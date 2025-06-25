Forget Prime Day! Nike's summer sale has deals from $18 on sneakers and apparel
I found the best deals on Nike running shoes, apparel and more
Enjoying all the early Prime Day deals happening right now? If so, make sure you don’t miss out on this awesome Nike sale. Some of the best sales are happening outside of the Amazon retail bubble.
Right now Nike’s summer sale has massive discounts on sneakers, apparel and accessories. For example, some of the best Nike running shoes we’ve reviewed, the Nike Pegasus 41 are on sale for $98 at Nike. We think these are great for beginner runners, but their comfortable, supportive design makes them great for those with lots of experience too.
Keep scrolling to see all my favorite Nike deals. Plus, check out our Nike promo codes coverage, and see the best Prime Day deals I’m shopping at Amazon.
Nike Sneaker Deals
Treat your feet to a new pair of Nike Victori One Slides, now on sale for just $29. These are some of the most comfortable shoes out there thanks to their soft, lightweight design. They're a must for casual walks, running errands and relaxing around the house.
These Nike training shoes are perfect for a variety of workouts. Nike bills them as being stable and flexible, making them great for everything from HIIT to weightlifting.
These super comfortable mules have seen a solid discount at Nike. Thanks to their neutral color and supportive feel underfoot, they're perfect whether you're chilling at home or running errands.
These Nike road runners have seen an impressive discount. They're flexible to move with you and have a super soft plush upper that cushions your feet.
The Nike Downshifter 13 have seen a price drop! These road running shoes have a lightweight and breathable mesh upper, improved support thanks to their internal fit band and a soft foam midsole.
These highly-rated running shoes feature Nike's lightweight Flyknit upper and a a waffle outsole crafted from recycled materials (from other Nike footwear, no less) to fit the overall shoe's ethos of extending its lifecycle. A scannable QR code on the tongue provides even more insights on how to recycle or donate these when they've inevitably run their course or help with repairs in the interim. Talk about a long-term investment for less.
The Metcon 9’s are some of the best cross training shoes on the market. Considering they sport a larger Hyperlift plate and secure feel, you’ll get a very stable workout at a discounted price.
With a versatile design, the Nike Pegasus 41 performs well for daily runs, long-distance training, and even casual wear. We rate them as the best Nike running shoes for beginners.
Nike Apparel Deals
A simple, yet classic pick from Nike's workout apparel is this Cropped Logo Tee, made from soft cotton jersey. The loose fit is super comfy and pairs nicely with leggings or shorts.
Featuring Nike's 'Just Do It' slogan and the 'Swoosh' logo, this shirt is about as iconic as it comes. It's available in a variety of colors and sizes.
Tight, sweat-wicking shorts are perfect for any exercise that requires full range of motion from your legs, like yoga or biking. There are a bunch of colors to choose from, including orange, light gray and green. Although, not all colors are on sale.
As we know with Nike, sports bras can reach over $80 for some models. So this is a very good price to find during this Nike sale. This bra is non-padded with medium support and stays snug and secure as you lift, jump, or squat.
This Nike long-sleeved t-shirt is a dependable inner or outer layer, especially on those crisp spring outdoor runs. Made of cotton, it's soft and naturally breathable.
Leggings with pockets — it's a great combination. Even if you're not working out, the Nike Ones offer stretchy fabric and a supportive waistband. With savings this big, buying these is a no-brainer.
These 5-inch shorts are designed with stretch to ensure you can run, jump, stretch, and squat with ease and comfort. They also feature Nike’s Dri-FIT technology, which quickly wicks away sweat during your workout.
Whether you're taking a morning stroll or doing an intense work out, this sports bra tank top is a winner. It's stretchy, sweat-wicking and feels like a second skin. The top features a sewn-in bra that offers medium support and keeps everything in place.
Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.
