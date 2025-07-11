Last chance! Prime Day knocks up to 49% off Nike — 11 apparel and shoe deals I'd shop before they're gone
Today is your last chance to score an awesome Nike Prime Day deal
This year's Amazon Prime Day deals are nearing an end. But don't worry, I won't let you go without casting your eyes on some final killer deals going on Nike apparel and shoes.
So if you're on the market for some new pieces in your activewear drawer or shoe rack, let me show you some of the best Nike deals that are still live. All I'm going to say is don't dilly-dally over these discounts. It’s the last day of the sale — so grab your size and colour while you still can!
The Prime Day Nike deals include running shoes, casual sneakers, socks, exercise tights, tops and more. My top picks are the Nike Women's Pro 365 Tights Leggings, was $65 and now $45 at Amazon, and the Nike Skylon Ace E Sunglasses which have 39% off and are just $44, also at Amazon. I have plenty more of these deals up my sleeve, so stick with me for more.
- Nike Unisex Performance Cushion Crew Training Socks: was $27 now $18 @ Amazon
- Nike Dri-FIT Moisture-Wicking Performance Swoosh Cap: was $39 now $19 @ Amazon
- Nike Men's Training T-Shirt: was $39 now $20 @ Amazon
- Nike Women's Nike Legend Tee: was $39 now $23 @ Amazon
- Nike Women's Sportswear Club Fleece Mid-Rise Joggers: was $65 now $29
- Nike Skylon Ace E Sunglasses: was $72 now $44 @ Amazon
- Nike Men's Therma Open Hem Fitness Pants: was $70 now $48 @ Amazon
- Nike Women's Pro 365 Tights Leggings: was $65 now $48 @ Amazon
- Men's Air Jordan 1 Low Shoes: was $150 now $118 @ Amazon
- Nike Men's ZoomX Invincible Run Flyknit 3 Sneakers: was $179 now $133 @ Amazon
- Nike Vaporfly 3 Women's Road Racing Shoes: was $197 now $164 @ Amazon
About the author
I’m Jess, and I’ve been wearing Nike gear for as long as I can remember. From being dressed in some questionable Nike snowsuits as a toddler (thanks, Mum and Dad) to competing in my athletics club championships in Nike tights and track spikes, I’ve pretty much grown up in the Swoosh. These days, I test a wide range of Nike sportswear — including running shoes, sunglasses, sports bras, and more — so I know a thing or two about what’s worth snapping up in a Nike sale.
Best Amazon Prime Day deals on Nike apparel
If your feet are a sweaty hotspot for you when you work out, it's time you treat yourself to some sport-specific socks like Nike's Training Socks, which feature the brand's Dri-FIT technology (aka they are built to handle sweat). I love the simple white and classic Nike swoosh in this design, and with 32% this deal is a fat yes in my books.
I can’t guarantee you’ll look as slick as the model wearing the Performance Swoosh Cap here, but I can confirm it will shade your face from the sun. It’s designed with Nike’s Dri-FIT tech to handle sweat, whether you’re wearing it on a hot day at the beach or conquering a sweaty game of tennis or a run.
Nike's lightweight and sweat-wicking Training T-Shirt has 49% off in this Prime Day, and I'm picking up a bundle of them for my boyfriend while they are this cheap! While there are deals across other colorways in this shirt, the College Navy is the lowest, so make sure to check the final price before you check out.
The Nike Legend Tees are perfect if you like a longer length workout top that covers your stomach and sits over your leggings, or can be tucked into some joggers. They are smooth to touch, lightweight and sweat-wicking — a triple threat of handy features! I like this grey (Carbon Heather) shade as it's easy to match with more and the cheapest, but there are plenty of other colors to choose from.
If the weather’s nice where you are right now, winter wear is probably the last thing on your mind. However, I’d recommend grabbing these Mid-Rise Joggers today while they’re a sweet 30% off. You’ll save yourself some pennies when the winter chills hit, and you won’t have to dread that frosty walk to the gym in your cosy bottoms.
Word on the street is that a pair of wraparound Nike Swoosh sunglasses makes you 10 times better at your sport. While I can’t back that up with evidence, I can say that whenever I wear a pair of Nike running sunglasses, I do feel faster. Call it a placebo, but it works for me — and when you can save 39% on a pair of the Skylon Aces, you can test my theory yourself.
Relaxed fit joggers are king when you need something easy to throw over your gym gear on chillier days, plus these Open Hem Fitness Pants are also the ultimate bottoms for lounging in. Bag a pair for 30% less while Prime Day stocks last!
The Nike Pro Tights have been around for a long time, which I think is a great sign that they’re a reliable pair of leggings. I used to wear these back in my teens when I was a track runner and felt like a gazelle thanks to their flexibility. They always kept me cool with the Dri-FIT tech and the mesh panel at the back of the lower legs. With 25% off, I’ll definitely be reliving my track days and picking up another pair.
Out of the gym and off-duty, what better sneakers to wear than a pair of Air Jordans? They’re easy to style, and there’s something undeniably cool about the blocks of colour with the white that makes this shoe a real statement. The sizes and colours left in this deal vary, so make sure to check both before you check out!
The Flyknit 3 is soft, super cushioned, and delivers plenty of energy return for runners of all abilities. I love how protected my feet feel from hard ground in cushioned shoes like these, and I simply can’t turn down a $46 saving on new sneakers. If you’re looking for a new daily running shoe, this is one deal you shouldn’t miss!
Got a race coming up this year? Say hello to the Nike Vaporfly 3. This is a superbly light, fast, and responsive racing shoe for runners looking to smash a PB, whether that’s in a 5K or a marathon. It’s definitely a shoe worth considering, and in this Prime Day deal, it’s all yours for $33 less.
Jessica has been a fitness writer at Tom’s Guide since 2023, bringing three years of experience writing about health, fitness, and the great outdoors. Her passion for exercise began during her childhood, where she spent weekends hiking and competing in local athletics club events. After earning a master’s degree in journalism from Cardiff University, Jessica found the perfect way to combine her love of storytelling and fitness into a career.
Jessica is passionate about testing fitness gear and tech, using her reviews to help readers make informed buying decisions. She ran her first marathon in April 2024, finishing it in 3 hours and 48 minutes. Through her training, she’s developed a deep understanding of what it takes to grow as a runner, from effective workouts and recovery techniques to selecting the right gear for every challenge.
When she’s not at her desk, Jessica enjoys spending time in the kitchen crafting new recipes, braving cold water swims and hiking.
