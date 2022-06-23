Fiture fitness mirror review

Fiture Fitness Mirror: Specs Price: $1,495

Size: 68 x 23 x 1.6 inches

Weight: 60 pounds

Display: 43 inches, 1920 x 1080

Colors: Sunlight, Oasis, Ocean, Night, Stardust

Special features: Form correction, Apple Watch compatibility, Bluetooth 5.0

The crowded connected workout space has a party-crasher. Fiture is a $1,495, Mirror-like machine designed to blend into home decor when you’re not getting your sweat on.

Complete with a proprietary class platform, form correction and Apple Watch integration, Fiture is looking to keep up with the best home gym equipment . For this Fiture review, I spent a month working out with this interactive fitness mirror to gauge whether it rivals the likes of Mirror, Tonal, Tempo Studio and Peloton Guide — basically, all the machines that promise to replace your gym membership.

There were elements of my Fiture workout regime I enjoyed, and others that made it obvious the platform has some maturing to do. Let’s take a closer look at how it stacks up.

Fiture review: Price and availability

Fiture is available now and costs $1,495; that price currently includes an accessory package (heart rate monitor, resistance band, water bottle, face masks) and installation. After the release promotion window ends, the accessory package and installation will cost $150 and $250 respectively.

The not-so-optional membership costs $39 per month, which is standard for most of the best workout apps with integrated machines. But Mirror makes you commit to at least one year of membership, while Fiture lets you cancel at any time. Each membership supports up to six user profiles.

Fiture review: Design

Like the Mirror, Fiture looks like a regular full-length mirror when it’s not in use. And since it’s controlled primarily via app, the screen doesn’t collect unsightly fingerprints or hurt the illusion of being an actual mirror.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Then, when the display turns on, you can still see your reflection but the interface takes over a majority of the mirror. A discreet power button and volume rocker on the right side lend to the effect.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Fiture can be wall-mounted or leaned against a wall with an included stand, giving renters an easy-install option. I didn’t feel intimidated by the possibility of moving the machine by myself like I would with any of the best exercise bikes or best treadmills. Plus the stands come in a fun array of color options: Sunlight, Oasis, Ocean, Night and Stardust.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

This is one of the best-looking workout machines I’ve used, no question. While appearance isn’t everything, I want my equipment to complement my living room. The Fiture mirror is far from an eyesore, in fact, it’s become my favorite destination to check my outfits (and snap an OOTD pic) before I head out the door.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The mirror does have a built-in camera sensor that’s used to capture and analyze motion. So as many indoor security cameras have physical lens covers, Fiture comes with a magnetic lens cap that let me cover the cam when I wasn’t working out.

Fiture review: Class selection

Fiture launched with a limited, yet appropriate class selection for such a new service. A collection of trainers vary in terms of workout style, while classes are searchable by time, levels, exercise type and more. Some class options include HIIT, strength, boxing, yoga and dance.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

I took some classes individually, but again, there isn’t an abundant collection. I’ve seen a few classes uploaded every few days, but since I like to stack multiple classes in one workout session, I found myself falling short on options. An alternative to individual classes is workout programs. From an intro program, to a low-impact sculpt program and strength program, these multi-day workouts became my favorite way to exercise with Fiture. They create a set cadence that feels like something a trainer would actually take you through.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Fiture also does have the option to create your own workout. I designed a sample strength set based on my desired time and difficulty level, and the Fiture app suggested additional movements from a library of 1,000 movements total. When I saw this feature on Tonal, I thought I would use it often on Fiture, but it seemed boring compared to the trainer-led classes.

Fiture review: Form tracking and rep counting

Classes that are eligible for form correction are labeled “motion engine,” meaning the Fiture machine’s concealed camera will monitor your movements and offer feedback if your form is off. For me, it suggested I turn my feet out farther during squats so my knees don’t track over my feet, and lower my legs all the way down for V sit-ups.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

This feature also counts reps, which I had a love-hate relationship with. I liked how it let me compete in challenges and take part in the gamification built into Fiture’s platform. I collected points for consistent and high-count reps, entering a leaderboard against other users. But the goal in every class felt to bank as many reps as possible. I sometimes prefer prioritizing a load increase, which would lower my rep count.

The machine also shamed me with form correction alerts when I stopped moving, say, to take a needed break. I like how Tonal recognizes when you need assistance with a Spotter feature or recommendations to move to the next exercise when you’ve stopped your current movement. I care a great deal about injury prevention, so I feel Fiture’s motion engine could do more in terms of accommodation.

Fiture review: Accessories, Apple Watch integration and music

Certain Fiture classes require outside equipment, like the best yoga mats or best adjustable dumbbells . You’ll also need a pair of the best running shoes or sneakers for several classes. Some classes make use of the resistance bands that come with the machine. There are six resistance bands total, which gave me options for my pilates or barre classes.

The Fiture accessory kit also comes with a heart rate monitor that reminds me of the Polar OH1 strap I use with the MYX II exercise bike . But I usually opted to connect my Apple Watch for tracking my heart rate and maintaining target heart rate zones. Not only could I see my heart rate in real time on the Fiture display and on my wrist, but I could also use my Apple Watch to pause and play workouts without reaching for my phone. The Galaxy Watch, another one of the best smartwatches , can serve as a compatible heart rate monitor as well.

(Image credit: Future)

As for music, the Fiture machine plays the class soundtrack loud enough with surprisingly good sound quality. That said, I often paired headphones to be kind to my neighbors in my thin-walled apartment building.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

But I wasn’t a big fan of the music selection, it’s not quite a top-hits station and there’s no music-themed workouts like OpenFit or Peloton. I wish Fiture had more recognizable songs.

Fiture review: Verdict

It’s no secret the connected workout equipment space is oversaturated. It’s competing with Mirror, which has been around since 2018 for the same $1,495 starting price. Not to mention, the form-tracking Tonal and Tempo are gaining steady traction, and Peloton, NordicTrack and Echelon maintain popularity.

After working out with Fiture for one month, perhaps my favorite thing about it remains the appearance. Still, the coaching is as compelling as any virtual training program, while the Apple Watch integration that lets you pause your workout from your wrist is a definite plus.

I wish the music selection and rep-counting function had more to offer, but in my experience with new workout machines and services, I know these features aren’t set in stone. Similarly, as the class catalog grows, Fiture could start to shape up to be a true home workout contender.