Get vacation ready and save up to 50% with the best Samsonite luggage Prime Day deals

The holiday season is in full swing, but while you’re stocking up on sunscreen, don’t forget about your suitcase. If it looks like you’re going to have to sit on your case to close it, or it’s looking more shabby than chic, now is the perfect time to find a bargain.

Right now, there are some great Amazon Prime Day Deals to be had on Samsonite luggage. But, to save you from trawling through the deals, I’ve found the best top picks to buy today, including this Samsonite Virtuosa Hardside Carry On that's now just $100, leaving you more time to decide how many outfits to pack!

Best Samsonite luggage Prime Day deals

Samsonite Virtuosa Hardside Carry On Luggage: was $199 now $100 at Amazon I like the look of this carry on luggage, so much so that I might be popping it in my own basket for weekend getaways! It has lots of features, including a RightHeight handle system, for ultimate comfort that adjusts one inch at a time, 360° spinner wheels and a mega smart patterned interior with zipped compartments to keep you organized. It also features an approved TSA combination lock to keep your possessions secure. Weighing in at 6.39lbs, it measures 3 x 15 x 10 inches and is designed for short trips or business travel. Apart from these off-white and brown colorways, it's available in navy and brown, and pine green and brown.

Samsonite Omni 2 Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage: was $209 now $105 at Amazon I love a pre-holiday bargain, and this Samsonite hard-sided suitcase is reduced by 50%. Weighing in at 9lbs and made of lightweight polycarbonate, it measures 11 x 16.5 x 24 inches, with a 45-liter capacity. There's also no need to pull your case as the Omni has 360° spinner wheels, making it super easy to maneuver. This item is shown in Nova Teal, but there are plenty of other colorways to choose from.

Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage : was $349 now $183 at Amazon These two Samsonite expandable suitcases are now reduced by 47%, making it prime time to pick up a bargain. These durable and lightweight suitcases are made of polycarbonate and are designed to absorb impact by flexing under stress, before popping back into their original position. An elegant brushed pattern hides any scratches or scruffs encumbered during a journey. The cases measure 20 and 28 inches, house internal divides and organizational pockets and feature multi-directional spinner wheels.

Samsonite Saire LTE Softside Expandable Luggage : was $489 now $245 at Amazon This set of three softside expandable cases are now reduced by 50%. The carry on, medium and large case all feature spinner wheels for 360° flexibility. The cases are made of polyester with comfort handles and have an extra 1 inch of expandable capacity if needed.

Samsonite Samsonite Ascella 3.0 Softside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels, 3-Piece Set : was $567 now $283 at Amazon Sometimes, soft luggage is the way to go, and here you can pick up a 3-piece set with an amazing 50% discount. The set comprises a carry on, medium and large case — perfect for quick getaways or longer trips. The carry-on measures 20.3 x 8 x 14.5 inches and weighs 8.6lbs, the medium case measures 25 x 9.3 x 17.5 inches and weighs 9.9lbs, and the large case measures 29 x 10.5 x 20 inches and weighs 11.5 lbs. The teal and black version is shown here, but you can make the same saving on a range of different colorways.

For more deals, check out Amazon Prime Day live blog to save big right now on everything from TVs and laptops to appliances and sneakers.