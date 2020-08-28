The best Samsung Galaxy Note 20 cases serve dual tasks. For starters, they have to complement — and even enhance — the look and feel of Samsung’s latest phablet. But they also provide important protection for your $999 phone.

After all, it’s a tough world out there. There are unforgiving surfaces, scratchy objects and rock-hard sidewalks waiting to inflict a world of hurt on your phone. And walking around with a case-free Galaxy Note 20 is courting disaster.

Fortunately, you don’t have to go without a case for your new phone. Accessory makers have already jumped on the Galaxy Note 20 bandwagon, producing a number of different options for keeping your new phablet protected. We’re conducting an ongoing search of all the different choices coming through, and these are the best Galaxy Note 20 cases we’ve seen so far.

What are the best Galaxy Note 20 cases?

Any choice of phone accessories comes down to personal taste, and that’s especially true of Galaxy Note 20 cases. But the best Galaxy Note 20 cases will appeal to be very specific needs for what you want out of your phone case.

For example, if you value protection above all else, cases like the Otterbox Symmetry Series, Incipio DualPro and Urban Armor Plasma Series should be among the ones you consider for your Galaxy Note 20. Other cases, such as the Galaxy Note 20 5G Kvadrat Cover and Case Mate Twinkle, put just as much thought into their appearance.

A handful of cases go beyond protection and appearance to provide other features for Galaxy Note 20 owners. The Tech21 Evo Wallet gives you a place to stash credit cards while Samsung’s own JDM Clear Cover features a built-in kickstand.

The best Galaxy Note 20 cases you can buy today

(Image credit: Otterbox)

1. Otterbox Symmetry Series for Galaxy Note 20 The best Galaxy Note 20 case overall Size: 6.6 x 3.2 x 0.49 inches | Weight: 0.1 ounces | Colors: Black, Pink, Gray, Clear | Materials: Polycarbonate, synthetic rubber Shop at Best Buy

When you want to make sure your $999 phablet makes it through the day in one piece, Otterbox is the brand to turn to. The case maker specializes in cases designed to protect phones, and the Symmetry Series offers a minimalist way to encase your Galaxy Note 20. The case’s slim, one-piece profile snaps easily onto your phone without adding much bulk — ideal, since the Note 20 is pretty large to begin with. Otterbox says it tests the Symmetry Series over 24-plus tests, taking up more than 238 hours.

The Otterbox Symmetry Series comes in three colors (black, Earl Grey and Cake Pop Pink), but why not try the clear version of this best Galaxy Note 20 case? That way, you can show off the style of Samsung’s new phone without sacrificing any protection from scratches and tumbles.

(Image credit: Incipio)

2. Incipio DualPro for Galaxy Note 20 The best Galaxy Note 20 case for drops Size: 8.82 x 4.69 x 0.83 inches | Weight: 3.84 | Colors: Black, Red | Materials: Polycarbonate shell Shop at Incipio

The two-layer DualPro case from Incipio promises to protect your Galaxy Note 20 from suffering damage in drops of up to 10 feet. It does this using a rigid polycarbonate shell as the outer layer, while the second layer absorbs shocks from any unexpected drops. Even with those two layers, the DualPro is pretty slim, and you still have access to your phone’s ports.

The Incipio DualPro comes in basic black, but you can also add a splash of color to your Galaxy Note 20, by opting for the iridescent red version of the case.

(Image credit: Spigen)

3. Spigen Rugged Armor Case Protection from a slim case Size: 6.6 x 3.2 x 0.5 inches | Weight: 1.9 ounces | Colors: Black, Bronze, Green, Gunmetal | Materials: Polycarbonate, thermoplastic polyurethane Shop at Amazon

Spigen drew inspiration from car designs for its Rugged Armor case, and the end result is a black slim frame that features detailing around the side to make everything easier to grip. Should the case take a tumble, shock absorption protects the Galaxy Note 20 from damage, and a raised lip around the display keeps the phone’s 6.7-inch screen from coming into contact with surfaces.

You should be able to wirelessly charge your Note 20 with the Rugged Armor case still on, and this case is compatible with Spigen’s own line of clear screen protectors for an added layer of protection.

(Image credit: Samsung)

4. Galaxy Note 20 JDM Clear Cover with Stand Samsung’s best Galaxy Note 20 case Size: 6.5 x 3.1 x 0.56 inches | Weight: 1.76 ounces | Colors: Clear | Materials: Polycarbonate, thermoplastic polyurethane Shop at Best Buy

Samsung understands as much as anyone that just because you want to protect your Galaxy Note 20, you don’t want to hide its look behind a plastic cover. The Galaxy Note 20 JDM Clear Cover is transparent, letting your phone’s inner beauty shine through. Samsung’s case uses a bumper and a plastic shell to safeguard the Note 20 from any bumps and drops.

The Clear Cover offers more than just protection, though. Samsung has included a kickstand on the back of its case to prop up the Galaxy Note 20 on a desk. That lets you go hands-free if you want to watch a video or take a lengthy phone call.

(Image credit: Tech21)

5. Tech21 Evo Wallet for Galaxy Note 20 The best Galaxy Note 20 wallet case Size: 6.6 x 3.2 x 0.43 inches | Weight: 1.19 ounces | Colors: Black | Materials: Thermoplastic polyurethane Shop at Tech21

If you need to tote around more than just your phone, the Tech21 Evo Wallet is one of the best Galaxy Note 20 cases, thanks to a slot that can hold two different credit or bank cards. There’s a stand-function as well when you want to view your Note 20’s screen without having to hold the phone.

But protection is also the name of the game here, and not just from drops. While the Evo Wallet can handle drops of up to 12 feet, its outer cover also boasts antimicrobial protection which Tech21 claims will reduce germs on your Note 20 case by up to 99.99%. At any rate, you’ll appreciate the extra level of protection the Evo Wallet affords both you and your phone.

(Image credit: Urban Armor)

6. Urban Armor Plasma Series for Galaxy Note 20 Best rugged Galaxy Note 20 case design Size: 6.2 x 3.1 x 0.53 inches | Weight: 1.4 ounces | Colors: Ice | Materials: Polycarbonate, thermoplastic polyurethane Shop at Urban Armor

You’d expect something protective from a case maker called Urban Armor and the company’s Plasma series doesn’t disappoint. The Galaxy Note 20 version of the case surrounds your new phone with a high-tech shell that can protect from drops and scratches. The Plasma Series also lets you access the phone’s ports while tactile buttons help to adjust the phone’s volume.

The Urban Armor Plasma Series doesn’t add too much weight to the Note 20, and you can still wirelessly charge the phone or make contact payments using Samsung Pay with the phone enclosed inside the case.

(Image credit: Case Mate)

7. Case Mate Twinkle for Galaxy Note 20 Most fashionable Galaxy Note 20 case Size: 6.69 x 3.31 x 0.5 inches | Weight: 4.5 ounces | Colors: Stardust | Materials: Thermoplastic polyurethane Shop at Amazon

Let’s face it — phone colors and cases can be a little boring. In a world of blacks and grays, Case Mate’s Twinkle case brings a little flair, with a design that absolutely sparkles. The case comes wrapped in a rose-tinted glitter foil that shimmies and shines as you look at your phone from different angles.

The Twinkle is more than just a sparkly face, though. Encase your Galaxy Note 20 inside, and you benefit from 10-foot drop protection and anti-scratch technology. You can still wirelessly charge your phone, too.

(Image credit: Samsung)

8. Galaxy Note 20 5G Kvadrat Cover An eco-friendly Galaxy Note 20 case Size: 6.85 x 3.78 x 0.79 inches | Weight: 2.39 ounces | Colors: Gray, Red | Materials: Plastic Shop at Samsung

Another case directly from Samsung, the Kvadrat Cover uses recycled material to offer your Note 20 protection while also conserving resources. That philosophy extends to the cover of the case itself, which is entirely compostable.

Even with that approach, you can still expect plenty of protection from the Galaxy Note 20 5G Kvadrat Cover. Samsung says the case guards both the back and corners of your phone, and it's slim enough to not add any unnecessary bulk. You have a choice between gray and red options, the latter of which brings a splash of color to the Note 20 lineup.

(Image credit: Temdan)

9. Temdan Heavy Duty Case for Galaxy Note 20 Best Galaxy Note 20 case and screen protector in one Size: 6.3 x 3.74 x 0.59 inches | Weight: 3.2 ounces | Colors: Black/Clear | Materials: Thermoplastic polyurethane, Rubber, Polycarbonate Shop at Amazon

Instead of buying a phone case and a screen protector separately, you can opt for a product that combines both. The Temdan Heavy Duty Case features a bumper that can absorb shocks should you drop your Galaxy Note 20. Up front, a scratch-resistant screen protector can prevent any damage to the 6.7-inch OLED panel. (Just be aware that you’re not going to be able to use the Note 20’s in-display fingerprint sensor with that screen protector in place.

On the back, the Temdan Heavy Duty Case’s camera cutout promises to ward off any damage to the Note 20’s camera array, and cutouts allow you to access the phone’s charging port and speakers.

(Image credit: Salawat)

10. Salawat Galaxy Note 20 case Best Galaxy Note 20 case with a faux leather feel Size: 6.7 x 3.9 x 0.4 inches | Weight: 1.58 ounces | Colors: Brown, Black, Blue | Materials: PU leather, thermoplastic polyurethane, polycarbonate Shop at Amazon

Nothing beat the touch of leather — or at least an artificial leather made out of split leather and coated with polyurethane. That’s the material Salawat uses in its Galaxy Note 20 case, and it lends a visual touch of class to your new phablet, whether you opt for the brown, black or blue option. (The latter is the most eye-catching in our opinion.)

The different material helps the Salawat case stand out from the other best Galaxy Note 20 cases, but you can expect some protection here, too. Salawat’s case includes a TPU bumper and frosted plastic shell, which combine to prevent drops from damaging your Note 20.

(Image credit: Redpepper)

11. RedPepper for Galaxy Note 20 Case Best cheap case/screen protector combo Size: 7.4 x 3.8 x 0.7 inches | Weight: 3.2 ounces | Colors: Black, clear | Materials: Thermoplastic polyurethane, polycarbonate Shop at Amazon

It’s hard to imagine drops doing much damage to the RedPepper for Galaxy Note 20 case, which uses a combination of TPU and polycarbonate to provide 10-foot drop protection. The case forms a black ring around your Note 20’s edges and camera display, while a clear backing shows off the Note 20’s design in whatever color your phone comes in.

Up front, a screen protector looks to prevent scratches, and the RedPepper for Galaxy Note 20 case doesn’t impact the phone’s ability to wirelessly charge.

What to look for in a Galaxy Note 20 case

The first step when looking for a Galaxy Note 20 case is to confirm you’re buying the right case for your particular Note model. The new Galaxy Note lineup comes in two sizes — the 6.7-inch Note 20 and the 6.9-inch Galaxy Note 20 Ultra — and you’ll want to avoid cases designed for Samsung’s larger phablet. Most retailers are pretty clear about which version of the Note 20 a particular case will work with.

Retailers often list drop protection details. Anything above 6 feet is usually pretty reliable. Check to make sure there’s a lip around the edge of the case to keep the phone from landing directly on its screen. Most phone cases include cutouts to let you access any ports, but a few have coverings over the ports you can open and close.

The Galaxy Note 20 includes support for wireless charging as well as an in-display fingerprint reader for unlocking the phone. If those features are important to you, make sure any case you buy doesn’t impede your ability to use them. Most case makers are pretty clear when their cases don’t interfere with wireless charging.