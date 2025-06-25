Forget Prime Day! Nike's summer sale has deals from $18 on sneakers and apparel

Enjoying all the early Prime Day deals happening right now? If so, make sure you don’t miss out on this awesome Nike sale. Some of the best sales are happening outside of the Amazon retail bubble.

Right now Nike’s summer sale has massive discounts on sneakers, apparel and accessories. For example, some of the best Nike running shoes we’ve reviewed, the Nike Pegasus 41 are on sale for $98 at Nike. We think these are great for beginner runners, but their comfortable, supportive design makes them great for those with lots of experience too.

Nike Sneaker Deals

Nike Victori One Slides (Men's): was $35 now $29 at nike Treat your feet to a new pair of Nike Victori One Slides, now on sale for just $29. These are some of the most comfortable shoes out there thanks to their soft, lightweight design. They're a must for casual walks, running errands and relaxing around the house.

Nike Downshifter 13 (Women's): was $75 now $56 at nike The Nike Downshifter 13 have seen a price drop! These road running shoes have a lightweight and breathable mesh upper, improved support thanks to their internal fit band and a soft foam midsole.

Nike Interact Run (Men's): was $85 now $59 at nike These highly-rated running shoes feature Nike's lightweight Flyknit upper and a a waffle outsole crafted from recycled materials (from other Nike footwear, no less) to fit the overall shoe's ethos of extending its lifecycle. A scannable QR code on the tongue provides even more insights on how to recycle or donate these when they've inevitably run their course or help with repairs in the interim. Talk about a long-term investment for less.

Nike Apparel Deals

Nike Pro 3" Shorts (Women's): was $32 now $20 at nike Tight, sweat-wicking shorts are perfect for any exercise that requires full range of motion from your legs, like yoga or biking. There are a bunch of colors to choose from, including orange, light gray and green. Although, not all colors are on sale.

Nike Swoosh Sports Bra: was $35 now $24 at nike As we know with Nike, sports bras can reach over $80 for some models. So this is a very good price to find during this Nike sale. This bra is non-padded with medium support and stays snug and secure as you lift, jump, or squat.