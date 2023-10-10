I test gaming laptops for a living — here’s my top 5 Prime Day deals

Prime Day is here once again, and if you're a gamer, there are a bunch of awesome discounts on some of the best gaming laptops. Seriously, the contents of this page should make your seriously happy. If you want to play some of the best PC games at frame rates that neither PS5 or Xbox Series X can't hope to match, I've got you covered with a selection of excellent gaming laptops that are all heavily discounted at time of writing.

So if you're a gamer who wants to play some of the best open-world games at the highest quality on a laptop that boasts an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 or are looking for a sub-$1,000 portable PC that will still service your gaming needs, this round-up of Prime Day laptops deal below should serve you well.

Best Prime Day gaming laptop deals available right now

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 (2022): was $1,399 now $909 @ Best Buy

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is the best overall gaming laptop you can buy, and it's on sale at Best Buy. This config sports a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, an AMD Ryzen 7 5000 Series CPU, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. In our Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 review, we said the Editor's Choice laptop delivers great performance, incredible battery life (11 hours and 32 minutes), and unbeatable portability.

Razer Blade 15 (2022): was $2,999 now $2,079 @ Amazon

This 15-inch laptop has dropped a lot in price since it launched last year, and it's still an excellent laptop. This particular configuration sports an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, an Intel 12th Gen Core i7-12800H CPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. Its CPU/GPU combo means it's well suited to run the best PC games at its native 1080p resolution, even if you're unlikely to get near its top 360Hz refresh rate.

Lenovo LOQ 15-inch: was $1,1739 now $1,399 @ Amazon

The specs of this 15-inch Windows 11 gaming laptop are certainly respectable at this price point. For an extra juicy $340 discount, you're getting a 1080p laptop with a 144Hz screen refresh rate that manages to pack in an impressive Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 and an Intel 13th Gen Core i7-13799H. That graphics card and processor combo, backed up by 32GB of DDR5 RAM should help you beast all but the most demanding PC games.

Lenovo Legion Pro 7i: was $3,299 now $2,649 B@H

Look, the thick end of $2,700 isn't exactly cheap, but this Lenovo packs in some seriously impressive components under its hood and that $650 saving is still huge. Rocking an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU and an Intel 13th Gen Core i9-13980HX (that boasts 24 cores), it should be able to run the best Steam games at high frame rates at its native (2560 x 1600) screen resolution without breaking a sweat.