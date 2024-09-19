Amazon October Prime Day preview sale live — 11 deals I’d get now on Fire TV Sticks, smart bulbs and more from $7

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is so close you can almost taste it, and we're bound to see massive reductions on Amazon hardware during the event. But there's no need to wait for Prime Day deals — Amazon is getting started early with a bunch of reductions on some top-selling devices.

Right now you can get the Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $39 at Amazon. This is our choice for the best streaming device made by Amazon, and after a $20 discount, it's at its lowest price ever. You can also give your Internet setup a boost and get the Eero Mesh Wi-Fi Router (3-pack) for $124 at Amazon ($89 off.) This one is exclusive to Prime members, but you can always sign up for a free trial if you're not already a member.

There's always a chance that these items could get cheaper in October, but I've flagged the items that are at historic low prices. Shopping early is a solid move if you want to secure certain items before they sell out. Check out my favorite deals on Amazon hardware below. And for more, see the deals I'd get in Ikea's fall sale.

Best Amazon Deals

Kasa KL110 LED Wi-Fi Smart Bulb: was $16 now $7 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Add a smart bulb to your home for just $7 thanks to this deal. If you own other smart devices, you can connect this bulb via Alexa or Google Home. If not, you can control the bulb fully via the Kasa Smart app. You can set timers, routines, and adjust brightness levels — perfect for movie nights.

Echo Pop: was $59 now $24 @ Amazon

In our Echo Pop review, we said the speaker sounds great for its size. It lacks the temperature and motion sensors of the Echo Dot, but the Echo Pop still allows you to set timers, control other smart home devices and more. Right now it comes bundled with a Sengled smart color bulb. Note: the cheapest price ever for the Echo Pop is $17.99, so you're getting the smart bulb for $7.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023): was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

Lowest price! The Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023) is one of the best streaming devices available. It sports an upgraded 2GHz processor and faster Wi-Fi 6E tri-band support. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support on the video front and Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby Atmos support on the audio side. In our Fire TV Stick 4K Max review, we said it offers excellent 4K HDR quality, fast performance and access to every app you could want.

Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip: was $79 now $42 @ Amazon

Named one of our best smart plugs in 2024, this surge protector combines six smart plugs into one space-saving strip (with three USB ports to boot). You can control each connected device individually using the Kasa app, Alexa or Google Assistant or buttons on the device itself. Plus you can monitor energy usage. Note: this sold for $39 last year on Black Friday.

Fire HD 8 Tablet (64GB): was $99 now $59 @ Amazon

Lowest price! As we said in our Amazon Fire HD 8 review, this is a competent tablet with a bright screen, fantastic battery life and great speakers. You also get expandable storage and a headphone jack. However, some important apps are unavailable in the Amazon app store.

Amazon Fire HD 10 (64GB): was $179 now $99 @ Amazon

Lowest price! The latest Amazon Fire HD 10 is an affordable tablet that offers access to a wide range of games and essential apps. We were impressed by this tablet in our Amazon Fire HD 10 review, and noted that it boasts a 25% performance boost over the previous generation and packs a vibrant 10-inch Full HD display. This model comes with 64GB of storage.

Fire TV Soundbar: was $119 now $104 @ Amazon

The Fire TV Soundbar is a great cheap option to boost your TV's audio. It supports DTS Virtual:X and Dolby Audio, plus Bluetooth connectivity so it won't hog a valuable HDMI port. There's no Dolby Atmos, but otherwise this is a good option for the low price. Note: this sold for $99 on Prime Day in July.

Eero Mesh Wi-Fi Router (3-pack): was $214 now $124 @ Amazon

Lowest price! As we said in our Eero mesh router review, this device delivers reliable Wi-Fi coverage across your whole home at a reasonable price. It's simple to set up and the router has a small footprint, making it easy to blend into the rest of your decor. A 3-pack now goes for $124, its lowest price ever.

Amazon Echo Hub: was $179 now $144 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Since its launch, Amazon has sold its Echo Hub for $179. So we're naturally excited to see it get a price drop. If you own smart home devices and don't have a control panel to control them, this is the deal for you. In our Amazon Echo Hub review we said the Editor's Choice device puts every aspect of your smart home at your fingertips with the ability to connect to thousands of devices effortlessly.

Price check: $144 @ Best Buy

Amazon 4-Series 50" Fire 4K TV: was $449 now $299 @ Amazon

Amazon's 4-Series of Fire TVs are a less expensive option to the Omni Series. However, they still offer features like HDR support (HDR10/HLG) and Alexa integration (via the remote control). Plus, it operates on Amazon's Fire OS, which makes streaming your favorite apps easier than ever. Note: this sold for $279 in July.