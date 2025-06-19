Amazon is offering up to $310 in Prime Day credits and freebies — here are my favorite deals

The first Prime Day deals of 2025 are starting to flow in. Now that Amazon has confirmed the Prime Day dates for this year's sale, the retailer has officially started to lower the price of hundreds of products.

I've covered every Prime Day and among my favorite early Prime Day deals are the host of freebies and credits that Amazon offers in the lead up to Prime Day. Last year, I didn't see that many, but this year there's a handful of credits worth checking out.

Groceries are expensive right now, so my favorite deal right now knocks $30 off your next Amazon Fresh order of $150. (You'll need to log into your Prime account to see this offer). I like this deal because it's been awhile since I've seen a significant dollar-off discount at Amazon Fresh.

A few things worth noting: these deals are for Prime members only. So you'll need to log into your account to see the offers/discounts. If you're not a Prime member, now's the time to sign up for that free 30-day trial.

Additionally, some of these deals expire soon, so my advice is to snag the ones that appeal to you before they're gone. For more ways to save, check out our guide to the best Amazon promo codes.

Best Prime Day freebies

GrubHub+: $10 off $20+ @ Amazon

Normally costing $10 a month, GrubHub Plus is free for all Prime members. Through July 7, use coupon code "PRIME10" to save $10 on orders of $20 or more. The code can be entered during checkout.

Amazon Fresh: spend $150, get $30 off @ Amazon

Prime members who make an Amazon Fresh order of $150 or more will get $30 off their total order. Log into your Prime membership and head to the Amazon Fresh store to see your coupon code. This offer is valid through July 7, 2025 at 11:59 p.m. (PT).

FSA: spend $50, get $10 off @ Amazon

The Amazon FSA store is taking $10 off orders of $50 or more. The items purchased must be sold via Amazon.com. Brands include Claritin, Tylenol, Neutrogena, and more. This offer expires at 11:59 p.m. (PT) June 27, 2025.

Amazon Pets: spend $100, get $30 credit @ Amazon

This is a no-brainer for any pet owners Spend $100 or more on eligible pet food/accessories and you'll get a free $30 Amazon credit. The sale includes food, training pads, collars, hip/joint meds, and more. Popular brands include Blue Buffalo, Fancy Feast and more.

Amazon Photos: $15 credit @ Amazon

For first-time users only, upload a photo to Amazon Photos and you'll get a free $15 Amazon credit off your next $30 Amazon purchase. The photo must be uploaded via the Amazon Photos app. The credit will expire on July 18 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Kindle Unlimited: 3 months for free @ Amazon

Kindle Unlimited is a lending library consisting of over 4 million books. Membership lets you browse and download titles that then sync across all devices linked to your account. Magazine subscriptions and thousands of audiobooks are also included. Right now eligible Prime members can get 3 months for free. After your 3 months are over, you can cancel or pay the standard price of $11.99/month.