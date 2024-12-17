Act fast! Tuft & Needle holiday sale takes up to 25% off sitewide

Looking to revamp your bedroom? Now is the perfect time. There are holiday sales happening just about everywhere and one of our favorite deals this week comes from Tuft & Needle.

For a limited time, Tuft & Needle is taking up to 25% off sitewide. This is one of the biggest sitewide sales we've seen this month and includes discounts on bedding, mattresses, pillows, duvets, and more. It's also among the strongest mattress sales we've seen from Tuft & Needle in recent months. (For more ways to save, check out our guide to the best Tuft & Needle promo codes).

Tuft & Needle mattress sale: up to 25% off @ T&N

Tuft & Needle is taking up to 25% off mattresses during its latest sale. You can save up to 25% on its hybrid mattresses or up to 20% off on its new foam mattresses. Here at Tom's Guide we're fans of the T&N Original Mattress, which is now on sale from $516 (was $645). This foam mattress gets the job done when it comes to providing a comfortable night's sleep — especially for couples who share a bed with a restless partner, as the motion isolation here is excellent.

Tuft & Needle bedding sale: up to 20% off @ T&N

You can outfit your new mattress (or existing one) with one of the best mattress protectors, or pick up one of the best pillows on which to rest your weary head. In addition to marking down its mattresses, Tuft & Needle is also taking 20% off select bedding. That includes sheet sets, duvets, and even bed frames and foundations.

Not sure where to start? If you're looking for the best mattress that Tuft & Needle has to offer, you'll want to check out the flagship Tuft & Needle Original Mattress. It's one of the best memory foam mattresses on the market, and right now all sizes are up to 20% off. That cuts the price of a twin to $516 (from $645) and a queen to $716 (from $895). In our Tuft & Needle Original Mattress review, we found it provides plenty of comfort and support for most types of sleepers – and thanks to its superb motion isolation, it's a great choice for couples, as well.

All Tuft & Needle mattresses come with a 100-night mattress trial; if you're not satisfied, you can return your mattress free of charge and receive a full refund. If you opt to keep your mattress, you'll be covered by a 10-year limited warranty.