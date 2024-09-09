Apple AirPods 4 preorders — here's how to get yours today

Apple announced the latest inclusion to its collection of AirPods: AirPods 4. Unveiled at Apple's Glowtime event, the new device is slated to be released on September 20. However, it's available for pre-order right now — and you'll also get the opportunity for an interesting upgrade.

In addition to the AirPods 4, which are starting at $129 and showcase a new design, Apple also released a more premium version of the AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation that will cost $179. But that's not all — Apple also revealed an updated model of the AirPods Max that feature some new colors and a USB-C port.

If you're eager to get your hands on Apple's latest AirPods, preorders start today at Apple, Amazon, Best Buy and other retailers. (For more ways to save, make sure to check out our Apple Store coupons coverage).

Apple AirPods 4 preorders

Apple AirPods 4: from $129 @ Apple

The Apple AirPods 4 boast a new design, which Apple has refined with "50 million data points" to create the most comfortable AirPods ever. They also feature an H2 chip, delivers clearer calls with Voice Isolation, and a new, hands-free way to interact with Siri. They have USB-C charging and include up to 30 hours of listening time. The AirPods 4 are now available for preorder and ship on September 20th.

Apple AirPods 4 (ANC) preorders

Apple AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation: from $179 @ Apple

These AirPods 4 have all the same great features as the version above, except they also include Active Noise Cancellation. They also feature Adaptive Audio, Transparency mode and Voice Isolation. The AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation are now available for preorder and ship on September 20th.

Apple AirPods Max preorders

Apple AirPods Max: from $549 @ Apple

Apple has announced that a new version of the AirPods Max will be available on September 20. The headphones use USB-C for charging and will be available in four new colors: Midnight Blue, Purple, Orange and Starlight. They also include up to 20 hours of battery life on a single charge

Apple AirPods 4 — what's new?

According to everything we know about the Apple AirPods 4 so far, there are some big updates to their design. In fact, the AirPods 4 blend elements of the AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro 2 and create an ultra-comfortable earbuds. They lack the silicon ear tips of the AirPods Pro 2, but they have shorter stems and a smaller overall size that should make them easier to wear for long periods of time.

The case has also been upgraded, shaving down the size and adding in a new USB-C charging port on the bottom. According to Apple, this is now the smallest charging case that a pair of AirPods has ever had, making them even more portable than before.

Additionally, their H2 chip from the AirPods Pro 2 will offer improved sound quality. The chip will also run Spatial Audio on the AirPods 4, which is new for the lower-price model. The second version of the AirPods 4 are $50 more will give you high-quality Active Noise Cancellation.