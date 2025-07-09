Act fast! Save up to 50% with these Prime Day luggage deals
Score a new luggage set on the cheap
Planning a getaway this summer? Whether you're heading cross-country or just hitting the shore for the weekend, Prime Day is an excellent time to score new luggage for your travels.
For example, right now Amazon is taking up to 50% off select Traveler's Choice luggage. Even better, you can use our exclusive coupon code "TGPRIMEDAY" to save even more. For example, this Expandable 2-Piece set drops to $120 after coupon code. It was originally $199. Below are a few highlights from Amazon's sale. For more ways to save, check out our Prime Day deals live blog.
Quick Links
- Elite Luggage 21" Carry-On: was $45 now $33 via "TGPRIMEDAY"
- Hardside Spinner Luggage Set: was $103 now $77 via "TGPRIMEDAY"
- Indestructible Expandable 2-Piece Set: was $160 now $120 via "TGPRIMEDAY"
- Indestructible Expandable 22" Carry-On: was $80 now $60 via "TGPRIMEDAY"
Best deals now
This 21-inch carry-on is perfect for your next vacation. It's made of lightweight, yet hard material and it can expand to offer more storage space. Note: Use coupon code "TGPRIMEDAY" at checkout to get this price.
This 21-inch carry-on is made of durable textured polycarbonate to protect all of your belongings. Its main compartment features a large clam-shell opening with heavy duty YKK Woven-In Tough zipper for easy packing. Note: Use coupon code "TGPRIMEDAY" at checkout to get this price.
This 2-piece set includes a 26-inch expandable checked spinner luggage and a 22-inch carry-on expandable spinner luggage. Note: Use coupon code "TGPRIMEDAY" at checkout to get this price.
As deals editor-in-chief at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets, appliances, and apparel. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. He's also always on the look out for the best coupon codes to use when shopping. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.
