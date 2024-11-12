Lowe's Black Friday sale is live — I found the 15 best deals on appliances, home decor and more from $5

Lowe's Black Friday deals are dropping now. This retailer has already launched its Black Friday Buildup sale, which is a great chance to score Black Friday-worthy deals ahead of the holiday itself. There are a ton of discounts up for grabs on everything from home decor to appliances.

Right now you can score up to 40% off appliances and Holiday decorations for as low as $5. There's no better time than now to get your home sorted before you host friends and family this season.

Keep scrolling to see my top picks from Lowe's Black Friday sale. Plus, check out our Lowe's promo codes coverage and my Apple Black Friday deals live blog to save on everything from MacBooks to AirPods.

Best sales now

Christmas trees: deals from $99 @ Lowe's

Lowe's sale on Christmas trees has begun. After discount, you can score an artificial tree from as low as $99! Whether you go natural or pre-lit, there's something to fit every style here.

Appliance sale: up to 40% off @ Lowe's

Lowe's is slashing the prices of select small and large appliances. The sale includes refrigerators, washers, ranges, microwaves and more from brands like Whirlpool, Samsung and LG.

Honeywell 48-ft String Lights: was $71 now $27 at Lowe's Nothing adds ambiance to your outdoor space like these luminous string lights. Attractive, durable, and weatherproof, the string lights are easy to install, allowing you to hang them for permanent or temporary display. Plug them in when the sun sets and enjoy 48 feet-worth of a soft, white glow.

Jackery SolarSaga 40W Mini Solar Panel: was $129 now $99 at Lowe's Thanks to its compact size, the Jackery SolarSaga 40W Mini Solar Panel is easy to take along with you and it can provide power to all of your gadgets. Since it offers up to 40W of power, it's able to add back a decent amount of charge to your phone in a short amount of time.

Price check: $99 @ Amazon

Nuu Garden Black Steel Floorstanding Liquid Propane Patio Heater: was $329 now $229 at Lowe's For those crisp days and nights spent outdoors, you need this standing propane gas heater that combines exceptional functionality with sleek design. It's easy to use and will bring you ultimate warmth, not to mention it will create a unique and warm atmosphere that all your friends and family will love.

Amana 3.5-cu ft Agitator Top-Load Washer: was $629 now $430 at Lowe's Looking for a washing machine that won't break your budget? This Amana top-loader has a modest capacity, but excellent features like a dual action agitator, porcelain tub, and a Late Lid Lock that gives you extra time to throw in any missed items before the Spin Cycle starts. Add it to your cart to see the full discount.