Massive holiday sale at Walmart — here are the 35 MLK deals you can’t miss

The first holiday weekend of 2025 is here. Although MLK weekend isn't a major retail holiday, there are plenty of Walmart MLK sales to take advantage of over the next few days and I'm here to show you the best deals I'd buy with my own money.

The Super Bowl and the Oscars take plan in February, so I'm not surprised to see an uptick in TV deals right now. For example, Walmart has smart TVs on sale from $88. You'll find deals from Samsung, Hisense, Vizio, and more. However, my personal favorite deal is the LG 65-inch B3 4K OLED TV for just $998. It's extremely rare to find a 65-inch OLED at this price point and although it's no longer LG's flagship, we named the B3 an excellent OLED TV value.

Meanwhile, if you're trying to get fit this new year, Walmart has home gym accessories and equipment on sale from $8. The sale includes dumbbells, weight benches, yoga mats, and more.

Below you'll find all of this weekend's best Walmart MLK sales. For more ways to save, make sure to check out our guide to the best Walmart promo codes and the best overall MLK sales.

Editor's Choice

Home gym sale: deals from $8 @ Walmart

Walmart is making it cheaper to stick to your 2025 resolutions. The retailer has multiple home gym accessories/equipment on sale from $8. It includes small accessories as well as exercise machines. As part of the sale, Walmart has the Echelon Connect Exercise Bike on sale for $397 (pictured, was $599). Its magnetic flywheel offers 32 levels of resistance and it comes with a free 30-day trial of Echelon Fitness' premier membership, Echelon United.

Ninja appliances: deals from $14 @ Walmart

I own a Ninja coffee maker and a Ninja Combi multicooker. Both appliances are easy to use and offer top-notch performance. All this to say that I'm a big Ninja appliance fan and right now Walmart is knocking up to 40% off select Ninja kitchen appliances. The sale includes air fryers, ice cream makers, coffee machines, blenders, and more. After discount, prices start from $14. For instance, you can get the Ninja 12-Cup CE250 Coffee Machine for $59 (pictured, was $74). I've been using it for over a year and it's a terrific everyday machine.

Switch games sale: deals from $14 @ Walmart

Walmart is offering big discounts on Switch games. As part of this week's sale, you can find popular titles on sale from $14. The sale includes Super Mario RPG, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, FC24, and more.

PS5 games sale: deals from $17 @ Walmart

Walmart is offering dozens of discounts on all things PS5 related. You can save on consoles, accessories, video games, storage, and more. For instance, right now Walmart has PS5 games on sale from $17. Titles on sale include Battlefield 2042, Spider Man Miles Morales, Star Wars Jedi Survivor, and more.

Crocs sale: Crocs from $19 @ Walmart

I've become a huge Crocs fan and right now Walmart is knocking up to 50% off select men's, women's, and children's Crocs. The sale includes all-terrain clogs, slip-resistant clogs, sandals, and more. It's one of the biggest Crocs sales I've seen at Walmart all year.

TVs

LG 65" B3 4K OLED TV: was $1,199 now $998 at Walmart The LG B3 may be a 2023 release, but it's still one of the best values around. It's not nearly as bright as a high-end OLED TV, but as long as you're not situated in a bright room, it'll shine. In our LG B3 OLED review we said it offers strong color, low input lag, and a bevy of features. Noteworthy features include two HDMI 2.1 inputs, support for 4K gaming at 120Hz, and Dolby Vision support.

LG 70" 4K LED TV: was $648 now $498 at Walmart Finding a name-brand 70-inch TV at this price point is very rare. However, Walmart currently has the LG UQ70 series TV on sale for $498. Aside from its giant screen, it features LG's a5 Gen5 AI Processor, HDR10/HLG support and built-in support for Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay, and HomeKit.

Hisense QD7 85" QLED 4K TV: was $1,198 now $898 at Walmart Hisense makes some of the best budget TVs we've tested and although we haven't reviewed the QD7, it has all the hallmarks of a solid TV. You get a QLED panel, Dolby Vision support, Alexa/Hey Google compatibility, and a voice remote. There's also a native 144Hz refresh rate to make dynamic/moving objects appear smooth and crisp.

Appliances

Shark appliances: deals from $49 @ Walmart

Walmart is knocking up to 40% off select Shark and Ninja appliances. The sale includes robot vacs, blow dryers, handheld vacs, and more. After discount, prices start from $49. For instance, you can get Shark Steam Mop for $49 (pictured, was $69). Designed for sealed hard floors like hardwood, marble, tile, stone, laminate and vinyl, the mop transforms water into super-heated steam in seconds to remove dirt, grime, and hard-to-clean messes.

Ninja Blast Portable Blender: was $59 now $44 at Walmart This Ninja portable bender allows you to make perfectly smooth drinks anywhere you go. This is an especially great deal for athletes because you can make up to 18 ounces of shakes and smoothies on the go. It features an easy-open sip lid that lets you blend and drink in the same vessel.

Price check: $54 @ Amazon

Keurig K-Express Essentials Matte Black Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker: was $59 now $49 at Walmart The Keurig K-Express is your top choice if you're looking for a low-cost single-serve coffee maker, or a pop of color in your kitchen, as it's available in 6 colorways at Walmart. At just 6.5 inches wide, it's also compact and is ideal for small spaces. You can also brew one cup after another, without waiting for the water to reheat, which sits within the 36oz reserve.

Gourmia Indoor Pizza Oven: was $149 now $89 at Walmart Forget GrubHub. The Gourmia Indoor Pizza Oven lets you make cheesy, delicious pizza from the comforts of your home. It lets you choose from six presets including: Neapolitan, New York style, thin crust, pan, frozen or manual. It also includes a Cordierite pizza stone that retains a high-heat surface for a crispy crust.

Nest Learning Thermostat: was $249 now $149 at Walmart While it's not the latest version of Google's smart thermostat, the third-gen model features a great screen while still learning your behavior to adjust heating and cooling automatically. In our Nest Learning Thermostat review, we said the Editor's Choice thermostat is easy to install, use, and connects to a wide range of other smart home devices.

Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum: was $469 now $349 at Walmart Dyson’s V8 is a solid cordless vacuum that offers a good balance of cleaning power and battery life. It sports a lightweight design, up to 40 minutes of battery life on a full charge, and two cleaning modes and accessories to give all the floors in your home the care they deserve. And with a moveable head on the main cleaning tool, it makes cleaning a breeze.

Laptops/Tablets

HP 14" Laptop: was $249 now $192 at Walmart Looking for an inexpensive work laptop? This laptop has a 14-inch display, 4GB RAM, and 64GB storage. It's lightweight, too, weighing just 3.1 pounds. You'll easily be able to take it with you wherever you go.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i: was $459 now $247 at Walmart There are plenty of cheap laptops out there, but the IdeaPad 3i is one of the best around. For starters, it has a 15.6-inch 1080p LED display. You also get a Core i3-N305 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. It won't play the latest PC games, but it's a reliable machine for everyday work, web-based tasks, and entertainment/streaming.

Apple iPad 10th Gen: was $349 now $299 at Walmart This A14-powered tablet is going for an absolute steal right now. The 10th Gen iPad measures 9.79 x 7.07 x 0.28 inches, with this Wi-Fi model weighing in at just 1.05 pounds. Its 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display has a resolution of 2360 x 1640 pixels, which is impressively sharp. It also features a 12MP rear camera and a 12MP front camera with 122-degree FOV.

Lenovo LOQ 15 Laptop: was $1,199 now $599 at Walmart This gaming laptop's RTX 3050 GPU has enough grunt to handle most modern games at a solid 30 fps (or higher) at its native 1080p resolution. The 144Hz screen means response times are extremely speedy, while 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a Core i5-12450H processor round off this entry-level gaming laptop nicely.

Apple MacBook Air (M1): was $699 now $649 at Walmart It's no longer Apple's flagship, but the MacBook Air M1 offers fantastic performance and value. The M1 CPU never stuttered in our tests and also helped it reach over 14 hours of battery life. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Air M1 review, we said it offers amazing endurance and shockingly good speed.

Asus Vivobook S 14 Copilot+ PC: was $1,199 now $989 at Walmart This is Asus' flagship Copilot+ PC, which is a fancy way of saying it's built strong so you can take advantage of AI features. It also packs a 14-inch 1920 x 1200 OLED display, Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU, 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.

Headphones

JBL Tune Beam: was $99 now $68 at Walmart The JBL Tune Buds are a total steal at this price. The earbuds stream audio with low power consumption at high quality. You'll also hear more of what you want and less of what you don't, thanks to active noise-cancelling technology. They also boast up to 48 hours of battery life.

Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2: was $199 now $149 at Walmart Tell me, do you like bass? The kind of low that shakes your brain in your skull? I'm certainly not immune to the draw of something that focuses on the low end, and the Crusher ANC bring the grumble in all the right ways. They're about as subtle as a brick wall, but get some party music pumping and you'll be dancing in no time. They're pretty comfy too — and with $50 off, they're a solid buy.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $199 at Walmart The AirPods Pro 2 pack Apple's new H2 chip to provide 2x more noice cancellation than their predecessors. They also offer Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive audio experience. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said they take everything we loved about the original AirPods Pro to the next level. This new model includes a USB-C charging case.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds: was $299 now $249 at Walmart The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are the best earbuds in terms of active noise cancelation performance. New immersive audio technology creates a multi-dimensional soundstage with proprietary digital signal processing software, which leaves a strong impression. In our Bose QuietComfort Ultra review we said that you’d be hard pressed to find a better choice for blocking out the world’s sounds.

Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones: was $399 now $297 at Walmart The XM5 are Sony's premium noise-cancelling headphones and our pick for the best headphones on the market. The large, over-ear cushions are incredibly comfortable and the active noise cancellation is excellent. Plus, despite ANC being a drain on battery life, these amazing headphones still give you up to 30 hours with ANC enabled. You can push that up to 40 hours of battery life with ANC turned off.

Price check: $328 @ Amazon

Gaming

MS Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller: was $179 now $95 at Walmart The Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller is one of the best pads for Xbox and PC gaming. It offers a premium design, interchangeable thumbsticks, and programmable back paddles. Not to mention with a 40-hour battery life, you can game all day (and night) without needing to recharge.

Samsung 27" Odyssey G5: was $249 now $179 at Walmart The Samsung Odyssey G5 is on sale for just $179 right now. It packs heaps of gaming performance, including 165Hz refresh rate for smooth gameplay, and QHD resolution for stunning visuals. It's also curved for a more immersive experience.