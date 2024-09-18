Ikea's fall sale starts now — 7 deals I'd get on furniture, storage and more

In case you didn't know, Ikea is one of the best places to snag furniture to refresh your home. Their pieces are affordable, but reliable and tend to blend in well in any kind of decor.

Hence why I'm excited about Ikea's latest sale. Right now Ikea is holding an epic sale on kitchens — spend $5,000 or more on Sektion kitchen funirture and appliances and you'll get 10% off. You have to be an Ikea Family or Ikea Business Network member to get this deal, but it's free to sign up. You can also snag shelving and storage as low as $11.

Keep scrolling to see all my favorite discounted items from Ikea. Plus, check out the Amazon deals I'd get on Adidas apparel from $10.

Best sales now

Kitchen sale: spend $5,000, get 10% off @ Ikea

Ikea's kitchen sale is a great chance to refresh your home. Spend $5,000 or more on select Sektion units and appliances in one transaction and you'll get 10% off your purchase. You have to be an Ikea Family member or part of the Ikea Business Network to get this offer, but you can sign up for free.

Shelving and storage sale: deals from $11 @ Ikea

Score Ikea shelving and storage units from as low as $11. Whether you need bookshelves, cubes or carts, Ikea has you covered. Plus, many of these items are in stock in several different colors to match your home decor.

Tjusig Shoe Rack: was $39 now from $24 @ Ikea

Nothing beats the feeling of having organized, tidy shoes. This shoe rack is on sale for just $24 and is a perfect addition to your entryway or hall closet. It fits about 6 pairs of shoes, but if you need more space, these Tjusig racks stack well.

Fargklar 18-piece Dinnerware set: was $49 now $29 @ Ikea

Nab this 18-piece dinnerware set for just $29 at Ikea. The set comes with 6 large plates, 6 small plates and 6 bowls — perfect if you have a lot of mouths to feed. Plus, the set comes in several different colors, including beige, gray, turquoise and pink.

Fjallarnika Duvet Insert: was $79 now $59 @ Ikea

Warm summer nights are a thing of the past now, so it's a great time to get a cozy new duvet. This comforter has a cotton exterior with a feather and down filling. It's also machine washable.

Micke Desk: was $99 now $79 @ Ikea

Ikea's Micke desk is now on sale for just $79. This sleek, compact desk sports two drawers and a cupboard built-in to store your important items. There's also a cable port in the back to keep your desk nice and tidy.