The Lenovo LOQ 15 is the budget-friendly gaming laptop for me — well, almost

With the Lenovo LOQ 15, you’re getting exactly what you pay for — a budget-friendly gaming laptop with an impressive price-to-performance ratio. There are other surprises too, such as the seriously slick typing experience. But with a creaky plastic construction and a heavyweight feel, there are some compromises that are hard to ignore.

Why you can trust Tom's Guide Our writers and editors spend hours analyzing and reviewing products, services, and apps to help find what's best for you. Find out more about how we test, analyze, and rate.

IdeaPad Gaming is dead. Long live Lenovo LOQ — the low cost-centric brand has brought us this 15-inch budget beast that unlocks access to DLSS 3.0 for a small price of entry. But at what cost? Simply put, you can feel its cheapness.

That may be easy to overlook for many of you, just as it (almost) was for me. With an RTX 4050 and a starting price of $949 , the entry-to-mid-level spec sheet ticks off every box to give you solid 1080p PC gaming across all your favorite AAA titles. There’ss an RTX 3050 model for $799, but don’t subject yourself to that

Aesthetically, it takes notes from the nicely refined Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 with a frame that doesn’t scream “gaming laptop” with blaring RGB. Plus, flying in the face of the trend of cheap systems giving us weak keyboards, the typing experience here is oh-so-smooth.

But with a low price comes some compromises. While there are some that can be easily ignored (like the potato of a webcam), the cheap plastic that creaks regularly and a surprising amount of weight is harder to look past.

If your budget is a little tight and you’re taking a first step into the world of gaming laptops, you could do a lot worse. Then again, the competition is rife at this price point with the likes of the MSI Cyborg 15. But for any cheap option, you have to be sure you’re cool with the drawbacks. Let me go into them in more detail.

Lenovo LOQ 15: Specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Lenovo LOQ 15 Price from $949 Display 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080), IPS, 350 nits, 144Hz CPU AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS - Ryzen 7 7840HS (tested) GPU RTX 4050 (tested) - RTX 4060 RAM 8 (tested) - 16GB DDR5 Storage 512GB PCIe Gen 4 SSD Ports USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, USB-A 2.0, 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2, HDMI 2.1, Ethernet, 3.5 Audio jack Dimensions 14.2 x 10.4 x 1 inches Weight 5.3 pounds

Lenovo LOQ 15: The ups

This is a budget gaming laptop — don’t expect the world. But for the money you pay, you get a tidy gameplay experience and a couple of extra surprises too.

Strong 1080p gaming performance

(Image credit: Future)

If you keep your expectations in lockstep with the low price you pay for this gaming laptop, you’ll be pleasantly surprised. The combination of AMD Ryzen 7 and the aforementioned GPU means you can get decent frame rates across all the best PC games at 1080p.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Gaming benchmark (1080p) Lenovo LOQ 15 (RTX 4050) MSI Cyborg 15 (RTX 4050) Assassin's Creed Valhalla 81 FPS 63 FPS Cyberpunk 2077 21.7 FPS n/a DiRT 5 79.3 FPS 57.1 FPS Grand Theft Auto V 71 FPS 61.3 FPS Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition (Extreme settings) 33.1 FPS 25.6 FPS Red Dead Redemption 2 52.8 FPS 44.1 FPS

In my weeks with this cheap and cheerful machine, I found you can boost the frames per second (FPS) even further with a few settings tweaks, and most importantly, switching on DLSS 3.0. Sure, you get a little artifacting when the scenery and characters move at speed, but this is the difference between getting 21 FPS and hitting 50 FPS in Cyberpunk 2077 — seriously amping up the price-to-performance ratio.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Laptop Geekbench 6 single-core Geekbench 6 multicore Handbrake time SSD Transfer rate (MBps) Lenovo LOQ 15 (AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS) 2367 8157 06:24 976.9 MSI Cyborg 15 (Intel Core i7-13620H) 2455 11876 05:55 636.3

Not only that, but that dGPU does boost some of the more graphically intensive workloads such as 4K video edits/animations and RAW image tweaks on Photoshop. It is let down a little by multi-core speeds, but the raw computation is juicy enough to make most multitasking-heavy productivity a cinch.

Quiet thermal management

Even better is the fact that under intense pressure, thermal management is mightily impressive. Sure, you can feel the heat on the underside when gaming, so save your privates from getting too toasty and use it on a desk, stand or tray.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Laptop Temperature while gaming (Touchpad) Temperature while gaming (G/H keys) Hottest surface & temperature Lenovo LOQ 15 76.5 degrees 105 degrees 123.5 degrees (Underside) MSI Cyborg 15 78.5 degrees 94 degrees 112 degrees (Underside)

But fans stay quiet enough for gaming with the speakers (though I’d always recommend using a headset), and the surfaces you touch often like the keyboard deck remain (mostly) comfortable to use.

A great typing experience for work and play

(Image credit: Future)

Speaking of that keyboard, this was probably the most surprising thing to me. Normally, cheap gaming laptops sacrifice the touchpad and keyboard quality first — leading to the UI equivalent of pressing down on a soft sponge. And while there definitely is an odd softness to the touchpad (most of you will be using a gaming mouse anyway), the keyboard is a joy to use.

But then again, why am I surprised? Good keyboards have been in Lenovo’s DNA from the beginning, and the snappiness of each key with a gorgeous, tactile feel makes this splendid for both gaming and productivity.

Lenovo LOQ 15: The downs

But as is the case with any cheap portable gaming system, the LOQ 15 is a mixed bag. Lenovo had to switch out some of its more premium laptop ingredients with cheap alternatives, and these can be seen and felt in the build quality, display and stamina.

Battery life? What battery life!?

In less than an hour, you can kill this machine when playing a game. Yikes! Of course, this can vary depending on whether you’re playing an indie with a lighter GPU load or a super detailed AAA title, but it ain’t good.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Laptop Battery life (web surfing hh:mm) Battery life (Gaming PCMark 10 hh:mm) Lenovo LOQ 15 06:29 00:46 MSI Cyborg 15 05:05 01:47

On top of that, if you’re getting some work done, you’ll want to keep that charger around. The LOQ 15 lasted just under 6.5 hours in our lab tests, and in personal experience involving running Spotify in the background, 20+ Chrome tabs and regular Photoshop use, I got dangerously close to 5% after 3 hours.

Chunky, creaky and cheap-feeling

(Image credit: Future)

Let me be clear. Plastic laptops are not a problem. In fact, you can make the material feel premium in nature and structurally sound. The Lenovo LOQ 15 is not an example of that, as you can feel the low cost nature when running your fingers across the surface, and the hinge’s giveaway creak when opening it up.

Not only that, but it is quite the chonk too — surprisingly so given the specs of the system.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Laptop Dimensions Weight Lenovo LOQ 15 14.2 x 10.4 x 1 inches 5.3 pounds MSI Cyborg 15 14.15 x 9.7 x 0.9 inches 4.4 pounds

Sure, ports are all placed in logical places (props to sticking the charging socket and HDMI 2.1 on the back for a tidy desk), and the design certainly looks nice on the eye. But that illusion is quickly broken when holding it in your hands.

Display is smooth, but not that bright or colorful

(Image credit: Future)

This FHD IPS panel is certainly buttery smooth. Thanks to that 144Hz refresh rate, you can feel the speed and react quickly to any oncoming obstacles in the likes of Forza Horizon 5. But that same game is supposed to be a flash flood of color and vastly bright when blazing through the streets of Mexico — the LOQ 15 falls short of this. That much is evident when you look at the lab testing numbers.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Laptop Display average brightness (nits) DCI-P3 color gamut (%) Delta-E color accuracy (smaller number is better) Lenovo LOQ 15 488.2 44.40% 0.31 MSI Cyborg 15 236.2 49.90% 0.15

It’s unfortunate, really. The internals make it good for creative work, but unless you’re plugged into a monitor with good color calibration and a high DCI-P3 percentage, I found myself losing confidence that the Photoshop edits I made were true to what others would see — resulting in some overly warm results.

Out of the three big problems here, it’s easy to overlook cheap plastic, and you’ll be using this laptop plugged in pretty much 100% of the time. The display color and brightness should be at the top of Lenovo’s list to tackle with next generation LOQ systems.

Lenovo LOQ 15: Verdict

(Image credit: Future)

The LOQ 15 is surprising in some ways, but rather inevitable in a lot more — it is a budget-friendly gaming laptop for better and worse.

For 1080p gaming with decent fidelity, this RTX 4050-armed system is a great option. The refresh rate keeps up with the DLSS-boosted frames, thermal management is better than a lot of its similarly-priced peers, and the keyboard is a surprising joy to use. That last bit in particular elevates it to something you can use for both work and play.

But the cheap feel of it is hard to ignore — especially when the hinges creak. If this, the fuzzy webcam, and its heft are something you can look past for pure value-for-money, then you’ve got a solid low cost option.