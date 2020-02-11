Samsung Galaxy Z Flip hands-on review: A foldable phone we actually like

The Galaxy Z Flip's flip phone design is a lot more appealing than the book-like approach of the Galaxy Fold. If the cameras work as promised, this could be one appealing foldable device.

SAN FRANCISCO — The Galaxy Z Flip, introduced by Samsung at its Galaxy Unpacked event today (Feb. 11) is already a triumph over the Galaxy Fold in one way. This new foldable phone can fit easily into your pocket when it's closed.

That wasn't the case with last year's Fold, a device that opens up like a book to unveil a 7.3-inch display. That's a lot of screen space to work with, but when you were done, the only way to tote around a Fold was to tuck it into a coat pocket — not really the big-screen portability that foldable phones promise.

The Galaxy Z Flip is different. This time around, Samsung uses a flip phone design. (Yes, exactly like the Motorola Razr.) The Z Flip flips open to reveal a 6.7-inch display that includes a layer of ultra-thin glass for an extra level of polish. More importantly, when the phone is shut, it's tiny — a closed-up Z Flip fit easily in my hand and my paws aren't exactly meaty.

So already the Z Flip is off to a more promising start than the Fold, a radical introduction to foldable phones that just wasn't very practical for most users. We'll have to put the Galaxy Z Flip through more testing to see if it delivers on that early promise, but after some initial hands-on time with the phone, we may finally have found a foldable device that appeals to more than just early adopters.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip specs

Display 6.7-inch Super AMOLED (Ultra-thin glass; 2636x1080) CPU Snapdragon 855 Plus RAM 8GB Storage 256GB Rear cameras Dual: 12MP main (ƒ/1.8); 12MP ultra-wide (ƒ/2.2) Front camera 10MP (f/2.0) Battery 3,300 mAh Size (folded) 3.4 x 2.9 x 0.61-0.68 inches Size (open) 6.6 x 2.9 x 0.28 inches Weight 6.5 ounces

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

One of the most appealing things about the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip may be its price tag. The Z Flip isn't inexpensive — not when you compare it to more conventional handsets. But in the world of foldable devices, the Z Flip feels like a bargain.

Samsung is charging $1,380 for the Galaxy Z Flip. That's a $600 drop from what you'd pay for the Galaxy Fold, and it also happens to be less than the $1,500 the Motorola Razr will set you back. Whether the Z Flip delivers the kind of performance, battery life and photos to justify the four-figure price remains to be seen — that's what has tripped up other foldable devices — but at least the price of these kinds of phones is heading in the right direction.

You can get your hands on the Galaxy Z Flip starting this Friday (Feb. 14), though Samsung cautions supplies will be limited. In addition to Samsung, the Galaxy Z Flip is also available through Best Buy, AT&T and Sprint.

Galaxy Z Flip design and durability

The distinctive thing about the Z Flip's design is its horizontal hinge, a contrast to the vertical hinge that the Galaxy Fold used. Samsung put a lot of effort into making sure that hinge is durable, claiming it can flip open 200,000 times.

Even more significantly, the Z Flip's hideaway hinge is designed to keep out dust, with a thin layer of fabric that's specifically there to make sure that particles can't find their way into the gap that exists between screen and hinge. That's what felled the original version of the Fold, forcing Samsung to delay that phone's release last year. At first glance, it look like Samsung learned its lessons from that phone's rollout.

When open, the Galaxy Z Flip's screen measures 6.7 inches from corner to corner. Rather than using plastic to protect the panel — the tack taken by every foldable maker to date — Samsung is debuting a new ultra-thin glass material on this model that we hope will make the Z Flip's display less prone to damage. It certainly feels more polished than the foldable phones I've held to date.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Speaking of polish, you'll need to do that a lot to the exterior metal case of the Galaxy Z Flip. I only held the phone for a brief time, but it picks up fingerprints faster than a criminologist. That's a shame because it mars an otherwise stylish look that you'll be eager to show off.

The Galaxy Z Flip's exterior display and cameras (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

You'll be able to pick up the Galaxy Z Flip in Mirror Purple, Mirror Black and — depending on what country you live in — Mirror Gold. Pray you live in one of the limited areas where Mirror Gold is available — it's easily the sharpest of the Galaxy Z Flip's looks.

Galaxy Z Flip display

Samsung has turned to a full-HD+ display for the Galaxy Z Flip, with a resolution of 2636 x 1080 pixels. That's fewer than the quad-HD+ panels inside the Galaxy S20 series, but certainly more than the Razr's 6.2-inch, HD+ screen.

If you had hoped that Samsung figured out a way to get rid of the crease that marred the Galaxy Fold experience, you're going to be disappointed. There is a crease where the top and bottom halves of the Z Flip's extended screen meet, and it's not that difficult to spot. It's probably something most users will get used to over time, but when you're playing $1,380 for a phone, every little flaw sticks out.

If you look closely at that dot in the middle of the screen, you can see a little bit of the visible crease on the Galaxy Z Flip. (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

That internal display is not the only screen on the Galaxy Z Flip. On the phone's exterior, you'll find a 1.1-inch Super AMOLED panel that's just big enough to notify you of incoming calls, texts and alarms; it can also display the date and time, so you're not flipping open the phone just to see what time it is.

I had my doubts about the utility of this screen and I'm not sure I'm a fan of its placement just to the left of the phone's dual exterior cameras. But it serves other functions as well. Samsung says you can use it as a mini-view finder to shoot selfies with the Z Flip closed. Just press the power button twice to summon up the view finder and then hit one of the volume buttons to snap the shot. You only see a sliver of your face, but it's still an ingenious way to save you from opening up the phone just for a self-portrait.

Taking a selfie while the Galaxy Z Flip is still shut. (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Galaxy Z Flip camera

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip features two cameras on the exterior of its top half — a dual 12-megapixel arrangement that pairs a standard wide lens (ƒ/1.8) with an ultra-wide shooter (ƒ/2.2). There is also a 10-MP front-facing camera set centrally inside the display, Infinity-O style, just like on the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 10.

The Galaxy Z Flip's 10-MP camera (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

We'll have to test the Galaxy Z Flip's cameras to see how they perform. Again, this is an area where the Motorola Razr fell down. But there's one camera feature I happened to see that really takes advantage of the Galaxy Z Flip's design.

Using the Galaxy Z Flip's camera in Flex Mode (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The Z Flip's hinge lets you open the phone at different angles, just like you would a laptop. And when you've got the phone open at a 90-degree angle, the base of the Z Flip not only acts as a handy tripod, but you can enable something Samsung has dubbed Flex Mode.

In Flex Mode, the top half of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip's screen serves as a viewing area while all your actions are on the bottom of the screen. In the case of taking a photo, the top half is your viewfinder while all the camera's controls are accessible on the bottom of the display. It's a helpful way of keeping the action close to where your fingers are while give you a clear view at what you're shooting.

Using the base of the phone as a tripod should also be able to steady the Galaxy Z Flip to take pictures in low light. The phone's camera offers a Night mode and can take Night Hyperlapse videos — again, features we'll want to test outside of a demo area.

Galaxy Z Flip performance

Samsung may have skipped the latest, greatest Android processor in the Galaxy Z Flip in neglecting to give it Qualcomm's brand new Snapdragon 865. However, at least the company is using the next best chip available.

The Galaxy Z Flip, fully extended (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

That would be the Snapdragon 855 Plus, which debuted late last year in a small number of phones, including the OnePlus 7T and Asus' ROG Phone 2. Because it's the 855 and not the 865, the Z Flip cannot connect to 5G networks — though it should still be generally very snappy, with 8GB of RAM. Additionally, a standard 256GB of storage should provide plenty of space for apps, media and games.

Galaxy Z Flip battery

Inside the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is a 3,300-mAh battery, which is a respectable size for a foldable. For reference, the Razr uses a tiny 2,510-mAh power pack that allowed Motorola's handset to last only 6 hours and 4 minutes in Tom's Guide's custom battery test, where devices are forced to endlessly load webpages until they run out of juice.

Great phones typically achieve nearly twice the Razr's run time in our testing, so we'll be eager to see how the Z Flip compares. The Galaxy Fold was able to last 10 hours — about average for a smartphone — but its 4,380 mAh battery is much larger than what you get with the Galaxy Z Flip.

The Galaxy Z Flip's hinge sports Samsung's logo. (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Like other recent Samsung flagships, the Galaxy Z Flip supports Wireless PowerShare, meaning you'll be able to wirelessly charge other Qi-compatible devices with this phone. The Galaxy Z Flip also supports fast charging.

Galaxy Z Flip software

The Galaxy Z Flip's camera app won't be the only app ready to take advantage of Flex Mode. Samsung says other apps have been optimized for the device, including third-party apps like Google Duo and YouTube. (You'll get a free subscription to YouTube Premium with your Galaxy Z Flip, in fact.) We hope to get a full list of just how many apps work with Flex Mode from Samsung.

Thanks to Android 10 and its support for foldable devices, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip offers multitasking through a Multi-Active Window feature. You'll be able to select the apps you want to use on different parts of the screen, though that feature only works with select apps. Again, we're waiting on Samsung to tell us which ones. You're restricted to two apps at once, which makes sense given the dimensions of the Z Flip's display.

Browsing the web and sending texts on the Galaxy Z Flip. (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Outlook

We need to spend some more quality time with the Galaxy Z Flip before we know for certain whether the second time is the charm for Samsung and foldable phones. Based on the early hands-on time with the device, though, and the design decisions Samsung has made, the Z Flip comes across as a much more accessible device than the Galaxy Fold — easier to carry around and integrate into your life.

If the battery holds up and the cameras deliver as Samsung promises, foldable phones may have their first true success story.