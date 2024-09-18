Ikea's fall sale starts now — 7 deals I'd get on furniture, storage and more
The top deals in Ikea's sale
In case you didn't know, Ikea is one of the best places to snag furniture to refresh your home. Their pieces are affordable, but reliable and tend to blend in well in any kind of decor.
Hence why I'm excited about Ikea's latest sale. Right now Ikea is holding an epic sale on kitchens — spend $5,000 or more on Sektion kitchen funirture and appliances and you'll get 10% off. You have to be an Ikea Family or Ikea Business Network member to get this deal, but it's free to sign up. You can also snag shelving and storage as low as $11.
Keep scrolling to see all my favorite discounted items from Ikea. Plus, check out the Amazon deals I'd get on Adidas apparel from $10.
Quick links
- shop the entire Ikea sale
- Kitchen sale: spend $5,000, get 10% off
- Shelving and storage: deals from $11
- Tjusig Shoe Rack: was $39 now from $24
- Fargklar 18-piece Dinnerware set: was $49 now $29
- Fjallarnika Duvet Insert: was $79 now $59
- Micke Desk: was $99 now $79
- Eket Storage Combination: was $143 now $120
Best sales now
Kitchen sale: spend $5,000, get 10% off @ Ikea
Ikea's kitchen sale is a great chance to refresh your home. Spend $5,000 or more on select Sektion units and appliances in one transaction and you'll get 10% off your purchase. You have to be an Ikea Family member or part of the Ikea Business Network to get this offer, but you can sign up for free.
Shelving and storage sale: deals from $11 @ Ikea
Score Ikea shelving and storage units from as low as $11. Whether you need bookshelves, cubes or carts, Ikea has you covered. Plus, many of these items are in stock in several different colors to match your home decor.
Tjusig Shoe Rack: was $39 now from $24 @ Ikea
Nothing beats the feeling of having organized, tidy shoes. This shoe rack is on sale for just $24 and is a perfect addition to your entryway or hall closet. It fits about 6 pairs of shoes, but if you need more space, these Tjusig racks stack well.
Fargklar 18-piece Dinnerware set: was $49 now $29 @ Ikea
Nab this 18-piece dinnerware set for just $29 at Ikea. The set comes with 6 large plates, 6 small plates and 6 bowls — perfect if you have a lot of mouths to feed. Plus, the set comes in several different colors, including beige, gray, turquoise and pink.
Fjallarnika Duvet Insert: was $79 now $59 @ Ikea
Warm summer nights are a thing of the past now, so it's a great time to get a cozy new duvet. This comforter has a cotton exterior with a feather and down filling. It's also machine washable.
Micke Desk: was $99 now $79 @ Ikea
Ikea's Micke desk is now on sale for just $79. This sleek, compact desk sports two drawers and a cupboard built-in to store your important items. There's also a cable port in the back to keep your desk nice and tidy.
Eket Storage Combination: was $143 now $120 @ Ikea
This cheerful storage combination is on sale for $120 at Ikea. With this set you get one 4 x 4 and two 1 x 1 cube shelving units, as well as a set of connections and adjustable feet. If you ever want to change the layout of your unit, you can do so easily.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve!
Millie is a Deals writer at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.