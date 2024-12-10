Act fast! Our favorite password manager is half-off right now
Keep yourself from getting hacked this holiday season
The holiday season is in full swing and a good password manager will not only help you remember your online passwords, but it'll also keep your personal info safe as you shop online.
For a limited time, Keeper is taking 50% off all Personal and Family plans. Additionally, you can save 30% off all Business plans. That's one of the biggest percent-off discounts we've seen from Keeper. After discount, you can get a Keeper Unlimited 1-year plan for $17.52 (was $35.04) or a 1-year business plan for $84 (was $120). For more ways to save, make sure to read our guide to the best Keeper Security promo codes.
Keeper is a password manager with top-notch security. It's fast, full-featured, and offers a robust web interface. For a limited time, Keeper Unlimited plans are 50% off. For instance, you can get a 1-year plan for $17.52 (was $35.04) or a 1-year business plan for $84 (was $120).
Keeper is a must if you plan on doing a lot of online holiday shopping this year. If you're not familiar with Keeper, we named it one of the best password managers you can buy. In our Keeper password manager review we found the service to be dependable, inexpensive, and very secure.
Keeper has a free tier, but we recommend upgrading to the paid plan. It offers everything found in the free plan, plus syncing across unlimited devices on all platforms, secure record-sharing, priority 24/7 support, and emergency access for family members in case you are ever incapacitated.
We're also fans of Keeper's Security Audit, which gives you an overall security score based on all your passwords and color-codes each one red, yellow or green. The Keeper mobile app also does an excellent job of bringing over most of the functionality from the desktop and web interfaces to your mobile.
