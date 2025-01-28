How to unlock your iPhone — every method explained

Unlocking your iPhone is one of those fundamental tasks you perform countless times a day. While you might know how to delete a wallpaper, clear your iPhone's cache, or back up your iPhone, ensuring you're using the most efficient unlocking method for your device is equally important.

Whether you have Face ID, Touch ID, or prefer a traditional passcode, Apple offers several ways to quickly and securely access your device. From simply raising your phone to using advanced authentication, each unlocking method has its advantages, and knowing all your options can improve your iPhone experience.

The method you'll use depends on your iPhone model and personal preferences, but all are designed to balance security with convenience. Let's explore all the ways you can unlock your iPhone.

1. Wake your iPhone (Image: © Tom's Guide) There are several ways to wake your iPhone, depending on your model. Press the side button for instant activation, or simply raise your iPhone to trigger the raise-to-wake feature. Most newer models also let you tap the screen to wake the device, though this isn't available on the iPhone SE.

2. Use Face ID (Image: © Shutterstock) For iPhones with Face ID, start by waking your device using any of the methods above. Then simply swipe up from the bottom of the screen to access your device. It's important to note that Face ID works best when holding your iPhone at a natural distance. If face ID doesn't work, it will default to entering your passcode.

3. Enter your passcode (Image: © ymgerman/Shutterstock) When using a passcode, the process varies slightly by model. On Face ID iPhones, swipe up from the bottom of the Lock Screen. For models with a Home button, press it to reach the passcode screen. Then enter the code to unlock your device.

4. Use Touch ID (Image: © Tom's Guide) This step applies to devices with Touch ID, including the iPhone 8, 2nd and 3rd generation iPhone SE, and base model iPads. If your iPhone has a Home button with Touch ID, simply press it using the finger you registered during setup. The device will unlock instantly when it recognizes your fingerprint. Make sure your finger is clean and dry for the best recognition. If Touch ID fails, you can always use your passcode as backup.

