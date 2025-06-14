I tried the Speediance Gym Monster 2 — here’s what I love (and don’t)

As someone who juggles work, parenting, and staying fit in between, I’m always on the hunt for anything that makes working out easier, more efficient — and ideally — enjoyable.

I’ve been a competitive runner since the age of 12 and tend to let strength training slip, but that changed when I got my hands on the Speediance Gym Monster 2 Family Plus.

This compact, all-in-one digital gym offers commercial-grade workouts your whole family can use at home. Even my tween son joined in. I was more skeptical about my husband — a former personal trainer who lifts so heavy he’s been kicked out of franchise gyms. I wasn’t sure if he was more of a monster than the machine.

But after using it consistently for a few weeks, I have some thoughts.

Speediance Gym Monster 2 Family Plus: was $4,499 now $3,824 at Amazon I’ve been using the Speediance Gym Monster at home, and it seriously levels up my workouts. It gives me up to 220 pounds of adjustable digital resistance, so I can target everything including: chest, back, legs, arms, shoulders and even core. Whether I’m doing squats, curls, presses or rotations, the movements feel smooth and controlled. It’s helped me build strength, improve balance and actually feel like I’m training my whole body.

Unboxing and setup

Can Fit in Your Closet... - YouTube Watch On

When the package arrived, it was massive. The three-piece delivery (main unit, bench, and rowing parts) came on a pallet, and the boxes were extremely heavy. If you're considering this machine for a small apartment, know that you’ll need space to set it up — and someone to help you carry it upstairs or through narrow doorways.

Luckily, I was able to spread out the equipment on the lawn and get started. The Family Plus is Speediance’s most comprehensive package. It includes everything in the lower-tier kits, plus rowing components: barbell hooks and adjustable barbell, extender belt, tricep rope, cable handles, ankle straps, adjustable bench, rowing bench, and rowing bar. One thing it doesn’t come with? Nordic ski handles — you’ll have to buy those separately.

Setup is straightforward and takes about an hour. No wall-mounting required — though I’ll come back to that later.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Using the machine

June 13, 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Let’s start with the basics: this machine is sleek, smart and surprisingly compact. If you’re tight on space, the foldable design is a major win. We have a dedicated home gym, but for apartment dwellers, the ability to tuck it away is a huge plus.

Once I downloaded the app, paired the Bluetooth ring, and ran through the quick tutorial, I was off and running — literally, with a jogging warm-up. The touchscreen interface walks you through each move with crystal-clear visuals. There’s no fumbling through confusing dials or clunky menus.

Within minutes, I was doing squats, curls, and rows like I had a personal trainer in the room. And technically, I did. The coaching feels present and the music in each workout is energizing without being overwhelming.

AI-powered features

(Image credit: Future)

The Gym Monster 2 boasts some impressive smart capabilities designed to enhance safety, progression, and personalization. That said, the line between “smart” and “AI” is a little blurry here. While Speediance markets it as AI coaching, it felt more like smart automation to me — adjusting resistance based on performance without much true personalization.

What really stood out was the versatility. One day, I’m doing resistance training for legs and glutes, the next I’m following a cardio session. The machine supports a wide range of exercises without needing a dozen pieces of equipment.

Still, this is one of its biggest strengths. The system automatically tweaks resistance as you improve and helps maintain good form. For someone like me — who tends to overdo it — that level of support was appreciated.

What really stood out was the versatility. One day, I’m doing resistance training for legs and glutes, the next I’m following a cardio session. The machine supports a wide range of exercises — even cable movements — so I can target different muscle groups without needing a dozen pieces of equipment. Apple Health integration and guided programs in the app are nice extras, especially on days I didn’t feel like coming up with my own routine.

Meet Speediance｜All-in-One Smart Home Gym: Leading A New Era of Home Skiing and Rowing - YouTube Watch On

What I didn’t love

(Image credit: Future)

Let’s talk about the price. At $3,800 on sale, this machine isn’t cheap. While I think it offers solid value — digital weights, AI tracking, multiple workout styles, and no gym commute — it’s still a significant investment. If you’re on a tight budget, it could be a deal-breaker.

Another limitation: resistance caps at 220 lbs (100 kg). That’s more than enough for most users — myself included — but not for my husband. He found it lacking for some lifts. Although he did find it a great workout for curls. If you’re a serious powerlifter or advanced athlete, this might not meet all your needs.

I also ran into a few minor bugs — the screen froze mid-exercise once or twice; the music can come on extremely loud; and sometimes it didn’t properly register a completed set.

Ending a workout early always triggers a “Why are you stopping?” prompt, which gets old fast. These aren’t dealbreakers, and Speediance seems to be releasing updates regularly, but it’s something to keep in mind.

Safety concerns

This is my biggest complaint: for something labeled “Family Plus,” I expected more built-in safety features.

The machine is very heavy and doesn’t anchor to the wall. While it sits flat and stable, that’s not enough around small kids. If a child were to climb on it or pull at the bench, it could be dangerous.

I strongly recommend setting the Gym Monster 2 up in a low-traffic area and wish Speediance offered a wall-mount option or safety accessories. For now, it’s on parents to be extra cautious.

Final verdict

(Image credit: Speediance)

So, who is this for? In my experience, the Speediance Gym Monster 2 Family Plus is ideal for busy parents, runners looking to add strength training, or anyone who wants an all-in-one solution without commuting to a gym.

It’s smart, space-saving and makes workouts feel a little less like a chore — and that’s a win in my book.

Would I recommend it? Yes — especially if you’re looking for a home gym that covers strength, cardio and guided training in one compact package. Just be prepared to spend big.