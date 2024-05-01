Amazon's massive Sony sale slashes headphone prices to $92 — 7 deals I recommend
Epic savings on Sony headphones and earbuds
It's the start of a new month and retailers are offering a fresh batch of deals. One of the best sales I've seen today comes courtesy of Amazon.
Right now, Amazon has Sony headphones, earbuds, and headsets on sale from $9. It's one of the biggest Sony sales I've seen and it includes Editor's Choice devices included in our best headphones and best gaming headsets guides. One of the top deals in Amazon's sale is the Sony WH-CH720N Noise Cancelling Headphones for $99. It's an epic price for a pair of 'phones we called the best budget headphones for travel. Below I've rounded up 7 of the best deals you can get right now.
Best Sony deals
Sony WF-C700N: was $119 now $92 @ Amazon
The Sony WF-C700N are one of the best wireless earbuds we’ve tested. In our Sony WF-C700N review, we praised their excellent sound, strong noise cancellation and great call quality. They’re also lightweight and last for 7.5 hours of listening time with ANC on. The Sony WF-C700N are at their second-lowest price ever right now.
Price check: $99 @ Best Buy
Sony WH-CH720N: was $149 now $99 @ Amazon
One of the greatest strengths of these low-cost headphones is the amount of playback time they offer between recharges. Battery life runs to 35 hours with noise canceling on, which is 5 hours longer than the flagship WH-1000XM5. They're among the best cheap headphones for travel.
Price check: $99 @ Best Buy
Sony InZone H5 Wireless Headset: was $149 now $128 @ Amazon
The Sony InZone H5 is our favorite headset to use with both our PS5 and gaming PC. Lightweight and comfortable to use for long periods of time, the H5 can last for 28 hours on a full charge. It also boasts 40mm drivers to provide detailed sound and supports 3D audio for immersive gaming. In our Sony InZone H5 review, we said the Editor's Choice headset is loud, ultra comfortable, and delivers fantastic 3D spatial audio. Simply put — this is the PS5 headset to get.
Price check: $129 @ Best Buy
Sony InZone Gaming Earbuds: was $199 now $178 @ Amazon
The InZone Buds are more than just an accessory to your PS5. You can pair them via USB-C dongle with non-gaming consoles, including computers, laptops, phones, and tablets. However, they're intended for gaming and provide 12 hours of play or 24 hours with the charging case. The InZone Hub PC software lets you customize their sound and hardware settings, but take note that the software is for Windows only. Price check: $179 @ Best Buy
Sony InZone H9: was $299 now $228 @ Amazon
The Sony InZone H9 are styled similarly to their namesake's home console, so they're a perfect choice if you're also a PS5 gamer. In our Sony InZone H9 review, we found the Editor's Choice headphones were comfortable to wear, but disliked the their finicky companion desktop PC app.
Price check: $228 @ Walmart
Sony WH-1000XM4 Headphones: was $349 now $278 @ Amazon
Although now superseded by the WH-1000XM5, the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones are still a solid buy. They offer effective ANC, superior comfort, excellent sound quality, and an epic battery life that runs up to 38 hours. In our Sony WH-1000XM4 review, we said they're one of the best noise-cancelling headphones on the market.
Price check: $279 @ Best Buy
Sony WH-1000XM5: was $399 now $348 @ Amazon
The XM5 are Sony's premium noise-cancelling headphones and our pick for the best headphones on the market. The large, over-ear cushions are incredibly comfortable and the active noise cancellation is excellent. Plus, despite ANC being a drain on battery life, these amazing headphones still give you up to 30 hours with ANC enabled. You can push that up to 40 hours of battery life with ANC turned off.
Price check: $349 @ Best Buy
