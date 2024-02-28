LG just announced pricing for G4 and C4 OLED TVs — and you can pre-order today

The LG C3 OLED currently sits pretty comfortably on our list of the best TVs you can buy, but times are changing. The South Korean company already unveiled its new line of OLED TVs at CES 2024. And today, LG is revealing exactly what the pricing will be.

Among the OLED TVs arriving this year are the new LG G4 OLED, LG C4 OLED and LG M4 OLED. LG has only announced pricing on the first two models — which will debut in five and six different screen sizes respectively. You can see all the pricing for the different screen sizes below.

LG 2024 OLED TV pricing details

LG OLED evo G4

LG OLED evo C4

Pre-orders for the C4 and G4 open today, February 28, with LG saying it expects shipping to take place in late March.

If you're in the market for a new soundbar, LG is also offering its new SG10TY as well as the SC9S (designed to be compatible with select LG OLED evo TVs) — at a 25% discount when bundled with select LG OLED evo G4 and C4 TVs.

AI all around

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Although both the C4 and G4 will surely be excellent TVs (the C4 will benefit from an A9 processor) in their own right, the G4 has us interested due to LG's new a11 AI Processor. Apparently, this new top-of-the-line super chip will bring with it a myriad of benefits.

Some of which include:

Genre & Scene Analysis: The a11 AI Processor can detect what kind of content is playing and change the picture settings to match.

AI Super Resolution & Noise Reduction: Increases sharpness to HD and sub-HD video by object analysis.

Dynamic HDR: Divides images on the screen into small blocks that can then be enhanced via LG's tone mapping technology.

Object Enhancing: Can detect which objects on-screen are in the foreground and background, then adds extra separation for a deeper picture.

AI Director Processing: "Better matches director's intentional color tone" and "enhances color perception".

According to LG, who spoke to Tom's Guide earlier this year, it's about noise reduction and dynamic HDR tone mapping to improve upscaling and color reproduction.

Both the G4 and M4 OLED will have genre and scene analysis that recognizes the content on-screen and optimizes picture settings for sports, movies and games. Meanwhile, AI Sound Pro will enable virtual 11.1.2-channel audio — though how good it will sound coming out the G4's smaller speakers remains to be seen.