You can speed up videos on your iPhone — here's how

You don't need to download third-party apps or have advanced editing skills to speed up your iPhone videos. Whether you're trying to create engaging social media content or just want to speed through a lengthy video, adjusting playback speed on your iPhone is simpler than you might think.

Apple provides multiple built-in options to modify video speed, with both the Photos app and iMovie offering different levels of control. The method you choose depends on your needs — the Photos app offers quick, simple adjustments, while iMovie provides more precise control over speed changes.

Plus, many video platforms like YouTube and even TikTok include built-in speed controls. Let's explore all the ways you can speed up videos on your iPhone.

1. Use the Photos app (Image: © Tom's Guide ) Open Photos and select your video. Tap Edit, then the timer icon to access speed controls. Choose your desired playback speed from the available options, then tap Done to save your changes.

2. Try iMovie (Image: © Tom's Guide) Launch iMovie and import your video. Tap the clip in the timeline, then select the Speed button. Choose your preferred speed using the bar and tap Done to save. Always preview your speed adjustments before saving to ensure the pacing works for your needs. Different content types may need different speeds for optimal viewing.

3. Speed up Youtube videos (Image: © Tom's Guide ) While watching a YouTube video, tap the screen and select the cog in the top right. Tap playback speed and you can choose a speed ranging from 0.25 to 2X speed.

