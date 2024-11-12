Blink security cameras are up to 60% off for Black Friday — 7 deals I’m shopping now right now
With Black Friday just a few weeks away, it seems like deals and discounts are popping up everywhere we turn. However, in the flurry of markdowns, Amazon just so happens to be outshining the competition with its Blink security camera sale.
Blink makes some of the best home security cameras, especially for shoppers on a budget. If you're looking for a smart security system to cover your home for less, check out the Blink Outdoor 4 (6-Pack), which is now 62% off. Need a smart doorbell? Snag the Blink Video Doorbell + Outdoor 4 bundle for just $99.
To take advantage of these and more unbeatable Blink deals, keep scrolling to see all my favorite picks to shop ahead of Black Friday. Also, check out our guide to the best Amazon promo codes.
Best Blink Deals
The Blink Outdoor is a fully wireless home security camera that records video in 1080p, lets you store video locally (or in the cloud) and has a two-year battery life. The Editor's Choice camera holds a spot in our list of the best home security cameras. You can also snag a pack of four Blink Outdoor 4's for $159.
If you need to cover multiple rooms on a budget, you can grab three Blink Minis for just $69. These affordable cameras still pack a crisp 1080p resolution which makes out people and objects in motion. Notifications hit your devices within seconds and the cameras' infrared night vision mode makes it easy to see what's happening even in pitch-black rooms like a basement. This isn't the biggest discount we've seen but it's still a great deal, since one camera by itself is priced $29.
This bundle deal gets you two great Blink devices for just $99. Answer your door from anywhere with Video Doorbell and help protect your home inside and out with our wire-free Outdoor 4 smart security camera. You don't want to miss out on this bundle that will save you $60.
The Echo Show 5 is a compact smart display with a 5.5-inch screen that's perfect for checking the weather, managing to-do lists, or making video calls. Pair that with the Blink Outdoor 4 camera and you get a bundle well worth buying.
This bundle gets you a lot, including a Blink Outdoor 4 camera, which earned our Editor’s Choice award and is one of the best home security cameras we’ve tested. It also features a Mini 2 camera with Alexa integration. Combined with a video doorbell, this bundle is ideal for keeping an eye on the surroundings of your home. You save $60 on the entire package.
If you have a lot of ground to cover and want to score some big savings, this bundle comes with three Blink Outdoor (4th Gen) security cameras and a Blink Video Doorbell. It's now 50% off on Amazon.
What's better than one Blink Outdoor 4 for monitoring your yard? Try six Blink Outdoor 4 cameras shooting crisp 1080p video. Buy the 6-pack, and you can currently save $300 on the package that offers whole-home coverage.
