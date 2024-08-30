Don't start your Labor Day weekend without shopping these 21 epic deals at Amazon

Late August marks the start of the new school semester and the unofficial end of summer. It's also a great time for bargain hunters as there are hundreds of Labor Day sales you can shop right now.

Amazon is one of my go-to stores during retail holidays. Not only does it sell just about everything, but it tends to offer some of the broadest and biggest sales during Labor Day. Below, I've rounded up the best Labor Day deals you can get right now at Amazon. I've searched high and low for the best discounts on headphones, fitness apparel, laptops, and coffee machines. So before you check out for the long weekend, here's where I'd spend my money this Labor Day. (For more ways to save, check out this weekend's epic Best Buy Labor Day sale and our roundup of the best Amazon promo codes).

Best Labor Day sales

PS5 video game sale: deals from $10 @ Amazon

Spend those hot summer days in front of your TV playing the latest PS5 games. Amazon has dozens of games on sale from $10. The sale includes Elden Ring, Sonic Superstars, The Last of Us, Watch Dogs: Legion, and more.

INIU Portable Charger: was $29 now $17 @ Amazon

It's a minor discount, but the already affordable INIU 10000mAh Portable Charger is our top pick for the best portable charger you can buy. It offers two USB-A ports, fast device charging, and a sizable battery to keep your smartphone powered all day.

Skechers Go Dri Premier Stripe Polo (Men's): was $39 now $19 @ Amazon

Perfect for any occasion, this Skechers Polo offers a classic fit and it's made from a mix of polyester, rayon, and Spandex. It can also wick away sweat to keep you dry and odor free.

Amazon device sale: deals from $19 @ Amazon

Labor Day sales are live at Amazon. The retailer is knocking up to 50% off Alexa-powered devices with prices from $19. The sale includes Echo speakers (many of which come with a free smart bulb), Kindles, Fire TVs, Blink security cameras, and more. As part of the sale, you can get this Blink Camera Bundle for just $89. It includes the Editor's Choice Blink Outdoor 4 camera and a Blink Mini 2 indoor camera.

Adidas Future Icon Three Stripes Leggings (Women's): was $40 now $22 @ Amazon

Save on these iconic Adidas leggings in various colors and sizes. They feel like a second skin, making them perfect for everyday use or workouts.

Under Armour Rival Fleece Jogger: was $55 now $44 @ Amazon

Fall weather is right around the corner. This Under Armour Rival Fleece Jogger is made of an ultra-soft cotton-blend fleece with a brushed inside for extra warmth. There's also an elastic waistband with external drawcord for added comfort.

Soundcore by Anker Q20i: was $69 now $49 @ Amazon

Anker makes some of the best budget headphones we've tested and the Soundcore Q20i follow in that tradition. They feature 2 internal and 2 external mics that work in tandem to detect external noise and effectively reduce up to 90% of it, such as planes and car engines. The ANC headphones also offers up to 40 hours of battery life.

Crocs Yukon Vista II Literide Clog (Men's): was $69 now $59 @ Amazon

These Crocs are made with vegan leather, but they feature that same lightweight and comfortable style as other Crocs. With a hook-and-loop closure system — that also pivots forward — you're free to choose between a hands-free slide or secured fit. Croslite foam outsoles can handle the outdoor elements while providing true comfort around the campfire, on the trail, or back home.

Keurig K-Mini: was $99 now $59 @ Amazon

This compact Keurig coffee maker won't take up much space on the counter, but still delivers a cup of Joe quickly. It can brew 6-12 ounces from the press of a button, although keep in mind it only holds one cup of water, so you will need to refill the tank regularly. It's available in various colors, including rose, oasis, black, and red — some are discounted more than others at the time of writing. Read our full Keurig K-Mini review.

Skechers Max Cushioning Slip-ins (Men's): was $104 now $76 @ Amazon

These Skechers are designed for comfort and support thanks in part to their flexible slip-in front (top of shoe) with an exclusive heel pillow that holds your foot securely in place. They also offer air cooled memory foam that provides pressure relief, comfort, and breathability. The cushion also contours to most foot shapes.

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3: was $99 now $79 @ Amazon

The UE Wonderboom 3 is one of the best portable Bluetooth speakers we've tested for under $100. It's IP67 waterproof and delivers up to 13 hours of rich 360-degree sound, helping to make it the perfect companion for BBQs, pool parties, or just jamming around the house.

iLife V3s Pro was $159 now $119 @ Amazon

Our favorite budget robot vacuum cleaner just got cheaper. While it lacks the smarts of more expensive models, the V3s Pro is an excellent robo vac, picking up virtually everything we threw in its path — including pet hair. In our iLife V3s Pro review, we named the Editor's Choice vacuum the best budget cleaner.

Nespresso Vertuo Next w Aeroccino Milk Frother: was $229 now $160 @ Amazon

This Nespresso Vertuo Next machine can turn your home into a full on coffee shop. It supports six cup sizes including 5, 8, 12, and 18-oz., as well as single and double espressos brewed hot or over ice. The included Aeroccino frother provides hot or cold milk for your cappuccinos and lattes.

Ninja Combi All-in-One Multicooker: was $229 now $163 @ Amazon

The Ninja Combi All-in-One can turn the most amateur chef into a seasons pro. In our Ninja Combi All in One review, we said this multicooker, oven, and air fryer aces its main goal of turning out a lot of simple food for families with short prep and cook times. We also liked its useful documentation and no-nonsense accessories.

10.2" iPad (WiFi/64GB): was $329 now $199 @ Amazon

Lowest price! The 10.2-inch iPad features Apple's A13 Bionic CPU, a 12MP front camera, and 64GB of storage (instead of 32GB like its predecessor). You also get support for Center Stage, which uses machine learning to adjust the front-facing camera during FaceTime video calls. In our iPad 10.2-inch review, we called it a solid tablet with a great screen, smooth performance, and good battery life for a reasonable price. It's an all-time price low right now.

Price check: $199 @ Best Buy | $249 @ Target

Lenovo IdeaPad 3i: was $289 now $219 @ Amazon

There are plenty of cheap laptops out there, but the IdeaPad 3i is one of the best around. For starters, it has a 15.6-inch 1080p LCD — something which many budget laptops forgo. You also get a Celeron N4500 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 64GB eMMC. It won't play the latest PC games, but it's a reliable machine for simple work, web-based tasks, and entertainment/streaming.

Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was $349 now $249 @ Amazon

In our Bose QuietComfort Headphones review, we said these are "excellent always-on noise-cancelers with enhanced sound and battery life." They're missing spatial audio mode and touch controls, but for $100 less, these are nearly perfect. Especially if you like to rock a pair in a flashy style like Moonstone.

Shark AI Ultra Voice Control Robot Vacuum: was $405 now $329 @ Amazon

Shark is a name known for making high-quality home cleaning devices. While the company may not be as popular in the robot vacuum space as a brand like iRobot, that doesn't make its products any worse. In the case of the AI Ultra, you get a robot vacuum with tons of features like powerful suction, Matrix Clean, and a 60-day self-emptying capacity.

Samsung HW-Q60C Soundbar: was $497 now $348 @ Amazon

The Samsung HW-Q60C Soundbar is perfect for ideal for just about any living room. It features Dolby Atmos support for a realistic 3D sound experience. Meanwhile, Adaptive Sound Lite dynamically optimizes audio and voice clarity so you can follow along with action-packed games and blockbuster films.

MacBook Air 13 (M2/256GB): was $1,099 now $799 @ Amazon

The MacBook Air M2 is one of our most recommended laptops because it's remarkably light and thin yet sports a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, a speedy Apple M2 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a great 1080p FaceTime camera. In our MacBook Air M2 review we lauded this Editor's Choice laptop for its versatility and battery life, so don't miss your chance to get one at a great discount.