry we’ve seen in past versions but is slightly squishier underfoot than the Nike React midsole foam. It’s still nowhere near as soft as the ZoomX foam used in the Invincible 3, but it does feel softer underfoot than the React used in the React Infinity 3. During testing, however, I did find that the Infinity 4 felt less cushioned in the forefoot than the Infinity 3.

Outsole

The outsole of the Infinity Run 4 has a much wider base than the Infinity 3, which is tapered in around the midsole. It has a rubber outsole, with a different lug pattern to that we’ve seen before on the shoe for a better grip on wet sidewalks. The outsole definitely looks durable, although this thicker, wider outsole undoubtedly accounts for some of the weight increase of the shoe.

Nike Infinity Run 4 review: Running performance

I wanted to love the Nike Infinity Run 4. I think it looks amazing, and the first iteration of the Infinity was one of my go-to long-run shoes, due to its stable, firm ride. However, this shoe is heavy. In fact, it’s one of the heaviest running shoes in my roundup of the best running shoes, along with the Adidas Ultraboost Light. It’s heavier than the Invincible 3 and the Pegasus 40, and you do notice this underfoot.

What’s more, while the midsole foam is soft to the touch, it doesn’t feel all that responsive, especially when you’re trying to pick up the pace in the shoe. I preferred the fit and feel of the Infinity 3, which felt like it had a more exaggerated rocker and a more responsive underfoot experience. With the squishier ReactX foam, it feels like you lose some of the bounce from the shoe — I didn’t get a lot of pop back during my testing.

Nike Infinity Run 4 review: Verdict

If you’re a fan of the Infinity line, or you’re looking for a super-stable, easy running shoe, you’ll enjoy running in the Infinity Run 4. That said, if you’re a faster runner, or you want a shoe you can wear for long runs and tempo sessions, the Infinity Run 4 feels a little clunky. It’s obviously an excellent move from Nike to focus on their carbon footprint, but the ReactX needs a little tweaking, as it loses its responsiveness in this shoe.

If you prefer a cushioned running shoe, I’d choose the Nike Invincible 3 or the Asics Gel Nimbus 25 over the Nike Infinity Run 4. Both of the other shoes have a great deal of sink-in comfort, but also a lot more bounce when you’re running.

Finally, if you’re hunting for a bargain, now is a good time to buy the Nike React Infinity 3, which will undoubtedly be on sale now the newer shoe has been released. I preferred the underfoot experience of the, now last-season, running shoe, which would suit those looking for a durable easy, or long-run shoe.