Because the Google Pixel 4a is so inexpensive, you may think you don’t need one of the best Pixel 4a cases to keep your $349 phone safe from harm. But given what an impressive phone the Pixel 4a is, with a camera that produces pictures to rival phones that cost hundreds of dollars more, that’s all the more reason to find a good protective case.

It's a stark reality that unless you rarely ever drop your phone, use it with totally clean hands, or never take it out of your pocket, your shiny new device could very well succumb to damage, whether accidental or from wear and tear. Choosing a great case is absolutely essential if you want to protect your investment, even if you did only drop a few hundred dollars on your Pixel 4a.

Not only will you keep your phone looking as pristine as the day you bought it, but if you're not planning on upgrading anytime soon, you can add some life to your Pixel 4a even after Google rolls out the upcoming Pixel 5 this fall. And you don't have to settle for covering up your new Pixel 4a with some sort of all-black, opaque hunk of plastic. There are several different types of Pixel 4a cases you can choose from on the market right now, from cool and clear holographic options to fabric cases that look almost as cool as the phone they're protecting.

Here's a look at some of the best Pixel 4a cases currently available.

What is the best Google Pixel 4a case?

Finding the best Pixel 4a case comes down to personal preference. You'll have to decide what components of each individual case matter to you the most, whether that's the case material, color, or price.

If you're concerned with scuffing or even shattering your phone, you might want to go with a case that provides sturdy, reliable protection, like the OtterBox Commuter Series for Pixel 4a. If you're concerned about your Pixel 4a falling out of your pocket and landing hard on the pavement, you may be more interested in something like the Catalyst Impact Protection Case, which is tested drop proof to 9.9 feet and includes a Polymetric grip to lessen marks and fingerprints.

In contrast, some users may only be concerned with light protection offered by low-profile designs and bright colors. That might make the Tech21 Studio Color Case a good candidate, since it's thin yet durable and even eco-friendly.

If the only thing that matters to you is what your device looks like while in the case, you might be more interested in a product like the Case-Mate Tough Groove Case, which offers iridescent colors and raised ridges. The Caseology Parallax provides another fun twist on your typical solid-colored case, with a raised 3D design on the back that come in several different hues.

It all depends on what you have in mind as the perfect case to contain your Pixel 4a, as there are plenty of options on the market to suit varied tastes.

The best Google Pixel 4a cases

(Image credit: Otterbox)

1. OtterBox Commuter Series for Pixel 4a Protect your Pixel 4a from drops Size: 7.8 x 4.3 x 0.75 inches | Weight: 1.81 ounces | Colors: Black, Pink | Materials: Ruber slipcover, polycarbonate shell Shop at Best Buy

OtterBox cases are a staple for users looking for style and substance, and the simple yet sturdy OtterBox Commuter Series for Google Pixel 4a is a time-tested ally when it comes to keeping smartphones safe. Created with a polycarbonate shell combined with a synthetic rubber slipcover, the Commuter Series is infused with a special additive that blocks microbial growth and features a special port that keeps block, dirt, and other debris from entering your device.

The Pixel 4a variant of Otterbox’s case comes in a matte black and muted pink with maroon accents (Cupid's Way Pink), just in case you want to add a little flair. It's compatible with wireless charging devices, and it comes backed by a limited lifetime warranty that will net you a complete replacement should anything befall your new case.

(Image credit: Spigen)

2. Spigen Google Pixel 4a Tough Armor Protection with a kickstand Size: 5.9 x 3 x 0.49 inches | Weight: 1.7 ounces | Colors: Black | Materials: Polycarbonate, thermoplastic polyurethane Shopt at Amazon

Spigen offers affordable and great-looking protection with its Tough Armor line, and the Pixel 4a version is no different. Created in a sleek, polished black, it utilizes layers of extreme impact foam combined with a polycarbonate shell to resist those bumps and drops that come with being a phone owner. Plus, it looks like a shell of armor for your Pixel 4a, which certainly does add to the phone's attractiveness and makes this one of the best Pixel 4a cases.

This particular case offers more than just peace of mind, though. The Tough Armor also comes with a functional kickstand that you can slide out to make your phone a portable screen for watching your favorite TV shows and movies on the go without sacrificing protection. It also features clicky, tactile buttons that feel as close to pressing the real thing as possible – a very real concern that comes attached to thicker phone cases.

(Image credit: Google)

3. Google Pixel 4a Fabric Case A Pixel 4a case with a different texture Size: 5.9 x 3 x 0.46 inches | Weight: 0.96 ounces | Colors: Black, Gray, Blue | Materials: Recycled polyester and polycarbonate Shop at Google

If you want to get one of the best Pixel 4a cases, you might want to go straight to the source. The simply-named Google Pixel 4a Fabric Case is a colorful, fabric-based case that's soft to the touch with a striking set of multicolored hues woven together for a case that's definitely unlike the rest on the market. Rocking raised edges as well as a microfiber lining to protect your Pixel 4a from scratches, it uses more than 70% recycled material as well as fabric created from recycled plastic bottles for its unique look.

The Fabric Case comes in three colors: Basically Black, Blue Confetti, and Static Grey, each of which features flecks of other colors that bring particularly modern office carpeting to mind. If you're environmentally conscious, looking for reliable protection for your phone, and want to stand out a bit from the crowd, Google's Pixel 4a case is for you. Just make sure you don’t spill anything on it — stains are real.

(Image credit: Caseology)

4. Caseology Pixel 4a Parallax Case A striking Pixel 4a case Size: 6.2 x 3.5 x 0.63 inches | Weight: 0.74 ounces | Colors: Black, Blue, Pink, Purple | Materials: Polycarbonate, thermoplastic polyurethane Shop at Amazon

Caseology typically does a great job of offering unique cases that still offer enough protection to make it worth adding one to your phone. The Parallax model is no different, as it combines an eye-catching raised 3D design that feels great in the hand with dual-layered bumpers for drop-test certified protection. It offers extra raised bezels to make sure your screen stays safe if you do happen to drop it, though.

The Pixel 4a version of the Parallax Case comes in four bright colors: classic Matte Black, Classic Blue, Coral Pink, and Purple-ish, which all feature the groovy cube-centric 3D pattern on the back of the case. And despite the slightly raised pattern on the back, the case is compatible with wireless chargers as well as screen protectors for added protection. On top of all that, it's one of the more affordable Pixel 4a cases on the market right now.

(Image credit: ESR)

5. ESR Pixel 4a Metal Kickstand Case Protection meets functionality Size: 6.5 x 3.1 x 0.57 inches | Weight: 1.36 ounces | Colors: Clear | Materials: Flexible thermoplastic polyurethane Shop at Amazon

If you're not as concerned with protecting your Pixel 4a as you are with making it functional and using a less expensive phone case, the ESR Pixel 4a Metal Kickstand Case is a great budget option. It's a clear, flexible case made of soft TPU that provides light protection against scratches and drops. Rather than collide with other hard surfaces like typical plastic, ESR’s case can absorb some of the shock that comes with collisions.

However, the main draw for this case is its adjustable metal stand that's built right into the back. You can pull out the kickstand and turn it out up to 60 degrees to make sure you can watch in either a horizontal or vertical position. That way you're good to go whether you're going to binge on some videos or you're ready to settle in for a movie or TV show.

(Image credit: Case-Mate)

6. Case-Mate Tough Groove Case for Pixel 4a A clear case to show off the Pixel 4a Size: 5.9 x 2.9 x 0.47 inches | Weight: 1.3 | Colors: Iridescent | Materials: Polycarbonate, thermoplastic polyurethane Shop at Google

You can always rely on Case-Mate to offer some of the coolest-looking phone cases around, while still ensuring your phone remains in safe hand. Case-Mat4e’s positively psychedelic Tough Groove Case for Pixel 4a is clear and transparent with a rainbow sheen. It also features a special three-dimensional groove texture that makes the case feel like a much fancier, more sophisticated buy with better-than-average protection.

Most importantly, the Tough Groove case offers 10-foot drop protection so you can be flashy while still keeping your Pixel 4a protected from unexpected tumbles. The case is a unique variant that will turn heads when you pull it out of your pocket, and it should keep your hand from feeling a bit fatigued from holding it during lengthy phone calls, thanks to the included grooves.

(Image credit: Catalyst)

7. Catalyst Impact Protection Case for Pixel 4a Best lightweight protection Size: 5.9 x 3 x 0.5 inches | Weight: 1.55 ounces | Colors: Black | Materials: Rubber-polymer blend Shop at Catalyst

The Catalyst Impact Protection Case is a certified "Made for Google" model created specifically for the Pixel 4a. Because of that, it fits like a glove while still offering the same compatibility standards you'd look for out of other cases but with Google's added seal of approval.

Most importantly, the Impact Protection case is lightweight, while carrying a drop-proof rating of up to 9.9 feet. Raised bezels keep your screen and camera safe, and a wrist lanyard keeps your phone at your side at all time.

For your convenience, there's also a special SIM and tool holder built right into this sleek, durable design. The Catalyst case only comes in black, but it's not here to win any fashion contests — rather, it’s here to protect your Pixel 4a from becoming a cracked mess on the floor. If it fails while doing that, there's always a 12-Month Manufacturing Warranty to have your back from Catalyst itself.

(Image credit: Tech21)

7. Tech21 Studio Color Case for Pixel 4a The best multipurpose Pixel 4a case Size: 5.5 x 2.9 x 0.43 inches | Weight: 0.88 ounces | Colors: Black, Coral | Materials: Antimicrobial thermoplastic polyurethane Shop at Google

Tech21's Studio Color Case comes in some seriously attractive, eye-catching hues, but those aren't the only features that make it one of the best Pixel 4a cases. This super-slim model also features antimicrobial protection, and it’s rated for drops of up to 8 feet.

In addition, Tech21 makes the Stuido Color case out of plant-based materials to help save the planet. Each color even comes with two sets of buttons so you can mix and match your case and colors to your heart's desire.

The cases currently come in Licorice with Jade buttons and Rock Candy with Coral buttons, so all you need to do is choose the color that speaks to you most and then you can use the different buttons to make your Studio Color Case feel more like yours.

(Image credit: Pela)

8. Pela Compostable Phone Case for Pixel 4a An eco-friendly Pixel 4a case Size: 5.9 x 3 x 0.5 inches | Weight: 1.6 ounces | Colors: Green, Yellow, Turquoise | Materials: Compostable bioplastic elastomers, Canadian prairie flax straw Shop at Google

Looking for style and protection but want to make sure you aren't impacting the environment? The Pela Compostable Phone Case for Pixel 4a is an excellent choice. Crafted from 100% compostable bioplastic elastomers and Canadian prairie flax straw, each case is matte, with a textured soft grip that you can slide easily into and out of your pocket. Pela’s Pixel 4a case won't offer the ultimate in protection, but it will keep your phone safe from bumps and scratches; due to the fact that it's created from plants, it will all break back down into dirt when it’s time to dispose of the case.

Pela’s Compostable Phone Case comes in Green, Honey Bee, and Ocean Turtle in keeping up with the environmentally-friendly theme. Both the Honey Bee and Ocean Turtle options have the respective creatures emblazoned on them as well to show your love for the planet you call home.

How to choose the best Pixel 4a case for you

One of the most important factors when it comes to choosing a case for your smartphone is being sure to pick the correct size, material, and protection grade for your device. Even though the Pixel 4a costs an affordable $349, you still don't want to trust the cheapest plastic case you come across. You want to make sure you're opting for the product that can give you the peace of mind that your newest investment isn't going to break as soon as it hits the ground.

With that in mind, make sure you select materials and case thickness options that work for you. If you know you're going to be working somewhere outside where dropping your phone is a constant threat, you may want something with thicker materials and a higher drop rating. If you're a homebody or you don't typically use your phone too much, you can focus on looks alone and ease up a bit on the protection factor.

Price isn't usually an indicator of how good your case is, unless you're purchasing a simple "thin, clear case" from a discount store – then you might want to start worrying if you anticipate dropping your phone. The best thing to do is examine the facts behind any potential case you're interested in purchasing and figuring out what works best for you from there.

At least picking the right size is easy when it comes to shopping for the best Pixel 4a case — Google’s budget phone comes in a single size, so any case designed specifically for the 5.81-inch phone should fit perfectly.