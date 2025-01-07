Huge Walmart New Year sale — 11 deals I’d shop on 4K TVs, laptops and more
Kick off the month with discounts on 4K TVs, laptops and more
January can be a slow season for deals, but Walmart is making sure to keep every deal hunter busy this month. The retailer's New Year sale is still going strong with discounts on 4K TVs, small home appliances, and some of our favorite Apple gear.
For a limited time, Walmart is taking up to 60% off brands like Nina, Apple, Vizio and more. If you're looking to get into better shape in 2025, Walmart also has fitness gear on sale from $9. Here are the best deals I've found at Walmart to celebrate the new year. For more ways to save, make sure to check out our guide to the latest Walmart promo codes.
Best Walmart deals
Ninja appliances: deals from $14 @ Walmart
Right now Walmart is knocking up to 40% off select Ninja kitchen appliances. The sale includes air fryers, ice cream makers, coffee machines, blenders, and more. After discount, prices start from $14. For instance, you can get the Ninja 12-Cup CE250 Coffee Machine for $59 (pictured, was $74).
Crocs sale: deals from $15 @ Walmart
I've become a huge Crocs fan and right now Walmart is knocking up to 50% off select men's, women's, and children's Crocs. The sale includes all-terrain clogs, slip-resistant clogs, sandals, and more. It's one of the biggest Crocs sales I've seen at Walmart.
If you don't have a 4K TV but still want an upgrade, you're in luck. Right now, the Roku Express HD streaming device is on sale. If you have a 4K TV there are better options, but for those with a 1080p HD TV looking to add smart TV features, this deal can't be beat.
One of the best-selling sports games around for very good reason, NBA 2K25 is packed with teams and modes, and looks staggeringly good on the PS5 – particularly the PS5 Pro.
The AirPods Pro 2 pack Apple's new H2 chip to provide 2x more noice cancellation than their predecessors. They also offer Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive audio experience. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said they take everything we loved about the original AirPods Pro to the next level. This new model includes a USB-C charging case.
Take your movie nights up a notch with Samsung's Dolby Atmos soundbar, currently on sale at a steep discount. With Bluetooth and HDMI connectivity, and a Game Mode preset, it fits perfectly into just about any setup.
Ideal for gamers, this 1080p monitor has a refresh rate of 165Hz and provided 31.5-inches of real estate, framed by a slick bezel-less design. It also has a 1ms response time and support for AMD FreeSync.
The Hisense R6 series includes HDR support, 4K resolution, and Roku's smart TV operating system. Currently priced at $248, it's one of the cheapest 58-inch 4K TVs we've seen. Plus it features Dolby Vision/HDR 10 support, low-lag gaming mode, and DTS Studio Sound so you aren't missing out on features despite the low price.
With a 15.6-inch 1080p screen that's just big enough for multitasking, this Windows 11 laptop isn't a gaming powerhouse but it's ideal for students looking for a slimline laptop. It features a Core i3-N305 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.
This is Asus' flagship Copilot+ PC, which is a fancy way of saying it's built strong so you can take advantage of AI features. It also packs a 14-inch 1920 x 1200 OLED display, Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU, 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.
Owning an 8K TV is a pipe-dream for most, but this huge discount of almost 50% could make it a reality in your home. This TV features 8K upscaling thanks to Samsung's Neural Quantum processor. The Tizen-based TV also offers Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound+, HDR 8K+ support, and Samsung's Gaming Hub, which gives you easy access to your favorite console games.
A freelance writer from Essex, UK, Lloyd Coombes began writing for Tom's Guide in 2024 having worked on TechRadar, iMore, Live Science and more. A specialist in consumer tech, Lloyd is particularly knowledgeable on Apple products ever since he got his first iPod Mini. Aside from writing about the latest gadgets for Future, he's also a blogger and the Editor in Chief of GGRecon.com. On the rare occasion he’s not writing, you’ll find him spending time with his son, or working hard at the gym. You can find him on Twitter @lloydcoombes.