Site123 has a likable website building tool that’s easy to use, but you’ll need to pay much more than the banner price to get the most out of it.

If you’re starting a new small business, getting your website off the ground can seem like a drain on your time and money. Site builders like Site123 aim to simplify and speed up this process, by enabling you to put together a professional website yourself instead of hiring a website development company.

In our Site123 review, we’ll help you decide whether it’s the best website builder for your small business needs by putting this lesser-known website builder through its paces.

Site123: Plans and pricing

Site123 has four paid plans (Image credit: Site123)

Although Site123 lists just one free plan and one paid plan on its website, once you sign up, you’ll see that there are actually three paid plans. You get 40% off a plan if you purchase it within two days of starting your free website. You also get nearly 50% off for paying multiple years in advance. With these discounts, Site123 is competitive with other website builders.

On the free plan, you get 500MB of storage and 1GB of bandwidth. Access to your website is made through a sub-domain, and your site will display a floating Site123 ad at all times. These are tight limitations, so before long you’ll probably want to upgrade to a paid plan.

The Basic paid plan costs $10.80/month if you purchase a year in advance, and includes a free domain for the first year. You get 10GB of storage, 5GB of bandwidth, and basic ecommerce, like support for cash on delivery and money orders. Opt for the Advanced plan ($16.80/month), and you get 30GB of storage, 15GB of bandwidth, and two email inboxes.

Choose Professional ($22.80/month) to triple your storage and bandwidth. This is the first plan that supports PayPal, Stripe, and credit card gateways, but you’re limited to 500 orders per month. Finally, there’s the Gold plan ($28.80/month) that has 270GB of storage, 135GB of bandwidth, and basic search engine optimization features.

Features

Site123’s website editor is easy to use even if you’ve never built a website before (Image credit: Site123)

As its name implies, you can quickly create a website with Site123 through the use of a three-step wizard. You’re asked about the industry you’re in and offered a few template designs to start with. Once you’re in the website builder, a step-by-step tutorial takes you through the setup of your website, introducing all the important elements of the user interface and what you can do with them.

Several plugins can be used to extend the functionality of your website. Popular ones include Google Analytics, Google AdSense, and Facebook Pixel, but there are also plugins for live chat, content marketing, and search engine optimization.

If you sell internationally, it can be useful to have your website in multiple languages. Site123 has built-in support for that, though you need to choose one of the higher-tier payment plans to unlock it.

Interface and in use

You can swap between different layouts for your pages (Image credit: Site123)

Site123’s main strength is its website editor, which is easy enough for anyone to use, yet it includes all the functionality that most small business owners want. Your Site123 website will never significantly break the mold, but the template designs, layouts, and color schemes are well chosen, and there’s a surprising amount of power in the tools and plugins that you can use.

You can choose between a single-page and a multi-page website. You can add, edit, and remove sections, create submenus, and preview how it all looks on tablet and mobile devices.

Support

Site123’s support center is well laid out (Image credit: Site123)

Site123 has a packed knowledge base that you can use to get to grips with all the website builder’s features. Each page is accompanied by screenshots and videos, so if you like finding answers yourself, Site123 isn’t bad. There’s also a Learning Center that’s full of articles on website design, online selling, and marketing.

Although the sales website states that live chat is available, during our testing, it didn’t work at all. The 24/7 live chat is available within the website builder, but only if you have an upgraded site.

The competition

Squarespace is another website editor that you can use to create an outstanding website. Besides the excellent website editing tools and slick designer templates, Squarespace has great tools for marketing, search engine optimization, and ecommerce.

Wix is another popular website builder. It’s more complex than Site123 and has a steeper learning curve, but you get much more control over how your website looks and feels.

Final verdict

Site123’s banner prices look good, but unless you choose the much more expensive Professional or Gold plan, you’ll probably be butting heads with the limitations of the service. It’s possible to get a good price on the higher tier plans, but you must be willing to pay multiple years in advance. For this reason, we’d prefer if Site123 was more transparent with pricing up front.

We suggest that you check it out if you find more complex website builders like Wix and Squarespace overbearing, as it’s easy to make a simple, no-nonsense website with Site123.