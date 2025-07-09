Act fast! Save up to 50% with these Prime Day luggage deals

Planning a getaway this summer? Whether you're heading cross-country or just hitting the shore for the weekend, Prime Day is an excellent time to score new luggage for your travels.

For example, right now Amazon is taking up to 50% off select Traveler's Choice luggage. Even better, you can use our exclusive coupon code "TGPRIMEDAY" to save even more. For example, this Expandable 2-Piece set drops to $120 after coupon code. It was originally $199. Below are a few highlights from Amazon's sale. For more ways to save, check out our Prime Day deals live blog.

Best deals now

