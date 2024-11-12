Lowe's Black Friday sale is live — I found the 15 best deals on appliances, home decor and more from $5
Lowe's Black Friday Buildup sale is here
Lowe's Black Friday deals are dropping now. This retailer has already launched its Black Friday Buildup sale, which is a great chance to score Black Friday-worthy deals ahead of the holiday itself. There are a ton of discounts up for grabs on everything from home decor to appliances.
Right now you can score up to 40% off appliances and Holiday decorations for as low as $5. There's no better time than now to get your home sorted before you host friends and family this season.
Keep scrolling to see my top picks from Lowe's Black Friday sale. Plus, check out our Lowe's promo codes coverage and my Apple Black Friday deals live blog to save on everything from MacBooks to AirPods.
Best sales now
Christmas trees: deals from $99 @ Lowe's
Lowe's sale on Christmas trees has begun. After discount, you can score an artificial tree from as low as $99! Whether you go natural or pre-lit, there's something to fit every style here.
Appliance sale: up to 40% off @ Lowe's
Lowe's is slashing the prices of select small and large appliances. The sale includes refrigerators, washers, ranges, microwaves and more from brands like Whirlpool, Samsung and LG.
Tools sale: free gifts with purchase @ Lowe's
Not only is Lowe's slashing prices of select tools, you can also get free gifts with purchase. For example, buy a Craftsman 20V 2-pack Lithium Ion Battery for $99 and you'll get a free tool to use it with. There are similar offers running for Kobalt and Dewalt tools.
Kitchen cabinets: up to 35% off @ Lowe's
Refit your kitchen with up to 35% off a range of kitchen cabinets at Lowe's. If you need help, Lowe's offers consultation and installation services too. Pictured is the ready-to-assemble Project Source Omaha Unfinished Poplar Sink Base for $84.
Score this set of 100 GE StayBright LED Christmas lights for just $5. These are mounted on a green cord that blends in with trees and shrubbery, so the lights will always look their best! They give off a warm white glow, but there's also a multicolored version if you prefer.
This outdoor table is great for the garden, camping trips or even to take to the beach. It folds down and packs into a compact carrying case, so you can easily take it with you. Plus, it has cupholders to keep your drinks stable.
Nothing adds ambiance to your outdoor space like these luminous string lights. Attractive, durable, and weatherproof, the string lights are easy to install, allowing you to hang them for permanent or temporary display. Plug them in when the sun sets and enjoy 48 feet-worth of a soft, white glow.
Yummly made our list of the best meat thermometers. This wireless meat thermometer works in tandem with your phone, so you can set timers, reminders, and keep track of the temperature of your dishes. This is perfect if you're multitasking or making multiple dishes at once.
This bundle is the perfect way to get your smart home security setup started. It comes with a new Ring Battery Doorbell and a Ring Indoor Cam so you can keep an eye on your home inside and out.
Price check: $79 @ Amazon
Thanks to its compact size, the Jackery SolarSaga 40W Mini Solar Panel is easy to take along with you and it can provide power to all of your gadgets. Since it offers up to 40W of power, it's able to add back a decent amount of charge to your phone in a short amount of time.
Price check: $99 @ Amazon
For those crisp days and nights spent outdoors, you need this standing propane gas heater that combines exceptional functionality with sleek design. It's easy to use and will bring you ultimate warmth, not to mention it will create a unique and warm atmosphere that all your friends and family will love.
Save $130 on this excellent Dyson air purifier. Not only does it automatically remove pollutants, bacteria and allergens in seconds, but it can heat and cool the room too. It also looks sleek and stylish.
Price check: $399 @ Amazon
Looking for a washing machine that won't break your budget? This Amana top-loader has a modest capacity, but excellent features like a dual action agitator, porcelain tub, and a Late Lid Lock that gives you extra time to throw in any missed items before the Spin Cycle starts. Add it to your cart to see the full discount.
If you have a large lawn, the Worx Landroid L is for you. It's designed to cut up to a 1/2 acre and uses special technology to let it navigate through narrow paths. It sports a brushless motor, which Worx claims will allow it to run 50% longer than mowers with brushed motors. It also has a floating blade disc that raises automatically so that it won’t get trapped or stuck when it encounters bumpy parts of your lawn.
The Electrolux ELFW7537AT is our choice for the best washing machine. This front-loading machine provides excellent washing performance, a large capacity and the option to reverse the side the door opens. It runs quietly, too.
Price check: $849 @ Best Buy
Millie is a Deals writer at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.